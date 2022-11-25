ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

cspbears.com

Golden Bears set to travel to Seattle for the NCAA Elite Eight

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The third-ranked and top-seeded Concordia-St. Paul volleyball team (29-5) continues play in the NCAA Tournament this week as they face eighth-seeded Southern New Hampshire (19-7) in the national quarterfinal at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday night at Royal Brougham Pavilion on the campus up Seattle Pacific. NCAA...
SEATTLE, WA
cspbears.com

CSP women wrap up non-conference play Tuesday night

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Concordia-St. Paul women's basketball team (2-2, 0-1 NSIC) kicks off a packed week of Concordia sports action on Tuesday night, hosting Twin Cities counterpart North Central University (4-2) for their final non-conference matchup of the season. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Gangelhoff Center.
SAINT PAUL, MN
mymotherlode.com

Sonora Vs. Escalon Recap: Wildcats One Point Short

Stockton, CA — The Sonora Wildcats football season came to an end Saturday night, falling to the Escalon Cougars 35-34 in the CIF Sac Joaquin Division 5 section championship. Escalon received the opening kickoff and wasted no time putting points on the board. After a couple of running plays...
SONORA, CA
KCRA.com

Student struck by vehicle near Stockton schools, CHP says

STOCKTON, Calif. — A student was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning near two schools in Stockton, the California Highway Patrol said. (Video above: Top headlines for Nov. 29) The collision happened near Lincoln High School and Sierra Middle School. Officials said the student had minor injuries, and it’s...
STOCKTON, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Columbia, CA

Founded in 1850 as a boomtown because of the gold rush, Columbia in Tuolumne County, California, became the "Gem of the Southern Mines.”. Columbia will take you back to the scent, sight, and sounds of the 19th-century mining town. You’ll find merchants clad in 1850s clothes; there’s also a blacksmith...
COLUMBIA, CA
SFGate

Drying California lake to get $250M in US drought funding

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The federal government said Monday it will spend $250 million over four years on environmental cleanup and restoration work around a drying Southern California lake that's fed by the depleted Colorado River. The future of the Salton Sea, and who is financially responsible for it,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

New area code is available in these Northern California counties

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — A new area code became available for people in multiple Northern California counties on Monday.  According to the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), residents who live in the 209 area code region may be given the new 350 area code if they request new service or an additional phone line.  Customers with […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

California has the highest personal income tax rate in the nation

With record-high inflation increasing the cost of daily necessities like gas and food, Americans are trying to save money wherever possible. However, there is one expense no one can avoid: taxes According to Intuit TurboTax, California, with a 13.3% top rate, is considered to have the highest personal income tax in the nation. However, that […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

How likely is Northern California to experience a volcano eruption

CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — Northern California is home to four volcano’s all of which have a threat ranking of high to very high by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), but what does that mean for the security of the communities around them? The four volcanos are Mount Shasta (220 miles north of Sacramento), Medicine Lake […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
oregontoday.net

Quake, Nov. 29

A 3.1-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Monday, Nov. 28. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
PETROLIA, CA
ABC10

Modesto's State Route 132 West Project | Need to know

MODESTO, Calif. — The State Route 132 West project has been a goal for the city of Modesto for 60 years. Highway 132 currently runs through streets in Modesto, causing issues with congestion, shipping, and even pollution due to idling vehicles. The project is supposed to make the area safer and keep trucks moving by relieving some of the traffic on Maze Boulevard.
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Driver arrested after allegedly leading Stockton police on chase, crashing into home

STOCKTON - A driver is in custody after crashing into a house in Stockton.The incident happened around 6 a.m. Monday on S. Tuxedo Avenue and N. Pershing Avenue. Police say the driver stole a family member's car after some sort of argument.Police say the driver led them on a short chase before crashing into the home. A gas line was also ruptured -- prompting some neighbors to evacuate. "I heard a boom sound, and then I opened my door, I opened a blind from my window and I saw there's a lot of police out here," said a neighbor.   No further information has been released. 
STOCKTON, CA

