Flu cases spike at DCH Hospitals
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — DCH Hospitals in Tuscaloosa, Fayette, and Northport are seeing a spike in flu cases, but COVID-19 cases are down. Spokesperson Andy North says there are currently nine patients being treated for COVID-19. But, flu cases are spiking and that’s something North is concerned about. “Many of those flu cases are severe […]
wbrc.com
Precious Little Turkeys: Thanksgiving costumes for Brookwood NICU babies
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The cutest little turkeys are at the NICU at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center!. For babies and their families who had to spend the holiday in the NICU, some Brookwood staff members put together hand-made turkey costumes for the little patients. Thank you to the Brookwood staff...
wbrc.com
Parents still struggling to find right baby formula months after nationwide shortage
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You may still have trouble finding the right baby formula, months after the issues that kept shelves bare. Experts tell WBRC that while the shortage has gotten better, it is still impacting parents all across the state and country. Bundles of Hope Executive Director Lindsay Gray...
wbrc.com
No class at Snow Rogers Elementary Tuesday due to water main break
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - All classes have been cancelled at Snow Rogers Elementary School Tuesday due to a water main break in the area according to the Jefferson County School officials. There is no running water in the building and repair time is estimated at 5 to 6 hours. Classes...
Shelby Reporter
Alabaster BOE hand delivers extra pay to employees
ALABASTER – On Monday, Nov. 21 Alabaster City Schools Superintendent Dr. Wayne Vickers and ACS Board of Education members visited schools to hand-deliver extra compensation checks to employees. “We are so thankful for hard work and dedication of our teachers, administrators and all ACS employees,” Vickers said. “The Board...
wbrc.com
GBHS offering $25 adoption fees for some long-term resident pups
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is offering $25 adoption fees for nine long-term resident puppies. They say it’s all thanks to a generous sponsor to get these pets a fur-ever home. Chief Program Officer Ivana Sullivan says it’s important to get these dogs adopted as...
‘You’ll receive more blessings than you can imagine’
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Alabama Foster and Adoptive Parent Association (AFAPA) has been working to gain members this past month in recognition of National Child Adoption Month. According to the Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR), there are over 220 children available for adoption and over 6,000 in foster care in Alabama. AFAPA provides training, information and donations to prospective and current parents. It supports adoptive, foster and kinship parents. AFAPA President and Cullman resident William “Buddy” Hooper spoke with The Tribune to challenge some misconceptions surrounding adoption and foster care. Hooper has been involved in assisting parents and children through AFAPA for...
wbrc.com
How to avoid getting scammed on Giving Tuesday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Giving Tuesday is tomorrow, and the annual event has helped raise millions of dollars for charities. Giving Tuesday is a day designed to do good, but scammers see it as an opportunity to do the complete opposite. The Better Business Bureau says when you are searching...
apr.org
Senior adults are getting some holiday cheer
Holiday cheer is being spread to senior adults in Alabama. The Home Instead Senior Cares organization is hosting its annual Be a Santa to a Senior program. The program supports older adults who may be overlooked, isolated, alone or financially unstable during the holiday season. Today is the last day...
wbrc.com
Water line break leaves Gardendale residents without water
GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Residents in the Gardendale community reported that they have been without water for hours on Tuesday. According to Gardendale Mayor Stan Hogeland, two 16-inch lines broke on the north end of Gardendale. One of the lines was repaired and the other line is in the process...
wbrc.com
Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama, Jefferson County EMA launching new text system to help solve homicides
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama and Jefferson County EMA are launching a new tool to keep you and your family safer. The organizations are creating a text alert system to increase tips on active investigations. It’s a part of the Everbridge system that is already in...
wbrc.com
Hoover residents concerned about sewage smell
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There are new complaints of a sewage odor in certain areas of Hoover. Three years ago, Jefferson County spent $43 million at the Cahaba plant and at the Chapel Road plant to prevent foul odor. I spoke with County Commissioner Jimmie Stephens who said they rectified...
wbrc.com
Anniston opening public warming station Wednesday night
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Anniston has announced that they will have a warming station open on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Due to freezing temperatures forecasted for Wednesday evening, the warming station will open at 5 p.m. and close at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1. The public warming...
Bham Now
Job-seekers can find more than 21K opportunities in the Greater Birmingham Area
It’s a fresh, new week in Birmingham with so many opportunities. Currently, the Greater Birmingham Area has over 21K job openings, according to Indeed.com. Read on to learn about the job market and amazing opportunities with local companies. Check out Bham Now’s featured job listings. Your browser does...
18-year-old shot, killed on Thanksgiving identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An 18-year-old Birmingham man who was shot and killed on Thanksgiving has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Quinderius Germond Peoples was found shot in the 400 block of Orchid Road last Thursday around 6:30 p.m. Peoples was transported to UAB Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at […]
wbrc.com
Shelby Co. Sheriff’s Office working to “humanize the badge” and better recruitment levels
COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WBRC) - Law enforcement recruitment numbers are down all across the country but the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is creating a new ad campaign to better recruiting numbers, and “humanize the badge.”. They want to show that the men and women in uniform are people just...
wbrc.com
Moody Fire: Underground brush fire closes road, threatens home
MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - Moody Fire officials say a brush fire is burning in the 1300 block of Annie Lee Road. Officials say Black Jack Road is closed at Annie Lee Road and Carrington Estates Trussville. The fire is complex and burning underground as well as on top of the...
Bham Now
Guthrie’s Chicken, furry friends + more exciting businesses opening in Birmingham
Many of us may have slowed down during Thanksgiving break, but Birmingham didn’t. We know of many exciting businesses that just opened, plus other places coming soon to The Magic City. Read on to learn about your new favorite spots. 1. Guthrie’s Chicken | Hwy 280. I may...
wbrc.com
Body found in Birmingham driveway Saturday evening
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The body of a man was found in a Birmingham driveway just before 7 p.m. on Saturday according to the Birmingham Police Department. Birmingham police said the body was found on the 2800 Block of 29th Street SW. Authorities say that a family member was the...
hooversun.com
Business Happenings - December 2022
Dr. Lindsay Floyd, a Hoover resident who graduated Hoover High School in 1999 and the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine in 2007, has founded a new business called Compassionate Crossings that offers pet euthanasia services in the home of pets. The service operates primarily on weeknights, weekends and most holidays and give pet owners an option for this service when their primary veterinary clinic is closed. 205-317-6747.
