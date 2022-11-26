Read full article on original website
Kenny Dillingham brings many Arizona connections to ASU football
Born, raised and educated in the Arizona State University community, Sun Devils football’s new head coach Kenny Dillingham has developed a plethora of relationships in the Valley. In his introductory press conference Sunday, the 32-year-old shared several ways he’s connected to the Valley:. Eighth-generation Arizonan. Went to high...
What steps Kenny Dillingham needs to take for resurgence of Arizona State football
For the second time in three months, the Arizona State Sun Devils have a new head football coach. Only this time, there is no interim tag. The hiring of former Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham is step No. 1 on the road to rebuilding ASU into the premier football program in the state and a Pac-12 Championship contender year in and year out. Now comes the hard part.
Why ASU’s Kenny Dillingham feels he can lead as youngest Power 5 head coach
Native Arizonan and Arizona State alumnus Kenny Dillingham’s introduction to the Sun Devil fanbase as head football coach was passionate and full of optimism. However, at 32 years old, Dillingham becomes the youngest head coach at a Power Five school. On top of that, he’s never been a head coach in his career.
Arizona State coaching staff tracker: Charlie Ragle, Vince Amey reportedly join Dillingham
Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham wants to activate the Sun Devil fan base. He wants to rebuild a football program that has the resources to recruit top talent. But he can’t do it alone. Recruiting began immediately after the former Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator was announced as the...
Oumar Ballo earns Pac-12 Player of the Week honors for Arizona Wildcats
Arizona Wildcats junior center Oumar Ballo was named the Pac-12 Player of the Week on Monday in men’s basketball. Ballo has been on a tear to start the season, looking vastly improved a year after backing up center Christian Koloko, who has already started nine games for the Toronto Raptors after being selected in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft.
AZFamily
Speak of the Devils Podcast: Kenny Dillingham hired as ASU’s new head coach
(3TV/CBS 5) -- The new era of Arizona State football is here, as Kenny Dillingham returns home to take the reins of the Sun Devil program. We discuss the hiring and the challenges ahead, plus we break down the next steps with Hod Rabino of DevilsDigest.com (55:07). Stay tuned after the episode for the full audio of Dillingham’s introductory press conference.
Hurley: ‘There’s just no minutes’ for ASU’s Marcus Bagley right now
The Arizona State Sun Devils have come out the gates strong behind a 6-1 mark and a Legends Classic tournament victory over the course of the first month of play. But there’s one player, however, who hasn’t been as much of a presence for this Sun Devils squad as initially expected.
Arizona State Sun Devils hire Kenny Dillingham as head football coach
Arizona State announced Kenny Dillingham as the next head coach of the Sun Devil football team on Sunday. The coach is scheduled to be introduced at 10 a.m. This year was Dillingham’s first season as Oregon’s offensive coordinator and the first time he’s been under a defense-focused head coach who has given him the keys to call plays. The Ducks’ regular season finished on Saturday with a loss to Oregon State, 38-34. They were 9-3 on the year.
Marcus Bagley says he’s not in ASU rotation because of disciplinary reason
Arizona State junior wing Marcus Bagley lent clarity as to why he has only played two games this season — and why he’s not reentered the Sun Devils’ rotation despite being healthy enough to play the last two games. Via a tweet that followed ASU’s 76-54 victory...
ASU football head coach Kenny Dillingham says Shaun Aguano will remain on staff
Shaun Aguano is staying at Arizona State. New head coach Kenny Dillingham was introduced Sunday morning, and he confirmed that Aguano will remain on the staff after he served as interim head coach this past season. “He’s a guy who’s extremely rooted in the Valley, very well respected,” Dillingham said....
ASU big Warren Washington breaks out in win over Alcorn State
TEMPE — The Arizona State men’s basketball team so far has had the Frankie Collins game, the D.J. Horne game and the Austin Nuñez-Desmond Cambridge Jr. game. However, Sunday’s 76-54 win over the Alcorn State Braves (3-4) was the Warren Washington game. The 7-footer was the...
Arizona men’s basketball leaps to No. 4, ASU gets votes in AP Poll
The Arizona Wildcats (6-0) men’s basketball team climbed up 10 spots in rankings, from 14th to No. 4, in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll after emerging from a stacked field to win the Maui Invitational. Meanwhile, the Arizona State Sun Devils (6-1) received six votes following home...
Former Alabama Quarterback On The Move Again
As the 2022 football season comes to its conclusion players are beginning to think about their athletic futures. Former Hewitt-Trussville Husky and Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has decided to enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Arizona State Sun Devils, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.
Phoenix Suns’ James Jones elaborates on new role, state of ownership
The Phoenix Suns announced on Monday that general manager James Jones is now the president of basketball operations while also still holding onto that GM title. With any title change like this in a professional sports organization’s front office, the question is immediately presented of what it exactly means.
Deandre Ayton earns 1st career Player of the Week honor after Suns go 3-0
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week, the NBA announced on Monday. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the Eastern Conference’s Player of the Week. This marks the first time Ayton has received the award in his career after being...
Suns continue poor shooting for 1st half deficit vs. Jazz
The Phoenix Suns are on a second game of a back-to-back and more poor shooting lead to a 54-51 first half deficit against the Utah Jazz at Footprint Center Saturday night. Phoenix shot 7-for-29 from the three point line in Friday’s win over the Detroit Pistons. In the first half against the Jazz, the Suns were 2-of-10 (20%) from three. Phoenix did rally from two, shooting 46.5% from the field in the two quarters.
tribunenewsnow.com
Wildcats open with a 66-33 win over the Wildkats
Head Wildcat Coach Eric Miller and his team opened the hoop season last week with four games played at the Boyd Baker Tournament hosted by The Gregory School in Tucson. Coach Miller’s veteran roster currently has seniors Kelten Chairez, Jareon Miller, Nehemiah Balda, Mees Koopman, Tristan Paddock, Bannon Johnston, Bryce Bushman, Zane Johnson, Damarcus Bufford, Blake Palmer and Bridger Fields on the roster. Junior Brent Bush, sophomore Landon Miller, and freshmen Cort Miller and Eli James round out the team.
‘Part of the middy committee’: Mikal Bridges makes leaps in the midrange
PHOENIX — After the Phoenix Suns beat the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of the 2021 NBA Finals, a game Mikal Bridges scored 27 points in, I asked Devin Booker about the scorer Bridges had become. Booker spoke on how Bridges is not just a 3-and-D player and joked...
Deandre Ayton dominates again, Phoenix Suns beat Utah Jazz
PHOENIX — An 82-game season will present ups and downs to every NBA player. It will humble them quickly if they think otherwise. For Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, they have been some extreme highs and lows through four-plus seasons. After a two-week stretch when Ayton’s contributions were few...
gilaherald.com
Thatcher finishes as State Runners-Up
Steve Carter File Photo/Special to the Gila Herald: The Thatcher Eagles are your 3A State Runners-Up. PHOENIX – They might be the best 3A team out there, but when the AIA allows 4A teams to play at the 3A level on technicalities, even great teams have trouble playing up to the next level. To wit, with an enrollment double that of Thatcher, the Eastmark Firebirds defeated the Thatcher Eagles for the 3A State Football Championship on Saturday night, 42-21, at Desert Vista High School in Phoenix. Eastmark is in the Queen Creek Unified School District and has only been open for three years, hence the placement in 3A even though the school has an enrollment of 1,311.
