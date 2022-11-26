ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Arizona Sports

Kenny Dillingham brings many Arizona connections to ASU football

Born, raised and educated in the Arizona State University community, Sun Devils football’s new head coach Kenny Dillingham has developed a plethora of relationships in the Valley. In his introductory press conference Sunday, the 32-year-old shared several ways he’s connected to the Valley:. Eighth-generation Arizonan. Went to high...
TEMPE, AZ
Arizona Sports

What steps Kenny Dillingham needs to take for resurgence of Arizona State football

For the second time in three months, the Arizona State Sun Devils have a new head football coach. Only this time, there is no interim tag. The hiring of former Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham is step No. 1 on the road to rebuilding ASU into the premier football program in the state and a Pac-12 Championship contender year in and year out. Now comes the hard part.
TEMPE, AZ
Arizona Sports

Oumar Ballo earns Pac-12 Player of the Week honors for Arizona Wildcats

Arizona Wildcats junior center Oumar Ballo was named the Pac-12 Player of the Week on Monday in men’s basketball. Ballo has been on a tear to start the season, looking vastly improved a year after backing up center Christian Koloko, who has already started nine games for the Toronto Raptors after being selected in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft.
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Speak of the Devils Podcast: Kenny Dillingham hired as ASU’s new head coach

(3TV/CBS 5) -- The new era of Arizona State football is here, as Kenny Dillingham returns home to take the reins of the Sun Devil program. We discuss the hiring and the challenges ahead, plus we break down the next steps with Hod Rabino of DevilsDigest.com (55:07). Stay tuned after the episode for the full audio of Dillingham’s introductory press conference.
TEMPE, AZ
Arizona Sports

Arizona State Sun Devils hire Kenny Dillingham as head football coach

Arizona State announced Kenny Dillingham as the next head coach of the Sun Devil football team on Sunday. The coach is scheduled to be introduced at 10 a.m. This year was Dillingham’s first season as Oregon’s offensive coordinator and the first time he’s been under a defense-focused head coach who has given him the keys to call plays. The Ducks’ regular season finished on Saturday with a loss to Oregon State, 38-34. They were 9-3 on the year.
TEMPE, AZ
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Quarterback On The Move Again

As the 2022 football season comes to its conclusion players are beginning to think about their athletic futures. Former Hewitt-Trussville Husky and Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has decided to enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Arizona State Sun Devils, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Arizona Sports

Suns continue poor shooting for 1st half deficit vs. Jazz

The Phoenix Suns are on a second game of a back-to-back and more poor shooting lead to a 54-51 first half deficit against the Utah Jazz at Footprint Center Saturday night. Phoenix shot 7-for-29 from the three point line in Friday’s win over the Detroit Pistons. In the first half against the Jazz, the Suns were 2-of-10 (20%) from three. Phoenix did rally from two, shooting 46.5% from the field in the two quarters.
PHOENIX, AZ
tribunenewsnow.com

Wildcats open with a 66-33 win over the Wildkats

Head Wildcat Coach Eric Miller and his team opened the hoop season last week with four games played at the Boyd Baker Tournament hosted by The Gregory School in Tucson. Coach Miller’s veteran roster currently has seniors Kelten Chairez, Jareon Miller, Nehemiah Balda, Mees Koopman, Tristan Paddock, Bannon Johnston, Bryce Bushman, Zane Johnson, Damarcus Bufford, Blake Palmer and Bridger Fields on the roster. Junior Brent Bush, sophomore Landon Miller, and freshmen Cort Miller and Eli James round out the team.
TUCSON, AZ
gilaherald.com

Thatcher finishes as State Runners-Up

Steve Carter File Photo/Special to the Gila Herald: The Thatcher Eagles are your 3A State Runners-Up. PHOENIX – They might be the best 3A team out there, but when the AIA allows 4A teams to play at the 3A level on technicalities, even great teams have trouble playing up to the next level. To wit, with an enrollment double that of Thatcher, the Eastmark Firebirds defeated the Thatcher Eagles for the 3A State Football Championship on Saturday night, 42-21, at Desert Vista High School in Phoenix. Eastmark is in the Queen Creek Unified School District and has only been open for three years, hence the placement in 3A even though the school has an enrollment of 1,311.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
344K+
Views
ABOUT

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

 https://arizonasports.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy