Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Related
Neighborhood 'grinch' sends letter to Burnsville family over holiday lights
Burnsville resident Adam Duncan's holiday lights at his family's Itokah Valley townhome. Courtesy of Brandi Joy. Burnsville couple Adam Duncan and Brandi Joy assumed they'd received a holiday card in the mail Friday when a red envelope pasted with "happy holidays" stickers appeared in the mailbox. The anonymous letter sent...
Burnsville Minnesota Couple Crushed By The Holiday Card They Received
I'm not the smartest guy in the world, but I can tell you that hanging candles on your Christmas tree to light it up isn't a great idea. That's how it was done way back in the day and, yes, there were fires. A lot of fires. Christmas lights didn't...
Activities and events to check out this winter
MINNEAPOLIS — Ice Skating and Sledding. Minneapolis Park and Recreation employees didn't expect a large crowd at its Parade Ice Garden facility – not with a winter storm warning in effect – and they were right. Only a handful of people made it to the indoor rink Tuesday, giving them just a hint of winter as snow fell for hours outdoors.
Black Friday shopping begins, as inflation concerns linger
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Black Friday marks a return to familiar holiday shopping patterns across the country, including the Mall of America, where shoppers were lined up outside ahead of the mall's scheduled 7 a.m. opening. "We are trying to beat the rush, enjoy some of the deals, spend time...
voiceofalexandria.com
Snow coming to portions of Minnesota on Tuesday, only flurries locally
(Chanhassen, MN)--If you are heading to Minneapolis or areas east Tuesday, a heads up. The National Weather Service says that the Twin Cities could get six inches of snow Tuesday. The heaviest snow is expected northeast of the Twin Cities and on the I-35 corridor from Forest Lake to the north. Officials say the Twin Cities has a 74-percent chance of getting plowable snow Tuesday. And, a one-in-four chance of getting six inches or more Tuesday.
Did This Guy Really Just Use His Boat To Break Ice On Lake Minnetonka?
If this video is recent, this Minnesota man is the KING of procrastination. The Instagram video/Facebook Reel caught my attention yesterday online, and it shows a guy, supposedly on Lake Minnetonka, breaking the ice with his cabin cruiser on his way to the boat launch. Either way, it's crazy to think that this guy either waited this long to take his boat off the lake, or that he simply was cruising around with ice on the lake.
'Stay Midwestern and friendly' Yung Gravy talks MN roots
MINNESOTA, USA — Vikings fans enjoyed some gravy before the players feasted on the Patriots. Yung Gravy, that is. The musician performed in front of 60,000+ fans at US Bank Stadium before the Thanksgiving game. Who is Yung Gravy?. His real name is Matthew Hauri. The 26-year-old hit the...
ccxmedia.org
Demolition Work Begins at Four Seasons Mall Site
It’s a moment some residents in Plymouth have waited years for. Demolition work began Monday at the former Four Seasons Mall site. The 17-acre property at Highway 169 and Rockford Road has sat empty since Marcello’s Pizza closed in 2012. The city of Plymouth purchased the site last...
Minnesota Man Fired Over After Hours Comments – Was This An Overreaction?
Apparently, there are some people in Edina, Minnesota that can't take a joke. According to dailydot.com, a young man, being silly on the intercom after closing time, made three lady customers very upset. Upset enough that this kid lost his job for goofing around. WHAT IS YOUR OPINION?. Maybe it's...
Barge season closes on upper Mississippi River
ST PAUL, Minn. — Technically, the meteorological start date for winter is Dec. 1. but we're seeing signs of "Old Man Winter" -- besides Tuesday's snowstorm. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, say the last barge of the season passed through Lock and Dam 2 near Hastings, ending the 2022 Mississippi River navigation season.
Early closures at growing number of schools as snow falls in Minnesota
A growing number of school districts in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas are closing early for the day as heavy snow sweeps through the metro. A number of school districts had preemptively called e-learning days ahead of Tuesday's snow, while others waited for it to arrive before announcing early closures.
RECIPE: Swedish meatballs
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Since the pandemic, Let's Dish! has completely converted their stores to retail food store. However, it's changed a bit. Rather than making your own meals, the food will be prepared ahead of time. There are a variety of meals, including Swedish meatballs. Darcy Olson, co-founder...
mprnews.org
A pleasant Sunday; dry in most areas through Sunday night
Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport reported a high of 53 degrees on Saturday. That’s a typical Twin Cities high temperature in late October, not late November. Temps will be closer to normal Sunday afternoon. Sunday highs and winds. Our average Nov. 27 Twin Cities high temperature is 36 degrees. Metro...
mprnews.org
Monday snow chance northern Minn.; Plowable snow will slow Tuesday commutes
Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has tallied 4.6 inches of snow this November. Most of that snow has melted, except in shady areas. Our lawns and streets will receive a fresh batch of snow on Tuesday. Monday snow potential to the north. There’s a chance of light snow in roughly the...
The 'Grinch' returns to Children's Theatre Company
MINNEAPOLIS — A Christmas classic is back at the Children's Theatre Company for the holiday season, as the Grinch makes his return to the Twin Cities. Children's Theatre Company first commissioned "Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas" in 1994. This will be the 10th time the show has been presented at the theatre. For the fifth time, Children's Theatre Company member Reed Sigmund will take on the title role.
Heavy metal in Minneapolis: Metallica making 2-show stop at US Bank Stadium
MINNEAPOLIS — Get ready to rock the Bank. Heavy metal band Metallica is gearing up to begin a world tour that spans two years, more than 10 countries and multiple U.S. cities, including Minneapolis. On Aug. 16 and Aug. 18, 2024, Metallica will bring its M72 World Tour to...
Brett Young plans spring tour stop in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — He's been touring around Europe, but this spring country music star Brett Young is planning a stop in Minneapolis on his "Brett Young: 5 Tour 3 2 1" in 2023. On April 8, Young will be joined by Morgan Evans and Ashley Cooke at the Armory in downtown Minneapolis.
Nonprofits forge on with Thanksgiving meals despite inflation
MINNEAPOLIS — The sign of the times is hard to ignore, even in Kris Krekelberg's kitchen at the Aliveness Project. A nonprofit isn't immune to inflation, after all. "We're up about 50 percent what we usually spend on what I usually order," Krekelberg said. "Eggs are up, most of the meats are up, some of the vegetables, even being towards the end of summer when those are usually cheap, those were still up."
Hastings Star Gazette
Gas prices in Hastings continue to be among the lowest in Minnesota
With gas prices continuing their downtrend across the country, Hastings ranks as one of the best bargains for fuel in Minnesota. According to GasBuddy, the price for regular fuel in Hastings, $2.64 as of Nov. 28, sits tied for the fifth cheapest rate in Minnesota. That price can be found at the Holiday Station located at 1500 Vermillion St.
MSP parking rates to increase in 2023
MINNEAPOLIS — Travelers will soon see an increase in daily parking prices at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport after the Metropolitan Airports Commissions (MAC) recently approved new rates. The new pricing includes a $2 increase in daily parking at Terminal 1, Terminal 2 and at the Quick Ride Ramp. There...
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Minneapolis and St. Paul local newshttps://www.kare11.com/
Comments / 0