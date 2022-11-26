ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Men's X-Country Sweeps Year-End Awards Again

TROY, N.Y. - For the second consecutive season, each of the Liberty League year-end men's cross country awards have been won by student-athletes or staff members from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI). Senior Matt Lecky has been named the Runner of the Year for the second straight time, Justin Cascio has been chosen as the Rookie of the Year, and John Lynch and his assistants garnered Coaching Staff of the Year - for the sixth straight season.
