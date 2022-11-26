Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popeyes Restaurant Permanently ClosesTy D.Winter Park, FL
Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each monthJake WellsFlorida State
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
A Davenport woman is accused of driving straight toward two Polk County deputies as she exited a pawn storeEddyEvonAnonymousPolk County, FL
Related
Austin Reaves roasts LeBron James after 39-point outburst in Lakers win vs. Spurs
The Los Angeles Lakers are finally starting to show some promise. They have won five of their last six games, including a tight win over the San Antonio Spurs. LeBron James delivered a masterpiece with a season-high 39 points on 11-21 shooting. James came through with a massive performance against...
1 Celtics player who must be traded soon
The Boston Celtics have raced out to a flaming hot start in the 2022-23 season. Fresh off a disappointing loss in the 2022 NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors, the C’s have quickly proven that their sudden second half turnaround last year was no fluke, and that they mean business when it comes to […] The post 1 Celtics player who must be traded soon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Timberwolves’ ugly Warriors loss draws Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns truth bomb from Austin Rivers
The Golden State Warriors defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 137-114 on Sunday. It was an underwhelming effort for Minnesota, as Golden State took care of business on the road. Austin Rivers got brutally honest on the Wolves’ most pressing concern following the game, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. “If we are going to play (big), we’ve […] The post Timberwolves’ ugly Warriors loss draws Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns truth bomb from Austin Rivers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I understand all their pain’: Warriors’ Kevon Looney spills on Stephen Curry’s major role in young players’ struggles
It’s no secret that the younger players on the Golden State Warriors have struggled mightily this season. There is no bigger testament to this fact that 2020 No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman was sent down to the G League. For his part, Warriors big man Kevon Looney is...
LeBron James makes history with unreal game against the Spurs
LeBron James recently returned to the Los Angeles Lakers lineup after dealing with an adductor strain and on Saturday he just added to his list of accomplishments. His statline of 39 points, 11 rebounds and seven made three-pointers made him the oldest player in NBA history to put up a game of at least 35 […] The post LeBron James makes history with unreal game against the Spurs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant goes 100% Jordan with insane reverse layup hops; Twitter goes wild
Ja Morant has more than his share of highlight reel plays in his early career and on Sunday he added one more. In the Memphis Grizzlies game against the New York Knicks, Morant drove baseline, was met at the rim by two defenders, hung in the air as he sailed between both of them and completed the reverse layup.
Magic forward Paolo Banchero is all-in on Bol Bol hype train with Victor Wembanyama reference
The Orlando Magic may be in mired in a lengthy rebuild, but they’re as well positioned as any team for the future given their plethora of high-potential young prospects. Paolo Banchero remains the crown jewel of their rebuilding efforts, while Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., and Jalen Suggs round out what should be a strong foundation for years to come. However, much to the surprise of many, one man has managed to carve out a solid role from the fringes: Bol Bol, a 7’2 center who has the skillset of a guard.
James Wiseman’s familiar plus-minus in the G League draws blunt take from Steve Kerr
James Wiseman is averaging 15.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 26.1 minutes per game since being sent down to the G-League two weeks ago. The Santa Cruz Warriors are 3-2 with him in the lineup after going 2-3 in the first five games of the regular season. Wiseman, clearly, isn’t dominating G-League competition […] The post James Wiseman’s familiar plus-minus in the G League draws blunt take from Steve Kerr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Myles Turner makes change that will have Lakers fans raising eyebrows amid trade rumors
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner has been the subject of trade rumors for years now. That noise has never been stronger with LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers reportedly hot on his trail. Amidst what’s been a career-best season for Myles Turner thus far, the value of his services is...
Darvin Ham hints at major Lakers starting lineup shakeup
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham is considering a notable change to his starting lineup — and, no, he won’t be moving Russell Westbrook back into it. Following Lakers’ practice on Tuesday, Ham was asked if Patrick Beverley — who started 14 games prior to his three-game suspension, which is now over — would regain his starting point guard spot. Ham was non-commital.
NBA MVP Power Rankings: Luka Dončić leads at quarter mark
After more than one month of NBA basketball, some players are carving their names in the power rankings for for Most Valuable Player. That includes veteran superstars who have already won the award, plus several younger players vying for their first Maurice Podoloff Trophy. From historic stat lines to game-winners...
Top 15 Fantasy Basketball Point Guards At Quarter Mark of 2022-23 Season, Ranked
After a full month of play, the league has officially hit the quarter mark of the 2022-23 season. There have been a lot of surprises across the board, from rebuilding teams toward the top of the NBA standings and perennial playoff organizations battling at the bottom of their conferences. That...
Lakers star LeBron James’ monster alley-oop jam from Russell Westbrook has NBA Twitter going crazy
LeBron James turned back the clock on Saturday night with a vintage performance for the Los Angeles Lakers against the San Antonio Spurs. One play summed up his incredible display of athleticism, though, and that’s when he rose in the second quarter for a monster alley-oop slam. Naturally the...
Bradley Beal, Wizards hit with brutal Rui Hachimura injury update
Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura has yet to remain healthy for any sizable stretch since being drafted 9th overall by the team in the 2019 draft. Hachimura is in his fourth year in the pros and has logged more than 50 games in a season just once, back in 2020-21, when he suited up in 57 contests.
Lakers star LeBron James slapped with harsh Anthony Davis reality by Kendrick Perkins after Pacers loss
The Los Angeles Lakers were having a lot of fun on Tuesday night. The players were all smiles as they amassed a 17-point lead over the Indiana Pacers in the fourth quarter and were on the brink of logging their sixth win in the past seven games. And then, disaster struck.
Markelle Fultz’s season debut date, Cole Anthony’s return to Magic get update
The Orlando Magic have endured a plethora of injury woes to begin the 2022-23 campaign, especially to their guard depth. Jalen Suggs has missed a few games due to ankle problems, Terrence Ross missed their last game with an illness, while Gary Harris only recently returned from a knee injury. Nonetheless, it seems as if the Magic are inching slowly towards welcoming an entirely healthy squad, with Markelle Fultz set to make his season debut and Cole Anthony set to make his return from an oblique injury.
1 pleasant surprise for Celtics so far in 2022-23 NBA season
The NBA is a star-powered league these days, but the Boston Celtics’ bench has been just as pivotal to the team’s hot start during the 2022-23 season. While Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have played phenomenally for the C’s, the guys coming off the pine are also putting up ridiculous numbers that have boosted Boston to the top of the league standings.
Ben Simmons’ latest injury update will have Kevin Durant, Nets fans scratching their heads
Ben Simmons was forced to exit the Brooklyn Nets’ 109-102 win over the Orlando Magic on Monday due to a left knee injury. The former Rookie of the Year was unable to return to the game, and it now looks like he could be in for another spell on the sidelines with this latest knock.
‘Feels like chaos’: Fred VanVleet sums up Raptors’ season after huge win over Cavs
The more the NBA season goes on for the Toronto Raptors, the more things seem to stay the same. Raptors guard Fred VanVleet said he felt the same as he did during the team’s first game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in a Monday conference after the return of forwards Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes. “It […] The post ‘Feels like chaos’: Fred VanVleet sums up Raptors’ season after huge win over Cavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Heat star Jimmy Butler’s return from knee injury gets bad news, but there’s a catch
After missing their last six games, Jimmy Butler was largely expected to make his return to the Miami Heat lineup on Wednesday against the Boston Celtics. Unfortunately, that won’t be the case as the star forward didn’t join the team in their trip to Beantown. However, the good...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
208K+
Followers
122K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0