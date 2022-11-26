ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Arizona Sports

Suns continue poor shooting for 1st half deficit vs. Jazz

The Phoenix Suns are on a second game of a back-to-back and more poor shooting lead to a 54-51 first half deficit against the Utah Jazz at Footprint Center Saturday night. Phoenix shot 7-for-29 from the three point line in Friday’s win over the Detroit Pistons. In the first half against the Jazz, the Suns were 2-of-10 (20%) from three. Phoenix did rally from two, shooting 46.5% from the field in the two quarters.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Pressure on Cardinals’ Kingsbury builds after Payton rumors, loss to Chargers

GLENDALE — From death to dysfunction, the Cardinals have had a lot of bad days in 2022. This was one of the worst. A 25-24 loss to the Chargers wasn’t fueled by behind-the-scenes drama, the kind that can be sanitized for America’s viewing pleasure. It wasn’t a closed-door mystery that will never be explained. It was thievery in waning daylight, a sucker punch at sunset that stunned the gathering at State Farm Stadium.
Arizona Sports

James Jones promoted to Suns president of basketball ops, GM

Phoenix Suns general manager James Jones was promoted Monday to president of basketball operations and GM. “In the nearly 15 years I have known James, he has excelled in every role he performed, from player to NBPA Treasurer to his roles in our front office, most recently as general manager,” Suns interim governor Sam Garvin said in a statement.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

James Conner’s big day can’t make up for Cardinals’ lack of finish vs. L.A.

GLENDALE — For the first time all season, the Arizona Cardinals had their top two receiving threats in DeAndre Hopkins and Hollywood Brown on the field together. But while Cardinals fans finally got their first glimpse of the highly anticipated pairing, which combined for 133 yards and a TD on 10 catches, it was the team’s rushing attack behind James Conner that stole the show in the team’s Week 12 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.
GLENDALE, AZ
Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals enter Week 13 with minute chance at making 2022 NFL playoffs

The Arizona Cardinals are nowhere close to reaching their 2022 expectations 12 games into the season. Sitting at 4-8 following another disappointing home loss this past Sunday, the sun has appeared to set on this Cardinals team. If the season ended in Week 12, Arizona would hold the No. 7 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Only four teams have won fewer games than the Cardinals up to this point.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
344K+
Views
ABOUT

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

 https://arizonasports.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy