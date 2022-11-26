ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get 30-to-1 odds with this DraftKings promo for Syracuse vs. Illinois

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The college basketball season is starting to take shape to add to all the sports going on this month. The newest DraftKings promo is the perfect way to take advantage of the action, and you can sign up today for a chance to win $150 in free bets. One of the best parts of this DraftKings promo is that no bonus code is required.
Syracuse vs. #16 Illinois basketball prediction & best bets: Tue, 11/29

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Syracuse basketball team is 3-3 to start the year, which isn’t how head coach Jim Boeheim likely predicted their season to begin. The Orange just fell to Bryant 73-72 and already have losses to Colgate and St. John’s. Although they haven’t impressed, they have their first chance of pulling off a big upset Tuesday night against the #16 Illinois Fighting Illini.
Will Supreme Court overturn Cor executives’ convictions? (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 29)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 46; Low: 36. Mostly cloudy; see the 5-day forecast. CNY IN THE NFL: Chandler Jones (55) of the Las Vegas Raiders is congratulated by teammates after recovering a Seattle Seahawks fumble on Sunday. Jones, a former Syracuse football star, helped the Raiders top Seattle 40-34. Here’s a look at how other NFL players and coaches with Syracuse University and Central New York connections fared over the weekend. (AP Photo)
Syracuse’s John Bol Ajak had no idea he would fill in for a sick Benny Williams: ‘I was ready to go’

Syracuse, N.Y. – John Bol Ajak had no idea he would play at all on Saturday, much less play such a key role in the Syracuse’s loss to Bryant at the JMA Wireless Dome. Ajak, a 6-foot-10 redshirt junior, had appeared in just one of Syracuse’s first five games of the seasons. His only action had been 4 minutes in SU’s season-opening romp over Lehigh.
