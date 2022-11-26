Read full article on original website
Opinion | The debate over medical marijuana dispensaries is ridiculous
Medical marijuana is legal and there is great angst throughout Alabama. OK, maybe “great angst” is pushing it. Some angst? A bit of angst?. Anyway, the point is that we’re ever so slowly nearing the time in which medical marijuana dispensaries can begin operation. It’s about time, since the bill legalizing medical marijuana in the state was passed nearly two years ago and we’re still in process of figuring out where you can and can’t get a license to sell the stuff.
BREAKING: Missing teen found in Alabama
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus teen reported missing on Monday has been found. 15 year old Sophia Stennett had been reported missing after she failed to show up for school Monday morning. She was found unharmed in Alabama Monday night. Local authorities are on their way to Alabama...
Proposal Will Give Alabama Residents Fitting The Eligibility Rules Hundreds
Living costs in Alabama are on the rise. If you feel the pinch of inflation, the Alabama Policy Institute said the government collected over $13 billion in 2022 revenue. The amount is over the expected budget, so, the plan is to release $2 billion of the excess. Officials say the distribution of the checks will begin after they finalize the payment details. The proposal is in the discussion stage and will need some time before it becomes law.
Some Alabama Residents Should Get Hundreds In One-Time Cash
Some Alabama residents will get a pleasant surprise. They will receive extra money in time for Christmas. The one-time bonus is for select residents who were the focus of a recent vote. The payment is sure to help people because inflation is affecting everyone.
Applicants line up for limited number of Alabama medical marijuana licenses
More than a year after the legislature approved a program to grow, process, and distribute medical marijuana, the licensing application process is in full swing.
Health officials report 11 deaths from flu in Alabama
A report from The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) said nine adults and two children have suffered influenza-related deaths this flu season.
Be Prepared: Possible Severe Weather, Tornadoes, Hail in Alabama
All of our attention has been placed on a possible severe weather scenario Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. This is somewhat concerning because due to the timing of the event. As of right now the potential height of the system is when typically when people might be sleeping. So, be prepared.
Troopers: Escambia County woman dead following crash in Alabama
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. -- An Escambia County woman is dead following a crash in Mobile County Alabama Friday afternoon. According to officials, the single car crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Highway 45, about 5 miles south of Citronelle. Investigators say they determined a Ford Taurus left the roadway and...
Mississippi Man Wanted for Murder of Elderly Landlord Caught in West Alabama
A man believed to be involved in the murder of his 85-year-old landlord was captured in West Alabama Friday after a chase through Pickens and Tuscaloosa Counties. Deputy Jessica McDaniel, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office, said their agency was called Friday as a driver fleeing from police in Pickens County approached TCSO jurisdiction.
Alabama Teen Bags ‘Monster’ Red Stag Deer, Earns Epic Hunting Story
An Alabama teen earned a prolific hunting tale after bagging an impressive red stag deer earlier this month. The reasons this hunt is so unique are manifold. The red stag deer is not even a native to North America. It’s curious how it made its way to Randolph County, Alabama. Many experienced hunters spent months looking for this rare creature. However, it was Coye Potts- a teenager who had never killed a deer in his nearly 50 previous hunts- that finally brought it down.
Fairhope's Magical Christmas Parade to take to the streets on December 2
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Santa’s coming to town! Fairhope’s Magical Christmas Parade will take to the streets of Fairhope on Friday, December 2. The parade will begin at 7 p.m. at the intersection of Morphy and Section Street and continue down Section to Oak Street. 60 parade...
Stolen Atlanta food truck recovered in Alabama
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This year Tanya Greene cooked Thanksgiving dinner for about 40 friends and family members. It’s a big task, but something she’s used to because she owns Auntie Al’s Carolina De’Lish food truck. It’s named after her late mother, Althea.
Parts of Alabama could see rough overnight weather
Parts of the state are being advised to prepare for bad weather tonight. An approaching cold front is expected to pass over Mississippi before heading into west Central Alabama this evening. Forecasters say that could carry a slight chance of tornadoes and heavy straight-line winds. The National Weather Service says heavy winds can pose a safety hazard like a tornado. Daniel Martin is a meteorologist with the agency. He says tonight is a good opportunity for everyone to practice having two ways to get weather alerts…
Alabama Man Dies In Train vs Truck Collision
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a Monday morning train vs truck collision in Haralson County that resulted in the death of an Alabama man. Troopers from Post 29-Paulding responded to a train vs. vehicle crash on J Davis Road in Haralson County. The investigation determined that the driver of a FedEx box truck was traveling south on J Davis Road approaching a stop sign for the railroad tracks. A witness stated the box truck failed to stop at the stop sign and traveled onto the railroad tracks into the path of the train. The train struck the vehicle’s driver’s side. After impact, the train pushed the box truck approximately 1/2 mile before coming to a controlled rest. The driver of the box truck was pronounced deceased on scene by the Haralson County Coroner. Next of kin has not been notified at this time. No other injuries were reported.
BC Rain and Murphy to join the rest of MCPSS with security camera upgrade
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — All Mobile County Public Schools have security cameras, and some are currently in the process of becoming more advanced. The majority of the 91 schools already have something known as the 'crisis alert system.'. BC Rain and Murphy are the two remaining schools that need...
