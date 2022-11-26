ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

How the month of December may shape the rest of the Lakers season

You couldn't pen a worse start to the season for the Lakers. With a 2-10 record after their first 12 games, and the star pair of LeBron James and Anthony Davis both experiencing early ailments, the team’s initial hole in the standings felt insurmountable even before the league’s race finished the first leg.
LeBron James probable vs. Blazers after tweaking ankle in loss vs. Pacers

After the Lakers practiced on Tuesday, head coach Darvin Ham provided a brief update on LeBron James, saying the superstar had his ankle looked at after he appeared to injure it on Monday night against the Indiana Pacers. James, 37, briefly left the 116-115 loss after landing on Tyrese Halliburton’s...
LeBron James credits improved chemistry for Lakers recent winning run

The Lakers could hardly have been worse to start the season. It was a historically bad shooting performance that was always going to be unsustainable but was going to cost the team in the short term in the loss column. Their 0-5 and 2-10 starts have given way to the team’s current 7-11 record, one that is hardly worth praising in a vacuum but quite the turnaround in the larger picture of the season.
Lakers beat the Spurs for the second night in a row

On the second night of a back-to-back, a rematch from yesterday, Los Angeles got the job done against San Antonio. They won 143-138 with Anthony Davis out due to a hamstring injury he suffered the night before. The first was an up-and-down quarter for the purple and gold. LeBron was...
The Lakers are as upset about blowing that game as you are

It often feels like there is a disconnect between fans and players when it comes to sports and how the athletes react to losses. Fans are often more emotional while the professionals are more ... professional in their approach to defeats. There are moments, though, when the athletes and fans...
Rob Pelinka has made it impossible to focus on the basketball

If you’ve been paying attention to the basketball this season, the Lakers have actually produced some brights spots. Anthony Davis should be in the MVP conversation. LeBron James is doing unheard of things at his age. Lonnie Walker IV appears to be a legitimate rotation player. Austin Reaves has taken a real step forward. Russell Westbrook might have saved his career in no small part because Darvin Ham, a rookie head coach, convinced him to accept and thrive in a new role.
Darvin Ham takes blame for Lakers collapse against Pacers

In one of the more hilarious and frustrating endings to a Lakers game in recent memory, the Lakers improbably lost to the Pacers at the buzzer on Monday at the hands of an Andrew Nembhard 3-pointer. It came despite the Lakers controlling the game nearly throughout and holding a 17-point fourth-quarter lead before collapsing down the stretch.
