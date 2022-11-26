ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

News On 6

Retired TPS Cafeteria Worker Gets Free Home Repairs By Revitalize T-Town

A long time Tulsa Public School cafeteria worker is getting a makeover on the home she’s lived in for half a century. Francis Davis has dedicated her life to taking care of others. On Tuesday, that kindness was paid forward as community members worked together to make some repairs at her home for free.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Mixed Income Housing Location, Grocery Store Coming To Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. - Envision Comanche is a $190-million multi-year investment that will transform an area of Tulsa. The project will add mixed-income housing while also enhancing the area along 36th street north with a new wilderness area and grocery store. Meagan Farley with Dewberry Architects joined News On 6 along with Eric Solovan of Tulsa Housing Authority to explain what this project means for Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Shop Small Tulsa Initiative Encourages People To Shop Locally

An event that encourages people in Tulsa to shop locally, while also giving them a chance to win prizes, is happening for the first time Saturday. This first-year initiative is designed to encourage people to support local businesses. Charla Murrah is the owner of The Lolly Garden, a children’s boutique...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Watch: Tulsa Botanic Garden Lights Up For the Holiday Season

From walking the decorated paths to making s’mores, you can uniquely kick off the holiday season at the Tulsa Botanic Garden of Lights. More than half a million lights are scattered throughout the garden along with holiday decorations creating a whimsical experience. After the pumpkins and scarecrow are put...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

'Downtown Days Of Wonder' Helps Put Local Businesses On Display

Pop-up shops are taking over some Downtown Tulsa storefronts. Eight businesses are moving into vacant spaces for the holiday season. Fallon Dickson was living in San Diego and working in accounting when the stock market crashed in 2008. She decided to leave her job and move back to Tulsa to...
TULSA, OK
tulsapeople.com

Tulsa 10: Nov. 28-Dec. 4

Naan-Stop is popping up at Mother Road Market from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. with curries and chutneys to pile onto delicious naan. facebook.com/motherroadmarket. Join Chef Nico Albert and learn/taste how to make a conifer tea and enjoy a braised bison roast with cedar at 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at Mother Road Market. Tickets cover all bites and sips. $10-$15. facebook.com/gilcreasemuseum.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Stained Glass Business Teaches Customers How To Make Glass Ornaments

A local glass company is getting people together this holiday season for an ornament workshop. Making memories is what makes the holiday special. The owner of Tulsa Stained Glass says making these ornaments started after being gifted something special as a kid. Richard Bohm owns Tulsa Stained Glass Company. The...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

LIST: Live Christmas trees available in northeastern Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Multiple northeastern Oklahoma businesses are selling live Christmas trees this holiday season. You can choose from Fraser Fir, Noble Fir, Douglas Fir, Balsam Fir, and more. Many of the tree farms also sell wreaths, garland, hot cocoa, and other Christmas gifts and decorations. The following...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Christmas lights turned on at Route 66 Village

TULSA, Okla. — On Saturday night, Route 66 Village held their annual ‘Lights On’ event, lighting up the area with Christmas lights. Route 66 Village, located near Southwest Boulevard and S. Yukon Ave., held their annual Christmas lights event. The event featured Christmas lights, Christmas music, holiday treats and a visit from Santa Claus.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Cherokee Nation opens new gift shop in Tahlequah

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation celebrated the reopening of the Cherokee Nation Gift Shop on Monday in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. The gift shop has a new location at the Cherokee Springs Plaza near OK-10 in Tahlequah. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. initiated the ribbon-cutting ceremony before opening...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
News On 6

Fire Spreads To 3 Tulsa Homes; Crews Deal With Fast-Moving Winds

The Tulsa Fire Department is on the scene of a fire that has spread to three homes near 2811 E 81st Pl. Tulsa firefighters say the fire began at one house, then spread to the other homes and that high winds were a big factor in causing the spread. "Well...
TULSA, OK
sapulpatimes.com

Pablo’s Celebrates 20 Years

Imagine you meet someone who is new to Sapulpa; they’re impressed by the Christmas Chute, the new restaurants, the newly paved roads, and even how well the Sapulpa High School team is doing this year. They turn to you and say, “Hey, why don’t we get Mexican food tonight? Do you know of a good place?” Even as a relatively recent transplant to the Sapulpa area, I know there’s only one correct answer: Señor Pablo.
SAPULPA, OK
sapulpatimes.com

A Grateful Community: My Table Restaurant Serves Free Thanksgiving Meals

It’s not unheard of for an organization to help feed the homeless during this time of year. But a restaurant offering a free Thanksgiving meal to anyone who wants one? That’s a little more rare. Though Sapulpa has no formal homeless shelter, several organizations consistently ensure that our...
SAPULPA, OK
familytravelgo.com

Christmas at the Castle of Muskogee – Everything You Need to Know

We recently took a little road trip to the Castle of Muskogee to enjoy their holiday fun. Everything you need to know about the Christmas at the Castle of Muskogee. What does the Castle of Muskogee have during the Christmas Season?. Free Drive Thru Christmas Display. The main attraction is...
MUSKOGEE, OK

