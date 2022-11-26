ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
DOPE Quick Reads

Grieving Family Chose To Turn Their Pet Golden Retriever Into A Rug- Taxidermy Firm Says Its Now Becoming More Popular

Recently, a family opted to create an eccentric family piece that would "allow their beloved dog to head home." An Australian taxidermy firm recently posted a video to their Instagram of a pet golden retriever. Some viewers are astonished that the golden retriever had passed away and "had been fashioned into an ornamental rug at the request of its family." [i]
DogTime

Dog Rescued From Puppy Mill Helps Other Dogs Get Over Fear of Humans

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) rescued miniature Goldendoodle Lolly from an Iowa puppy mill a year ago. She had matted fur, internal parasites, an infection, and dental disease when they rescued her, and after treatment went to the ASPCA Behavioral Rehabilitation Center (BRC) in North Carolina. She was avoidant toward human interaction and walking on a leash – understandable given her start in life.
IOWA STATE
PetsRadar

Should you give a cat a flea bath? A vet's guide to flea removal

Read this article to find out more about flea baths for cats, as well as some alternative treatments. Fleas are common parasites and so you might be wondering if you should give your infected cat a flea bath. Adult fleas are only part of the problem though. These small wingless insects will lay many eggs that roll off your cat.
katzenworld.co.uk

ISFM/AAFP Release Two New Cat Friendly Veterinary Guidelines

Veterinary professionals worldwide will now have access to two new Cat Friendly Guidelines that promote positive, respectful interactions with their feline patients and reduce the stress associated with the veterinary environment. Published jointly by the International Society of Feline Medicine (ISFM) and the American Association of Feline Practitioners (AAFP), the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy