Shooter on the loose after man killed at Kentwood apartment complex

The Kentwood Police Department is investigating a homicide after a shooting left one man dead.

Officers responded to CityLine Apartments near the intersection of 52nd Street and Division Avenue SE in Kentwood Friday evening after getting reports of a possible shooting.

Law enforcement told FOX 17 on scene that they set up a perimeter around the apartment complex; however, they do not yet have a description of any possible suspects.

