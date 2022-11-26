Read full article on original website
Suns continue poor shooting for 1st half deficit vs. Jazz
The Phoenix Suns are on a second game of a back-to-back and more poor shooting lead to a 54-51 first half deficit against the Utah Jazz at Footprint Center Saturday night. Phoenix shot 7-for-29 from the three point line in Friday’s win over the Detroit Pistons. In the first half against the Jazz, the Suns were 2-of-10 (20%) from three. Phoenix did rally from two, shooting 46.5% from the field in the two quarters.
Devin Booker goes into superstar mode, Suns win 5th straight vs. Kings
Devin Booker, to his standards, had been fine in the last four games entering Monday night, all Phoenix Suns wins. But actually, sometimes we’ve got to remind ourselves this is a First Team All-NBA guard we are talking about. The standards and expectations are higher. If he fails to...
Deandre Ayton earns 1st career Player of the Week honor after Suns go 3-0
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week, the NBA announced on Monday. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the Eastern Conference’s Player of the Week. This marks the first time Ayton has received the award in his career after being...
Deandre Ayton dominates again, Phoenix Suns beat Utah Jazz
PHOENIX — An 82-game season will present ups and downs to every NBA player. It will humble them quickly if they think otherwise. For Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, they have been some extreme highs and lows through four-plus seasons. After a two-week stretch when Ayton’s contributions were few...
Pressure on Cardinals’ Kingsbury builds after Payton rumors, loss to Chargers
GLENDALE — From death to dysfunction, the Cardinals have had a lot of bad days in 2022. This was one of the worst. A 25-24 loss to the Chargers wasn’t fueled by behind-the-scenes drama, the kind that can be sanitized for America’s viewing pleasure. It wasn’t a closed-door mystery that will never be explained. It was thievery in waning daylight, a sucker punch at sunset that stunned the gathering at State Farm Stadium.
James Jones promoted to Suns president of basketball ops, GM
Phoenix Suns general manager James Jones was promoted Monday to president of basketball operations and GM. “In the nearly 15 years I have known James, he has excelled in every role he performed, from player to NBPA Treasurer to his roles in our front office, most recently as general manager,” Suns interim governor Sam Garvin said in a statement.
‘Part of the middy committee’: Mikal Bridges makes leaps in the midrange
PHOENIX — After the Phoenix Suns beat the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of the 2021 NBA Finals, a game Mikal Bridges scored 27 points in, I asked Devin Booker about the scorer Bridges had become. Booker spoke on how Bridges is not just a 3-and-D player and joked...
Phoenix Suns’ James Jones elaborates on new role, state of ownership
The Phoenix Suns announced on Monday that general manager James Jones is now the president of basketball operations while also still holding onto that GM title. With any title change like this in a professional sports organization’s front office, the question is immediately presented of what it exactly means.
US Marine vet chugs beer from prosthetic leg during Lakers game
U.S. Marine veteran Annika Hutsler was thrust into the spotlight on Monday night when she wowed Los Angeles Lakers fans with her beer chugging ability.
Kyler Murray-led Cardinals fumble late lead, lose on Chargers 2-point conversion
The Los Angeles Chargers came in at 5-5 with their playoff chances fading. And so with the Arizona Cardinals (4-8) leading 24-17 until a Chargers touchdown drive with 15 seconds left in regulation, head coach Brandon Staley staked a bit on one play. Justin Herbert connected with tight end Gerald Everett on a quick slant to go ahead 25-24.
Marcus Bagley says he’s not in ASU rotation because of disciplinary reason
Arizona State junior wing Marcus Bagley lent clarity as to why he has only played two games this season — and why he’s not reentered the Sun Devils’ rotation despite being healthy enough to play the last two games. Via a tweet that followed ASU’s 76-54 victory...
Rapid reactions: Empty drives cost Cardinals in loss to Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers willed their way to a go-ahead score via a two-point conversion, and the Arizona Cardinals lost a Week 12 home game that means their to-do list remaining for this team has everything to do with looking ahead to 2023. Our Arizona Sports hosts, editors and reporters...
James Conner’s big day can’t make up for Cardinals’ lack of finish vs. L.A.
GLENDALE — For the first time all season, the Arizona Cardinals had their top two receiving threats in DeAndre Hopkins and Hollywood Brown on the field together. But while Cardinals fans finally got their first glimpse of the highly anticipated pairing, which combined for 133 yards and a TD on 10 catches, it was the team’s rushing attack behind James Conner that stole the show in the team’s Week 12 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Arizona Cardinals enter Week 13 with minute chance at making 2022 NFL playoffs
The Arizona Cardinals are nowhere close to reaching their 2022 expectations 12 games into the season. Sitting at 4-8 following another disappointing home loss this past Sunday, the sun has appeared to set on this Cardinals team. If the season ended in Week 12, Arizona would hold the No. 7 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Only four teams have won fewer games than the Cardinals up to this point.
Out of office: Arizona Cardinals embark on bye week later than most
TEMPE — Hello, bye week. After 12 weeks of ups, downs and everything else in between, the Arizona Cardinals get a reprieve from all the minutia and repetition that comes with the NFL schedule. Following some film study to start the week, the Cardinals won’t reconvene on the season...
Cardinals LT D.J. Humphries out for rest of season with back injury
Arizona Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries will not play for the final five games of the season due to a back injury suffered before Week 10. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury announced the move Monday, a day after Arizona fell to 4-8 on the year. Humphries was placed on injured reserve...
