Shooter on the loose after man killed at Kentwood apartment complex

By Megan Viecelli
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
The Kentwood Police Department is investigating a homicide after a shooting left one man dead.

Officers responded to CityLine Apartments near the intersection of 52nd Street and Division Avenue SE in Kentwood Friday evening after getting reports of a possible shooting.

Law enforcement told FOX 17 on scene that they set up a perimeter around the apartment complex; however, they do not yet have a description of any possible suspects.

Comments / 9

Kathleen Hillock
3d ago

The most blamed reason for thugs and crimes is drugs. What many do not realize is that the most abused drug in Grand Rapids is booze. It's available in nearly every "restaurant", every neighborhood has least two free standing liquor stores, every Meijer store dedicates at least 20% of their floor space to it, how many breweries are celebrated in BEER CITY? How many members of the huge law enforcement ranks are highly addicted alcoholics? Booze was the underbelly of what destroyed Flint and Detroit. Grand Rapids is soon to follow. Guess how many hate responses I will get to my comment, which will prove how correct I am!

Reply(1)
8
Well Said
3d ago

Just great. This is a relatively new apartment complex. Glad they could bring more thugs and crime into Kentwood. Just what we need. 😡

Reply(2)
4
Kathleen Hillock
3d ago

Excessive population growth, out of control cost of living, and inexcusable low wages got the ball rolling.

Reply
5
 

