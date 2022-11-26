ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millcreek Township, PA

Busy Beginning to Rifle Deer Season

NORTH EAST, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Evan Kaizer could barely contain his excitement Monday as he dropped his buck off to be processed. “I’m super excited,” the 12-year-old said. “I was shaking in the stand. I don’t remember any of it because I was so excited.”
Erie Bank Sports Park Hosts Foam Dart Battles Every Monday

The Erie Bank Sports Park hosted a unique event Monday night. Foam dart aficionados of Erie and surrounding townships gathered at the park to do battle with the Erie Foam Dart League. They use foam dart battles for fun, family-friendly fitness as well as to teach our youth important character-traits...
Spectrum performs holiday concert at Millcreek Mall

Folks were treated to a special performance over at the Millcreek Mall on Saturday. The Lakeshore Community Services and Band Together Pittsburgh held a holiday concert. The members of “All the Band Together” have been diagnosed with autism. Their event featured holiday favorites and pop music.
Community Enjoys Erie News Now Free Skate Day

The gray and rainy weather didn't stop people from enjoying some holiday fun at the new Ice Rink at Perry Square. Many people took advantage of Erie News Now Free Skate Day. Felicia Kerecman brought her son to Free Skate Day and said, "He's having so much fun. "It's nice to just have something free to do and just to get out in the community and interact with other kids, they all seem to be having a good time."
Festival of Trees Winners Announced

After a long holiday weekend of voting, we have the winners from this year's Festival of Trees. Erie News Now's military-themed tree won this year's people's choice award. It was decorated by Potratz Floral. The tree reflected the station's work with local veterans with The Wall That Heals and Vietnam...
Halls decked for Victorian Holidays at Watson-Curtze Mansion

As soon as Thanksgiving is over, Christmas decorations start to go up all over the city. One of the must-see sights is the Watson-Curtze Mansion, as volunteers at the Hagen History Center decked the halls for a Victorian holiday special. The Hagen History Center’s annual Victorian Holidays returns on Dec. 1, and we got a […]
Christmas at the Station returns to Lake Shore Rail

The North East community was able to enjoy lunch in a dining car on Sunday afternoon. The meal was the Christmas at the Station event at Lake Shore Rail. The historical society and non-profit have been keeping busy with this event for 51 years. All of the money raised goes toward the continued preservation of […]
Perry Square’s ice rink open for skaters

A synthetic ice rink is open and ready for skaters in downtown Erie. The Erie Downtown Partnership has built an ice rink in Perry Square for people to enjoy through the end of February. The synthetic ice can be used at any time and at any temperature, making it not dependent on the weather. It’s […]
Pet of the Day 11/28/22

Miso is a sweet and quiet girl looking for a home of her own. She likes to be pet and would be a great lap cat! She would do best in a quiet home without other animals where she can be the center of your affection. Could this laid-back girl be the one for you? Visit Miso at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
MTSD held budget vote meeting

