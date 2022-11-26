ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Elmo, MN

KARE 11

Activities and events to check out this winter

MINNEAPOLIS — Ice Skating and Sledding. Minneapolis Park and Recreation employees didn't expect a large crowd at its Parade Ice Garden facility – not with a winter storm warning in effect – and they were right. Only a handful of people made it to the indoor rink Tuesday, giving them just a hint of winter as snow fell for hours outdoors.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Black Friday shopping begins, as inflation concerns linger

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Black Friday marks a return to familiar holiday shopping patterns across the country, including the Mall of America, where shoppers were lined up outside ahead of the mall's scheduled 7 a.m. opening. "We are trying to beat the rush, enjoy some of the deals, spend time...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Snow coming to portions of Minnesota on Tuesday, only flurries locally

(Chanhassen, MN)--If you are heading to Minneapolis or areas east Tuesday, a heads up. The National Weather Service says that the Twin Cities could get six inches of snow Tuesday. The heaviest snow is expected northeast of the Twin Cities and on the I-35 corridor from Forest Lake to the north. Officials say the Twin Cities has a 74-percent chance of getting plowable snow Tuesday. And, a one-in-four chance of getting six inches or more Tuesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Did This Guy Really Just Use His Boat To Break Ice On Lake Minnetonka?

If this video is recent, this Minnesota man is the KING of procrastination. The Instagram video/Facebook Reel caught my attention yesterday online, and it shows a guy, supposedly on Lake Minnetonka, breaking the ice with his cabin cruiser on his way to the boat launch. Either way, it's crazy to think that this guy either waited this long to take his boat off the lake, or that he simply was cruising around with ice on the lake.
MINNESOTA STATE
ccxmedia.org

Demolition Work Begins at Four Seasons Mall Site

It’s a moment some residents in Plymouth have waited years for. Demolition work began Monday at the former Four Seasons Mall site. The 17-acre property at Highway 169 and Rockford Road has sat empty since Marcello’s Pizza closed in 2012. The city of Plymouth purchased the site last...
PLYMOUTH, MN
KARE 11

Barge season closes on upper Mississippi River

ST PAUL, Minn. — Technically, the meteorological start date for winter is Dec. 1. but we're seeing signs of "Old Man Winter" -- besides Tuesday's snowstorm. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, say the last barge of the season passed through Lock and Dam 2 near Hastings, ending the 2022 Mississippi River navigation season.
GUTTENBERG, IA
KARE 11

RECIPE: Swedish meatballs

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Since the pandemic, Let's Dish! has completely converted their stores to retail food store. However, it's changed a bit. Rather than making your own meals, the food will be prepared ahead of time. There are a variety of meals, including Swedish meatballs. Darcy Olson, co-founder...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
mprnews.org

A pleasant Sunday; dry in most areas through Sunday night

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport reported a high of 53 degrees on Saturday. That’s a typical Twin Cities high temperature in late October, not late November. Temps will be closer to normal Sunday afternoon. Sunday highs and winds. Our average Nov. 27 Twin Cities high temperature is 36 degrees. Metro...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

The 'Grinch' returns to Children's Theatre Company

MINNEAPOLIS — A Christmas classic is back at the Children's Theatre Company for the holiday season, as the Grinch makes his return to the Twin Cities. Children's Theatre Company first commissioned "Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas" in 1994. This will be the 10th time the show has been presented at the theatre. For the fifth time, Children's Theatre Company member Reed Sigmund will take on the title role.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Brett Young plans spring tour stop in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — He's been touring around Europe, but this spring country music star Brett Young is planning a stop in Minneapolis on his "Brett Young: 5 Tour 3 2 1" in 2023. On April 8, Young will be joined by Morgan Evans and Ashley Cooke at the Armory in downtown Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Nonprofits forge on with Thanksgiving meals despite inflation

MINNEAPOLIS — The sign of the times is hard to ignore, even in Kris Krekelberg's kitchen at the Aliveness Project. A nonprofit isn't immune to inflation, after all. "We're up about 50 percent what we usually spend on what I usually order," Krekelberg said. "Eggs are up, most of the meats are up, some of the vegetables, even being towards the end of summer when those are usually cheap, those were still up."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hastings Star Gazette

Gas prices in Hastings continue to be among the lowest in Minnesota

With gas prices continuing their downtrend across the country, Hastings ranks as one of the best bargains for fuel in Minnesota. According to GasBuddy, the price for regular fuel in Hastings, $2.64 as of Nov. 28, sits tied for the fifth cheapest rate in Minnesota. That price can be found at the Holiday Station located at 1500 Vermillion St.
HASTINGS, MN
KARE 11

MSP parking rates to increase in 2023

MINNEAPOLIS — Travelers will soon see an increase in daily parking prices at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport after the Metropolitan Airports Commissions (MAC) recently approved new rates. The new pricing includes a $2 increase in daily parking at Terminal 1, Terminal 2 and at the Quick Ride Ramp. There...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
