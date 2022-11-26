Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Is the Snowiest City in New York StateDiana RusSyracuse, NY
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
Related
Syracuse soccer will host Vermont this weekend with a trip to the College Cup at stake (ticket info)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse men’s soccer will host Vermont in the NCAA quarterfinals on Saturday with a trip to the College Cup at stake. The game is set for 2 p.m. at the SU Soccer Stadium. SU is seeking its first national championship in men’s soccer. The...
Oronde Gadsden II earns All-ACC first-team honors; 8 Syracuse players recognized
Syracuse, N.Y. — Oronde Gadsden II was Syracuse football’s sole representative on the 2022 All-ACC first team, his first appearance on an All-ACC team. Four total Orange players were named to one of the three tiers of All-ACC teams. An additional four received honorable mentions. Gadsden was named...
Get 30-to-1 odds with this DraftKings promo for Syracuse vs. Illinois
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The college basketball season is starting to take shape to add to all the sports going on this month. The newest DraftKings promo is the perfect way to take advantage of the action, and you can sign up today for a chance to win $150 in free bets. One of the best parts of this DraftKings promo is that no bonus code is required.
No.16 Illinois putting Syracuse away in Champaign: Second half live score, updates
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse basketball team takes on the 16th-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois. The game will air on ESPN. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game at Illinois to...
Syracuse vs. #16 Illinois basketball prediction & best bets: Tue, 11/29
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Syracuse basketball team is 3-3 to start the year, which isn’t how head coach Jim Boeheim likely predicted their season to begin. The Orange just fell to Bryant 73-72 and already have losses to Colgate and St. John’s. Although they haven’t impressed, they have their first chance of pulling off a big upset Tuesday night against the #16 Illinois Fighting Illini.
It wasn’t pretty, but Syracuse snaps five-game losing streak with 32-23 win at Boston College
Chestnut Hill, Mass. — It hasn’t been a glamorous season for Sean Tucker. The ratio of games he’s been pleased to ones he’s not been has skewed the opposite direction it did in 2021. He hasn’t been as explosive. His brief Heisman Trophy odds faded within...
Syracuse finally got another win. Now everyone admits: A 5-game losing skid is ‘no fun at all’
Syracuse, N.Y. — The guest locker room at Alumni Stadium was filled with excitement, and even some cigar smoke, when Syracuse football finally made its way back inside following a chippy end to its win at Boston College. For five weeks, both SU coach Dino Babers and his players...
Syracuse basketball must keep up with nationally ranked Illinois and a high-powered offense (what to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. ― A Syracuse Orange team that has struggled through the early part of its schedule will meet its biggest challenge to date with a game at nationally ranked Illinois on Tuesday night. Syracuse, which has a 3-3 record after recent losses to St. John’s and Bryant, will...
Axe: Illinois is the biggest fish left in the pond for Syracuse basketball before ACC play
Syracuse Orange Men's Basketball 2022-23: Syracuse vs Bryant Syracuse, N.Y. — Did you get all the feelings aboutpoorly timed ejections, childish behavior by the opposing coach and a stunning buzzer-beater from Syracuse basketball’s 73-72 loss to Bryant out of your system?. Good. If you purchase a product or...
How to watch Syracuse basketball at Illinois: ACC/Big Ten Challenge time, TV channel, live stream
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse men’s basketball team hits the road at No. 16 Illinois on Tuesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The game will air nationwide on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. The SU-Illinois game can be streamed live on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and other live TV services.
Syracuse has asked ACC to consider not sending football team to Fenway Bowl
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse has asked the Atlantic Coast Conference not to be considered for one of its bowl games this postseason, a source told syracuse.com. The Orange will learn its bowl game and opponent on Sunday.
ACC Power Rankings: Syracuse is middle of the pack. Did it underachieve or finish where it started?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse is 7-5 and awaiting its bowl destination. The Orange finished in a tie for third in the ACC Atlantic Division, though among the nine bowl-eligible teams, the Power Rankings have SU as the eighth-best of the bunch, thanks to a head-to-head win against Louisville on Labor Day weekend.
Back to the Pinstripe Bowl? Syracuse and the Yankees love to embrace one another
Syracuse, N.Y. — With the Fenway Bowl seemingly off the table for Syracuse football, there seems to be an even more obvious landing spot for the Orange this postseason. The Pinstripe Bowl — New York’s only bowl game, for New York’s only bowl-eligible team.
Three refs will be the norm for Section III hockey this season: ‘It was a win-win’
Syracuse, N.Y. -- West Genesee hockey coach Frank Colabufo knew for a couple of months that he and his peers were staring at a massive headache that would require a delicate Plan B solution. Section III executive director John Rathbun told Colabufo several weeks ago that a contract dispute with...
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse football performance at Boston College
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse football team for its 32-23 victory at Boston College on Saturday night at Alumni Stadium? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? Coaches?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls on your mobile device, click here.
Syracuse freshman Justin Taylor scores 25 points in loss to Bryant: ‘He’s a good shooter’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse coaches kept telling Justin Taylor to stay ready, that his chance would come. That chance arrived Saturday in an intense, bizarre game that cracked Taylor’s opportunity wide open.
What bowl will Syracuse football play in? Most experts agree where Orange will finish season
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse will learn its bowl opponent and where it will play its 13th game on Dec. 4. The Orange (7-5, 4-4 ACC) finished in the middle of the pack of the ACC. With no six-win teams in the pool of nine bowl-eligible ACC teams, plus Notre Dame, Syracuse will fall toward the bottom of the pecking order when it comes to desirable options.
Will Supreme Court overturn Cor executives’ convictions? (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 29)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 46; Low: 36. Mostly cloudy; see the 5-day forecast. CNY IN THE NFL: Chandler Jones (55) of the Las Vegas Raiders is congratulated by teammates after recovering a Seattle Seahawks fumble on Sunday. Jones, a former Syracuse football star, helped the Raiders top Seattle 40-34. Here’s a look at how other NFL players and coaches with Syracuse University and Central New York connections fared over the weekend. (AP Photo)
Syracuse’s John Bol Ajak had no idea he would fill in for a sick Benny Williams: ‘I was ready to go’
Syracuse, N.Y. – John Bol Ajak had no idea he would play at all on Saturday, much less play such a key role in the Syracuse’s loss to Bryant at the JMA Wireless Dome. Ajak, a 6-foot-10 redshirt junior, had appeared in just one of Syracuse’s first five games of the seasons. His only action had been 4 minutes in SU’s season-opening romp over Lehigh.
Which bowl will Syracuse football play in? These 3 games make a lot of sense
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is 7-5 after a 32-23 victory at Boston College on Saturday night. The Orange now awaits its bowl destination, to be announced Dec. 4 after the completion of the conference championship games.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
68K+
Followers
54K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0