Mebane, NC

Black Friday shoppers flock to Tanger Outlets despite inflation

By Alliyah Sims
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — A lot of people hit the stores, malls, and outlets trying to tackle their holiday shopping lists this year more than ever because inflation is driving prices up on almost everything.

Shopper Sai Lal found so many Black Friday deals that he couldn’t carry all of his purchases. With inflation driving the cost of almost everything up, big discounts on clothes and shoes brought him and his family out to the Tanger Outlets in Mebane.

“It’s definitely going to affect the shopping behaviors of people,” Sai said. “We had to scale back a little bit.”

Jasmine Partel’s bags weren’t as heavy, but she was an equally happy customer.

“The parking lot and traffic there was a lot…it was worth it in the end,” she said. “Stuff like this where it’s a one-time payment…having a discount like at all is very beneficial to a lot of people.”

Around noon, every parking space was filled.

Jeffrey Johnson, marketing director for the Tanger Outlets, says throughout the course of the day, they can see up to 20,000 shoppers.

“Consumers have gotten smarter over the years. They know when BF comes there are a lot of door-buster deals where a lot of the merchants will have those to get people into the store,” he said.

Christine Tynan, who manages a new store in the outlet, Palmetto Moon, was one of them.

“For our first 50 customers, we had free $25 gift cards, and they were out here ready to go,” Tynan said. “We had a line out. They were braving the storm.”

Some of the stores offered a buy now pay later option.

For some families, it wasn’t just the deals that brought them out. Family fun activities also enticed shoppers.

There were carousel rides and an elf-on-the-shelf scavenger hunt where kids find six elves scattered around the outlets to enter their name for a $250 gift card.

“One parent can go around doing that while the other one shops,” Johnson said. “Great family activity throughout the season. Shopping is a social experience, something fun to do. It brings families together, coming out, getting new deals, saving money.”

The Tanger Outlets will open on Saturday for shoppers from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.

