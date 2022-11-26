ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

CBS 42

Flu cases spike at DCH Hospitals

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — DCH Hospitals in Tuscaloosa, Fayette, and Northport are seeing a spike in flu cases, but COVID-19 cases are down. Spokesperson Andy North says there are currently nine patients being treated for COVID-19. But, flu cases are spiking and that’s something North is concerned about. “Many of those flu cases are severe […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Alabaster BOE hand delivers extra pay to employees

ALABASTER – On Monday, Nov. 21 Alabaster City Schools Superintendent Dr. Wayne Vickers and ACS Board of Education members visited schools to hand-deliver extra compensation checks to employees. “We are so thankful for hard work and dedication of our teachers, administrators and all ACS employees,” Vickers said. “The Board...
ALABASTER, AL
wbrc.com

GBHS offering $25 adoption fees for some long-term resident pups

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is offering $25 adoption fees for nine long-term resident puppies. They say it’s all thanks to a generous sponsor to get these pets a fur-ever home. Chief Program Officer Ivana Sullivan says it’s important to get these dogs adopted as...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘You’ll receive more blessings than you can imagine’

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Alabama Foster and Adoptive Parent Association (AFAPA) has been working to gain members this past month in recognition of National Child Adoption Month. According to the Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR), there are over 220 children available for adoption and over 6,000 in foster care in Alabama.   AFAPA provides training, information and donations to prospective and current parents. It supports adoptive, foster and kinship parents.   AFAPA President and Cullman resident William “Buddy” Hooper spoke with The Tribune to challenge some misconceptions surrounding adoption and foster care.  Hooper has been involved in assisting parents and children through AFAPA for...
CULLMAN, AL
wbrc.com

How to avoid getting scammed on Giving Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Giving Tuesday is tomorrow, and the annual event has helped raise millions of dollars for charities. Giving Tuesday is a day designed to do good, but scammers see it as an opportunity to do the complete opposite. The Better Business Bureau says when you are searching...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
apr.org

Senior adults are getting some holiday cheer

Holiday cheer is being spread to senior adults in Alabama. The Home Instead Senior Cares organization is hosting its annual Be a Santa to a Senior program. The program supports older adults who may be overlooked, isolated, alone or financially unstable during the holiday season. Today is the last day...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Water line break leaves Gardendale residents without water

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Residents in the Gardendale community reported that they have been without water for hours on Tuesday. According to Gardendale Mayor Stan Hogeland, two 16-inch lines broke on the north end of Gardendale. One of the lines was repaired and the other line is in the process...
GARDENDALE, AL
wbrc.com

Hoover residents concerned about sewage smell

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There are new complaints of a sewage odor in certain areas of Hoover. Three years ago, Jefferson County spent $43 million at the Cahaba plant and at the Chapel Road plant to prevent foul odor. I spoke with County Commissioner Jimmie Stephens who said they rectified...
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

Anniston opening public warming station Wednesday night

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Anniston has announced that they will have a warming station open on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Due to freezing temperatures forecasted for Wednesday evening, the warming station will open at 5 p.m. and close at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1. The public warming...
ANNISTON, AL
CBS 42

18-year-old shot, killed on Thanksgiving identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An 18-year-old Birmingham man who was shot and killed on Thanksgiving has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Quinderius Germond Peoples was found shot in the 400 block of Orchid Road last Thursday around 6:30 p.m. Peoples was transported to UAB Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Moody Fire: Underground brush fire closes road, threatens home

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - Moody Fire officials say a brush fire is burning in the 1300 block of Annie Lee Road. Officials say Black Jack Road is closed at Annie Lee Road and Carrington Estates Trussville. The fire is complex and burning underground as well as on top of the...
MOODY, AL
wbrc.com

Body found in Birmingham driveway Saturday evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The body of a man was found in a Birmingham driveway just before 7 p.m. on Saturday according to the Birmingham Police Department. Birmingham police said the body was found on the 2800 Block of 29th Street SW. Authorities say that a family member was the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
hooversun.com

Business Happenings - December 2022

Dr. Lindsay Floyd, a Hoover resident who graduated Hoover High School in 1999 and the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine in 2007, has founded a new business called Compassionate Crossings that offers pet euthanasia services in the home of pets. The service operates primarily on weeknights, weekends and most holidays and give pet owners an option for this service when their primary veterinary clinic is closed. 205-317-6747.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

