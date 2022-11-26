Read full article on original website
News On 6
Retired TPS Cafeteria Worker Gets Free Home Repairs By Revitalize T-Town
A long time Tulsa Public School cafeteria worker is getting a makeover on the home she’s lived in for half a century. Francis Davis has dedicated her life to taking care of others. On Tuesday, that kindness was paid forward as community members worked together to make some repairs at her home for free.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa non profit launches legal fund to protect local teachers against HB 1775
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa non profit is launching a new legal fund to help give public school teachers in Oklahoma aid over House Bill 1775 (HB 1775) – also known as the “critical race theory bill.”. The Oklahoma Appleseed Center for Law and Justice have launched...
News On 6
Broken Arrow Public Schools Foundation To Collect Book Donations For 'Read To Succeed' Program
Giving Tuesday has finally arrived and people nationwide are encouraged to give back to charities or nonprofits of their choice. To mark the occasion, Broken Arrow Public Schools Foundation is holding its 'Read to Succeed Campaign' for a second year in a row. The foundation is looking for donations to help give books to students in the district.
News On 6
Mixed Income Housing Location, Grocery Store Coming To Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. - Envision Comanche is a $190-million multi-year investment that will transform an area of Tulsa. The project will add mixed-income housing while also enhancing the area along 36th street north with a new wilderness area and grocery store. Meagan Farley with Dewberry Architects joined News On 6 along with Eric Solovan of Tulsa Housing Authority to explain what this project means for Tulsa.
familytravelgo.com
2022 Oklahoma FREE Christmas Events, Attractions and Light Displays – The Ultimate Guide for Free Holiday Fun
This article shows the FREE upcoming and current Christmas Holiday events, attractions light displays & more to enjoy across Oklahoma and some of the neighboring states. We are all about saving money so we are glad to have found so many FREE Christmas attractions , Events and Light Displays. Bookmark...
News On 6
South Tulsa Baptist Church Prepares For 31st Annual Christmas Dinner Theater
After weeks of preparation, South Tulsa Baptist Church is prepared for its annual Christmas Dinner Theater. It’s become a tradition for the church after 31 years. The first one of the season is Thursday. The stage is set for the production of, “The Gospel According to Scrooge,” where the...
News On 6
Shop Small Tulsa Initiative Encourages People To Shop Locally
An event that encourages people in Tulsa to shop locally, while also giving them a chance to win prizes, is happening for the first time Saturday. This first-year initiative is designed to encourage people to support local businesses. Charla Murrah is the owner of The Lolly Garden, a children’s boutique...
News On 6
Watch: Tulsa Botanic Garden Lights Up For the Holiday Season
From walking the decorated paths to making s’mores, you can uniquely kick off the holiday season at the Tulsa Botanic Garden of Lights. More than half a million lights are scattered throughout the garden along with holiday decorations creating a whimsical experience. After the pumpkins and scarecrow are put...
News On 6
'Downtown Days Of Wonder' Helps Put Local Businesses On Display
Pop-up shops are taking over some Downtown Tulsa storefronts. Eight businesses are moving into vacant spaces for the holiday season. Fallon Dickson was living in San Diego and working in accounting when the stock market crashed in 2008. She decided to leave her job and move back to Tulsa to...
tulsapeople.com
Tulsa 10: Nov. 28-Dec. 4
Naan-Stop is popping up at Mother Road Market from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. with curries and chutneys to pile onto delicious naan. facebook.com/motherroadmarket. Join Chef Nico Albert and learn/taste how to make a conifer tea and enjoy a braised bison roast with cedar at 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at Mother Road Market. Tickets cover all bites and sips. $10-$15. facebook.com/gilcreasemuseum.
Okla. Red Dirt country musician unexpectedly dies hours after his wedding, community heartbroken
TULSA, Okla. — The country music community is left stunned and grief-stricken after local singer/songwriter, Jake Flint died over the weekend just hours after his wedding. He was 37 and was from Mounds, Okla. On Sunday, Nov. 27 Flint’s manager, Brenda Cline posted a message confirming the musician had,...
News On 6
Tulsa Stained Glass Business Teaches Customers How To Make Glass Ornaments
A local glass company is getting people together this holiday season for an ornament workshop. Making memories is what makes the holiday special. The owner of Tulsa Stained Glass says making these ornaments started after being gifted something special as a kid. Richard Bohm owns Tulsa Stained Glass Company. The...
KTUL
LIST: Live Christmas trees available in northeastern Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Multiple northeastern Oklahoma businesses are selling live Christmas trees this holiday season. You can choose from Fraser Fir, Noble Fir, Douglas Fir, Balsam Fir, and more. Many of the tree farms also sell wreaths, garland, hot cocoa, and other Christmas gifts and decorations. The following...
Christmas lights turned on at Route 66 Village
TULSA, Okla. — On Saturday night, Route 66 Village held their annual ‘Lights On’ event, lighting up the area with Christmas lights. Route 66 Village, located near Southwest Boulevard and S. Yukon Ave., held their annual Christmas lights event. The event featured Christmas lights, Christmas music, holiday treats and a visit from Santa Claus.
KOKI FOX 23
Cherokee Nation opens new gift shop in Tahlequah
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation celebrated the reopening of the Cherokee Nation Gift Shop on Monday in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. The gift shop has a new location at the Cherokee Springs Plaza near OK-10 in Tahlequah. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. initiated the ribbon-cutting ceremony before opening...
News On 6
Fire Spreads To 3 Tulsa Homes; Crews Deal With Fast-Moving Winds
The Tulsa Fire Department is on the scene of a fire that has spread to three homes near 2811 E 81st Pl. Tulsa firefighters say the fire began at one house, then spread to the other homes and that high winds were a big factor in causing the spread. "Well...
sapulpatimes.com
Pablo’s Celebrates 20 Years
Imagine you meet someone who is new to Sapulpa; they’re impressed by the Christmas Chute, the new restaurants, the newly paved roads, and even how well the Sapulpa High School team is doing this year. They turn to you and say, “Hey, why don’t we get Mexican food tonight? Do you know of a good place?” Even as a relatively recent transplant to the Sapulpa area, I know there’s only one correct answer: Señor Pablo.
sapulpatimes.com
A Grateful Community: My Table Restaurant Serves Free Thanksgiving Meals
It’s not unheard of for an organization to help feed the homeless during this time of year. But a restaurant offering a free Thanksgiving meal to anyone who wants one? That’s a little more rare. Though Sapulpa has no formal homeless shelter, several organizations consistently ensure that our...
familytravelgo.com
Christmas at the Castle of Muskogee – Everything You Need to Know
We recently took a little road trip to the Castle of Muskogee to enjoy their holiday fun. Everything you need to know about the Christmas at the Castle of Muskogee. What does the Castle of Muskogee have during the Christmas Season?. Free Drive Thru Christmas Display. The main attraction is...
Agent to late local country musician Jake Flint speaks on his recent death
TULSA, Okla. — To his former manager, Brenda Cline, Jake Flint was a rising star. Cline helped him get singles on the radio when he was trying to break out as Oklahoma’s next big artist. ”We are just in shock. In shock. After I had that conversation, I...
