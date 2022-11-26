ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Alabama prison workers arrested on corruption charges

An Alabama prison captain and former lieutenant were arrested Monday night on charges of bribery. Deaundra Leshawn Johnson, a captain with the Alabama Department of Corrections, is charged with four counts of bribery and four counts of using her position for personal gain. Centauria Darnise Olds, a former prison system...
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Opinion | The debate over medical marijuana dispensaries is ridiculous

Medical marijuana is legal and there is great angst throughout Alabama. OK, maybe “great angst” is pushing it. Some angst? A bit of angst?. Anyway, the point is that we’re ever so slowly nearing the time in which medical marijuana dispensaries can begin operation. It’s about time, since the bill legalizing medical marijuana in the state was passed nearly two years ago and we’re still in process of figuring out where you can and can’t get a license to sell the stuff.
ALABAMA STATE
wcbi.com

BREAKING: Missing teen found in Alabama

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus teen reported missing on Monday has been found. 15 year old Sophia Stennett had been reported missing after she failed to show up for school Monday morning. She was found unharmed in Alabama Monday night. Local authorities are on their way to Alabama...
COLUMBUS, MS
C. Heslop

Proposal Will Give Alabama Residents Fitting The Eligibility Rules Hundreds

Living costs in Alabama are on the rise. If you feel the pinch of inflation, the Alabama Policy Institute said the government collected over $13 billion in 2022 revenue. The amount is over the expected budget, so, the plan is to release $2 billion of the excess. Officials say the distribution of the checks will begin after they finalize the payment details. The proposal is in the discussion stage and will need some time before it becomes law.
ALABAMA STATE
WEAR

Troopers: Escambia County woman dead following crash in Alabama

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. -- An Escambia County woman is dead following a crash in Mobile County Alabama Friday afternoon. According to officials, the single car crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Highway 45, about 5 miles south of Citronelle. Investigators say they determined a Ford Taurus left the roadway and...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
Outsider.com

Alabama Teen Bags ‘Monster’ Red Stag Deer, Earns Epic Hunting Story

An Alabama teen earned a prolific hunting tale after bagging an impressive red stag deer earlier this month. The reasons this hunt is so unique are manifold. The red stag deer is not even a native to North America. It’s curious how it made its way to Randolph County, Alabama. Many experienced hunters spent months looking for this rare creature. However, it was Coye Potts- a teenager who had never killed a deer in his nearly 50 previous hunts- that finally brought it down.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AL
atlantanewsfirst.com

Stolen Atlanta food truck recovered in Alabama

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This year Tanya Greene cooked Thanksgiving dinner for about 40 friends and family members. It’s a big task, but something she’s used to because she owns Auntie Al’s Carolina De’Lish food truck. It’s named after her late mother, Althea.
ATLANTA, GA
apr.org

Parts of Alabama could see rough overnight weather

Parts of the state are being advised to prepare for bad weather tonight. An approaching cold front is expected to pass over Mississippi before heading into west Central Alabama this evening. Forecasters say that could carry a slight chance of tornadoes and heavy straight-line winds. The National Weather Service says heavy winds can pose a safety hazard like a tornado. Daniel Martin is a meteorologist with the agency. He says tonight is a good opportunity for everyone to practice having two ways to get weather alerts…
ALABAMA STATE
gradickcommunications.com

Alabama Man Dies In Train vs Truck Collision

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a Monday morning train vs truck collision in Haralson County that resulted in the death of an Alabama man. Troopers from Post 29-Paulding responded to a train vs. vehicle crash on J Davis Road in Haralson County. The investigation determined that the driver of a FedEx box truck was traveling south on J Davis Road approaching a stop sign for the railroad tracks. A witness stated the box truck failed to stop at the stop sign and traveled onto the railroad tracks into the path of the train. The train struck the vehicle’s driver’s side. After impact, the train pushed the box truck approximately 1/2 mile before coming to a controlled rest. The driver of the box truck was pronounced deceased on scene by the Haralson County Coroner. Next of kin has not been notified at this time. No other injuries were reported.
HARALSON COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy