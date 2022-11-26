ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian Academy routs Ashland Blazer, advances to Class 3A state final: 3 observations

By J.L. Kirven, Louisville Courier Journal
 3 days ago

Christian Academy of Louisville football coach Hunter Cantwell could feel danger climbing up his back as time ran down Friday night. With one turn of the head, he found it. It was one of his players sheepishly holding a jug full of ice cold Gatorade with mischievous intentions.

Cantwell wasn't having it.

"I'm pretty savvy," Cantwell said while completely dry. "They're going to have to be a lot sneakier than that."

CAL wasn't able to catch Cantwell off guard, but did catch Ashland Blazer in a 50-7 blowout win in the KHSAA Class 3A semifinals. The Centurions (14-0) will have another chance to drench their coach next week when CAL puts its undefeated record on the line against Bardstown (14-0) in the KHSAA Class 3A Championship on Dec. 3. at the University of Kentucky's Kroger Field in Lexington. Kickoff is set for noon.

Here are three takeaways from CAL's semifinal blowout win:

Welcome back, Justin Ruffin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04OVUH_0jNy2TPv00

Justin Ruffin (662 yards, 10 touchdowns on the season) has made a huge impact on both sides of the ball for CAL, but after dislocating his shoulder in the season finale the Centurions were unsure if he'd see the field again this season. CAL missed Ruffin throughout its first three postseason games, but the junior was welcomed back just in time to push the Centurions to title game.

Ruffin practiced Thursday for the first time in weeks and only played offense throughout the Centurions' blowout. He finished the game with two touchdowns and opened up the Centurions' offense.

"I'm just blessed that God gave me a opportunity to come back," Ruffin said. "It means everything, but the job's not finished. I still got 48 minutes to play, but it felt good to come out here and win on the home field."

"I've been wishing to have [Ruffin] back," CAL quarterback Cole Hodge said. "He's a great playmaker, D-I talent and he's a great friend."

Fourth-and-done

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34GEkw_0jNy2TPv00

Ashland Blazer's aggression in the first half ultimately contributed to its demise. The Tomcats faced fourth-and-1 on three different occasions and failed to convert all three times. CAL made sure the Tomcats paid for every turnover on downs.

Facing fourth-and-1 from its 49, the Tomcats were stopped short on a carry from Brandon Jennings. The Centurions scored five plays later and extended its lead to 21-0. The following drive, Ashland Blazer took the ball deep into CAL's territory down to the 7-yard line. CAL's defense stood strong yet again, leading to a Gavin Copenhaver 69-yard touchdown moments later.

Dual-threat quarterback LaBryant Strader and the Tomcarts were able to move the ball against the Centurions but CAL routinely stepped up in the right moments. By the time the Tomcats finally broke through CAL's defence, the score was already out of hand.

"The expectation was always December 3," Cantwell said. "It just kind of feels like it was another game. We've been talking about this since January, and we felt like we fell short last year. The expectations have always been high, it just feels like the next step in what we've been working for."

Somebody's "O" got to go

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TkHhq_0jNy2TPv00

CAL's destroyed nearly every opponent it's faced this season. After shutting out its first three opponents, the Centurions have outscored the opposition 689-109 and the domination has carried throughout the playoffs.

Only one more team stands in the CAL's way of its third state championship. Fittingly, it'll have to come against the only other undefeated team in the region.

Bardstown set up a battle of the unbeatens after outlasting Mason County 38-28 in the other semifinal. The Tigers are looking to claim their first state title since 2001. Bardstown's led by Tyleeq Williams, who's amassed more than 1,110 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground this season.

The Tigers boast wins over solid programs like Spencer County, Nelson County and Union County.

"We know that Bardstown is a good team," Ruffin said. "We've been watching them all season, so it's all about getting in the film room and into our playbooks and locking in."

CAL 14 22 7 7 50

Ashland Blazer 0 7 0 0 7

First quarter

CAL - Connor Hodge 31-yard reception from Cole Hodge (Jackson Barrickman kick)

CAL - Justin Ruffin 30-yard reception from Cole Hodge (Barrickman kick)

Second quarter

CAL - Cole Hodge 18-yard rush (Barrickman kick)

CAL - Gavin Copenhaver 69-yard rush (Barrickman kick)

ASH - Braxton Jennings 8-yard rush (Jake Sexton kick)

CAL - Gavin Copenhaver 16-yard reception (2pt conversion)

Third quarter

CAL - Justin Ruffin 7-yard reception (Barrickman kick)

Fourth quarter

CAL - Bryce Wilson 32-yard reception from Colin Daniels

Records: CAL (14-0) Ashland Blazer (9-5)

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Christian Academy routs Ashland Blazer, advances to Class 3A state final: 3 observations

