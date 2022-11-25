Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Twin Cities Winter Storm Evening UpdateLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Related
cspbears.com
CSP Swim returns to action December 2-3 at the Roger Ahlman Invitational
ST. PAUL, Minn. - CSP will return to action this Friday and Saturday at the Roger Ahlman Invitation at Macalester College in St. Paul. The meet is set to begin at 6 p.m. on Friday and 10:30 a.m./ 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at Riley Pool. The meet will consist of...
cspbears.com
Golden Bears set to travel to Seattle for the NCAA Elite Eight
ST. PAUL, Minn. - The third-ranked and top-seeded Concordia-St. Paul volleyball team (29-5) continues play in the NCAA Tournament this week as they face eighth-seeded Southern New Hampshire (19-7) in the national quarterfinal at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday night at Royal Brougham Pavilion on the campus up Seattle Pacific. NCAA...
cspbears.com
CSP women wrap up non-conference play Tuesday night
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Concordia-St. Paul women's basketball team (2-2, 0-1 NSIC) kicks off a packed week of Concordia sports action on Tuesday night, hosting Twin Cities counterpart North Central University (4-2) for their final non-conference matchup of the season. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Gangelhoff Center.
mymotherlode.com
Sonora Vs. Escalon Recap: Wildcats One Point Short
Stockton, CA — The Sonora Wildcats football season came to an end Saturday night, falling to the Escalon Cougars 35-34 in the CIF Sac Joaquin Division 5 section championship. Escalon received the opening kickoff and wasted no time putting points on the board. After a couple of running plays...
KCRA.com
Student struck by vehicle near Stockton schools, CHP says
STOCKTON, Calif. — A student was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning near two schools in Stockton, the California Highway Patrol said. (Video above: Top headlines for Nov. 29) The collision happened near Lincoln High School and Sierra Middle School. Officials said the student had minor injuries, and it’s...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Columbia, CA
Founded in 1850 as a boomtown because of the gold rush, Columbia in Tuolumne County, California, became the "Gem of the Southern Mines.”. Columbia will take you back to the scent, sight, and sounds of the 19th-century mining town. You’ll find merchants clad in 1850s clothes; there’s also a blacksmith...
californiaglobe.com
Northern California Gets New Area Code Due To Population Shifts Throughout Area
A new area code for all or parts of 13 Northern Californian counties began on Monday, signifying a shift of population away from the Bay Area to cheaper areas in surrounding counties, adding 350 in an area already served by the 209 area code. The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC)...
KTVL
From fall to winter: Big pattern change on the way for the Pacific Northwest
OREGON, USA — We've been mild and dry for the past couple weeks, a rare sight for the Pacific Northwest in November, but much colder and wetter weather is on the way starting this Sunday. A 'high pressure ridge' has been locked in on the west coast for the...
matadornetwork.com
This Northern California Region Offers a Mix of Old West History and Natural Abundance
It’s safe to say that, these days, people who travel to California aren’t all that familiar with Tuolumne County. But during the gold rush, it was an entirely different story. In fact, some never left. Take a visit to see the dreamy scenic byways and charming atmosphere of this part of the Golden State and you, too, might fall in love with the region.
SFGate
Drying California lake to get $250M in US drought funding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The federal government said Monday it will spend $250 million over four years on environmental cleanup and restoration work around a drying Southern California lake that's fed by the depleted Colorado River. The future of the Salton Sea, and who is financially responsible for it,...
New area code is available in these Northern California counties
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — A new area code became available for people in multiple Northern California counties on Monday. According to the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), residents who live in the 209 area code region may be given the new 350 area code if they request new service or an additional phone line. Customers with […]
California has the highest personal income tax rate in the nation
With record-high inflation increasing the cost of daily necessities like gas and food, Americans are trying to save money wherever possible. However, there is one expense no one can avoid: taxes According to Intuit TurboTax, California, with a 13.3% top rate, is considered to have the highest personal income tax in the nation. However, that […]
How likely is Northern California to experience a volcano eruption
CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — Northern California is home to four volcano’s all of which have a threat ranking of high to very high by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), but what does that mean for the security of the communities around them? The four volcanos are Mount Shasta (220 miles north of Sacramento), Medicine Lake […]
18-mile gridlock on California-Nevada border amid slammed holiday travel day
An 18-mile stretch of I-15 is a parking lot as drivers attempt to get home after Thanksgiving.
oregontoday.net
Quake, Nov. 29
A 3.1-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Monday, Nov. 28. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
Modesto's State Route 132 West Project | Need to know
MODESTO, Calif. — The State Route 132 West project has been a goal for the city of Modesto for 60 years. Highway 132 currently runs through streets in Modesto, causing issues with congestion, shipping, and even pollution due to idling vehicles. The project is supposed to make the area safer and keep trucks moving by relieving some of the traffic on Maze Boulevard.
These are the 12 ‘coziest’ small towns in California to visit this holiday season: study
(KRON) — With Thanksgiving weekend coming to a close, it is time for many folks to get into the Christmas mood, which includes colder weather and snow. However, in the Bay Area, it has been relatively warm to begin the holiday season. Looking for a weekend getaway to a potential winter wonderland in California? Here’s […]
Rain and snow expected as periods of unsettled weather hit Northern California
(KTXL) — Periods of unsettled weather return to California throughout the week, bringing rain to the Valley and snow in the Sierra Nevada, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS said that multiple weather systems will occur throughout Northern California which will bring both rain and snow, with heavy snow possible in the Sierra […]
Driver arrested after allegedly leading Stockton police on chase, crashing into home
STOCKTON - A driver is in custody after crashing into a house in Stockton.The incident happened around 6 a.m. Monday on S. Tuxedo Avenue and N. Pershing Avenue. Police say the driver stole a family member's car after some sort of argument.Police say the driver led them on a short chase before crashing into the home. A gas line was also ruptured -- prompting some neighbors to evacuate. "I heard a boom sound, and then I opened my door, I opened a blind from my window and I saw there's a lot of police out here," said a neighbor. No further information has been released.
activenorcal.com
Whaleback Pack Delivers California’s Largest Known Wolf Litter in Over 100 Years
The Whaleback Pack, living in Northern California’s Siskiyou County, delivered a historic litter of pups in 2022. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed the pack added 8 pups this year, the largest known litter of wolf pups in over 100 years. The Whaleback Pack now sits at...
