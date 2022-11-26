Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
This Abandoned Massachusetts Neighborhood has Been Turned into a Gorgeous ParkTravel MavenWilliamstown, MA
This is The Oldest City in New YorkTy D.Albany, NY
Related
rpiathletics.com
Men's X-Country Sweeps Year-End Awards Again
TROY, N.Y. - For the second consecutive season, each of the Liberty League year-end men's cross country awards have been won by student-athletes or staff members from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI). Senior Matt Lecky has been named the Runner of the Year for the second straight time, Justin Cascio has been chosen as the Rookie of the Year, and John Lynch and his assistants garnered Coaching Staff of the Year - for the sixth straight season.
rpiathletics.com
Rensselaer Athletics Weekly Review & Preview
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL (3-3; 0-0 Liberty League) RPI puts its three-game winning streak on the line on Friday at 5:30pm at William Smith in its first Liberty League game of the season. Conference action continues the next day with a contest at RIT (2pm). Should live stats and/or live video be...
rpiathletics.com
Watson Stands Strong in Win Over Vermont
TROY, N.Y. - Down a man for nearly the whole second half of the final period, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) sophomore goaltender Jack Watson kept the puck out of the net and put up a season-high 41 saves in a 2-1 victory over the University of Vermont at the Houston Field House in non-league action.
Green Tech ready to defend Section 2 crown
Among the teams tipping off their season this week is the defending Class double-A champs, the Green Tech Eagles.
rpiathletics.com
Lee & Lynch Garner Year-End WXC Awards
TROY, N.Y. - The Liberty League has announced its year-end women's cross country award recipients and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) student-athlete Morgan Lee has been chosen as the Runner of the Year. Additionally, 12th-year head coach John Lynch and his assistants have been selected as the Coaching Staff of the Year.
Jim Boeheim Calls Out Bryant’s Jared Grasso After Testy Postgame Exchange
A nonconference matchup Saturday between behemoth Syracuse and little-known Bryant turned heated during the game and after it. The contest featured several ejections in the first half after Syracuse’s Judah Mintz and Bryant’s Doug Edert, who gained fame during last year’s NCAA Tournament run with Saint Peter’s, both slapped each other in the face.
Warrensburg/North Warren Central/Lake George ousted in state semifinals by O’Neill
Not much was expected of the Warrensburg/North Warren Central/Lake George football team in its' first year as a combined unit. The Wolverines were selected to finish in just fourth place in the Section II, Class C North Division. But Mike Perrone's squad not only exceeded expectations this season, they soared past them.
Seton Hall falls to Siena, 60-55, in 3rd-place game at ESPN Events Invitational: 5 observations
In the first meeting between the two schools since 1974, Seton Hall lost to Siena, 60-55, in the 3rd-place game of the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando, Fla. It was the third straight win for Siena coach Carmen Maciariello over Seton Hall’s Shaheen Holloway after the Saints beat Saint Peter’s twice in MAAC play last year.
theberkshireedge.com
THEN & NOW: The Trolley in Stockbridge
Over 90 years have passed since the last electric trolley car rumbled on rails from Pittsfield to Great Barrington. At its peak in 1917, the local trolley company—known as the Berkshire Street Railway—was one of the largest in the United States. It operated 170 miles of track that extended from Canaan, Conn. through Berkshire County, and into the neighboring states of Vermont and New York.
UMass Dartmouth’s Most Notorious Student Awaits Death Sentence
The University of Massachusetts can boast a universe full of bright stars that have passed through the halls of its campus system. Many notables, including performers, justices, Nobel prize winners, astronauts, athletes and others have cracked the books and engaged in campus life activities throughout the UMass system over the years.
Top-prize Take 5 ticket sold in Saratoga Springs
A top-prize winning Take 5 ticket for the Monday, November 28, drawing was sold in Saratoga Springs, the New York Lottery announced.
1045theteam.com
A New Sports Craze Soon to Fill Up Space in old Latham Kmart
The old Kmart building on Watervliet Shaker Road in Latham is becoming an entertainment and sports destination. The Scarlet Knife, an upscale restaurant just recently opened and more construction is on the way including a new sports complex. What Sports Complex will Be Moving In?. With the rise of a...
Framingham Police Arrest 4 For Breaking & Entering into Apartment
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police charged 4 individuals with breaking & entering after they were found inside an apartment in downtown Framingham. Police were called to Irving Square Apartments at 75 Irving Street at 8;37 a.m. on November 22. “Management notified police that several individuals were inside of an apartment...
This Oscar, Emmy Winning Celebrity Spent His Thanksgiving in Western Massachusetts
The Berkshires of western Massachusetts are a truly magical place that both locals and visitors enjoy. Tucked in the far west corner of Massachusetts, Berkshire County spans the length of the state, bordering Vermont, New York, and Connecticut. The mountains offer stunning views throughout the year, cultural hubs and historic landmarks provide an abundance of shows, exhibitions, and activities, and the culinary landscape is spectacular. It's no surprise that close to three million people visit on an annual basis.
WCVB
Massive US Air Force C-17 plane lands in Boston ahead of VIP visits
BOSTON — It's one of the biggest planes you'll see in the skies. Sky 5 captured a Boeing C-17 at Boston's Logan Airport on Tuesday. The large military transport aircraft was developed for the Air Force and is typically used to transport equipment ahead of a presidential or VIP visit.
Hoosick Falls man dies after construction accident
A 52-year-old male succumbed to life-threatening injuries sustained from a construction accident in Saratoga Springs.
iBerkshires.com
No Snow Expected This Moving Into December
This week will be relatively warmer in Berkshire County with temperatures staying in the 40s and 50s. Today, Monday, Nov. 28, there will be a high of 45, according to Accuweather. Cloudy skies can be expected throughout the day. The low overnight will be 24 degrees. This is the lowest expected temperature this week.
capecod.com
Video: Local firefighter graduate State Fire Academy
STOW, MA – State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Deputy State Fire Marshal Maribel Fournier, acting director of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy (MFA), announced the graduation of 24 firefighters from the 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program. “First responders are on the frontlines protecting their communities, and these...
Moreau Lake State Park hosts Holiday Luminary Walk
On December 2, lanterns will light the way for a walk along the shore of Moreau Lake.
Comment sought on Queensbury culvert replacement
Residents of Glens Falls and Queensbury may be familiar with the aging culvert running under Corinth Road, also known as County Route 28. Warren County is looking to give an upgrade to the route that carries Clendon Brook under the road, and is seeking community input.
Comments / 0