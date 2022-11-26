OU basketball: Grant Sherfield helps Sooners defeat Seton Hall, advance to ESPN Events Invitational finals

Read full article on original website
OU football bowl projection roundup: Sooners could land in Guaranteed Rate, Liberty or Texas bowls
Oklahoma (6-6, 3-6 Big 12) concluded its regular season with a 51-48 overtime loss to Texas Tech on Saturday and now awaits its postseason fate. Several media outlets have released updated bowl berth projections ahead of selection announcements on Sunday, Dec. 4. ESPN, Action Network and CBS Sports all have...
OU basketball: Sooners take down Mississippi to win ESPN Events Invitational
Oklahoma won the ESPN Events Invitational by defeating Mississippi 59-55 in the finals on Sunday in Kissimmee, Florida. Senior guard Grant Sherfield led the Sooners (6-1) with 12 points and five assists and shot 4-for-12 from the field with two 3-pointers. OU shot 54% from the field and a season-high 57% from 3-point range, and recorded 26 rebounds and 12 assists.
OU football: Sooners wide receiver Theo Wease to enter NCAA Transfer Portal, per report
Oklahoma redshirt junior wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, 247Sports' Mike Roach reported Monday. A former five-star recruit in OU's 2019 class, Wease previously searched for a new home in the portal last offseason before choosing to return to OU. This season, Wease has recorded...
OU volleyball swept by TCU to conclude season; Sooners' seniors look ahead to younger teammates' promising future
Oklahoma was swept by TCU 3-0 on Saturday in Norman to conclude the regular season. Before the match, Savannah Davison, Adria Oliver, and Grace Talpash were recognized for senior night and met with a standing ovation. “I am gonna miss the environment and the people,” Talpash said. “When Oklahoma took...
Brent Venables, OU football experience more 'growing pains' in Texas Tech loss, but practice patience as former Sooners find success
LUBBOCK — The goalposts fell swiftly, much like Oklahoma has this season, as the Sooners dejectedly trudged back to their locker room. Texas Tech fans overwhelmed Cody Campbell Field and knocked over the uprights immediately after the Red Raiders’ stunning 51-48 upset of the Sooners via an overtime field goal. “We Are the Champions,” by Queen reverberated through Jones AT&T Stadium and into the night.
OU football: Sooners' Dillon Gabriel tosses 6 touchdowns in loss to Texas Tech; doesn't commit to returning next season
LUBBOCK — Following Oklahoma’s overtime loss to Texas Tech Saturday night, Dillon Gabriel embraced his mother, Dori, in the southeast tunnel of Jones AT&T Stadium. The Gabriels shared a few sentimental moments together, ending Dillon’s first regular season as a Sooner, before the quarterback retreated to OU’s locker room and changed into his traveling suit.
OU football: Twitter reacts to Sooners' 51-48 overtime loss to Texas Tech
LUBBOCK — Oklahoma (6-6, 3-6 Big 12) fell to Texas Tech (7-5, 5-4) 51-48 in overtime on Saturday. Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 28-for-40 passes for 449 yards and six touchdowns. Senior running back Eric Gray finished with 161 yards on 28 carries, while junior wide receiver Marvin Mims caught five passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns.
OU football: 3 takeaways from Sooners' 51-48 overtime loss at Texas Tech
Oklahoma fell to Texas Tech 51-48 in Lubbock on Saturday to conclude regular season play in heartbreaking fashion. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 28-of-40 passes for 449 yards and six touchdowns while helming the Sooners’ offense. Running back Eric Gray rushed 28 times for 161 yards to lead the ground attack.
OU football: Sooners' staff, Brent Venables shift focus to players' futures, recruiting after sour loss to Texas Tech
LUBBOCK — Standing at the lectern in front of Sooner Nation nearly a year ago, newly-hired head coach Brent Venables preached the details of the program he was striving to build. “This is going to be a people-driven, relational-driven program, not a transactional program,” Venables said Dec. 6, a...
OU Board of Regents to consider new football operations facilities, revisions to other Sooners ventures on Wednesday
The OU Board of Regents will consider an interim approval of new football operations facilities during its meeting on Wednesday, according to its agenda posted Monday evening. The proposed action item includes approval of the “Football Operations Facilities” project, an addition to the university’s yearly Campus Master Plan of Capital Improvements that was announced in May at an estimated cost of $485 million.
OU Board of Regents to consider Chicago Statement, aircraft fleet expansion, 1st-year housing funds
OU’s Board of Regents will hold its November meeting on Wednesday, with agenda items including the adoption of the Chicago Statement, approval of the OU School of Aviation Studies’ name change, the expansion of the aviation fleet and the ratification of funds for the first phase of OU’s First-Year Housing Masterplan, including the demolition of Adams Center.
Pride of Oklahoma members launch mentor program with Kennedy Elementary
Several Pride of Oklahoma members are partnering with a Norman elementary school to become mentors to young students. Eighteen members of The University of Oklahoma band have volunteered to be paired with classrooms at Kennedy Elementary. Eighteen teachers, ranging from pre-K to fifth grade, volunteered to participate in the partnership.
Norman Public Schools proposes near $354M bond for district upgrades
Norman Public Schools authorized a bond election for Feb. 14 that will feature a near $354 million bond issue. The bond includes funding for a stadium expansion and new performing arts auditorium at Norman North High School. It also includes an aviation academy and improvements to NPS schools, according to meeting documents.
Norman Farm Market opens winter shopping at The Well
The Norman Winter Market has opened and will continue through March every second and third Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Norman Farm Market was established in 1980, making it the oldest-running market in Norman. During the summer, it offers a variety of fresh and locally grown fruits and vegetables, along with other goods.
