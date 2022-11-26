Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Second Harvest accepting donations in Crawford County for Thanksgiving Food DriveKristen WaltersCrawford County, PA
This Epic LED Snow Tubing Experience in New York is a Must-VisitTravel MavenClymer, NY
This Is the Snowiest Town in PennsylvaniaDiana RusErie, PA
3 AMAZING Candy Shops Worth Visiting in Pennsylvania [Sweets & Treats]Melissa FrostErie, PA
Related
wnynewsnow.com
Busy Beginning to Rifle Deer Season
NORTH EAST, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Evan Kaizer could barely contain his excitement Monday as he dropped his buck off to be processed. “I’m super excited,” the 12-year-old said. “I was shaking in the stand. I don’t remember any of it because I was so excited.”
erienewsnow.com
Erie Bank Sports Park Hosts Foam Dart Battles Every Monday
The Erie Bank Sports Park hosted a unique event Monday night. Foam dart aficionados of Erie and surrounding townships gathered at the park to do battle with the Erie Foam Dart League. They use foam dart battles for fun, family-friendly fitness as well as to teach our youth important character-traits...
Spectrum performs holiday concert at Millcreek Mall
Folks were treated to a special performance over at the Millcreek Mall on Saturday. The Lakeshore Community Services and Band Together Pittsburgh held a holiday concert. The members of “All the Band Together” have been diagnosed with autism. Their event featured holiday favorites and pop music.
erienewsnow.com
Community Enjoys Erie News Now Free Skate Day
The gray and rainy weather didn't stop people from enjoying some holiday fun at the new Ice Rink at Perry Square. Many people took advantage of Erie News Now Free Skate Day. Felicia Kerecman brought her son to Free Skate Day and said, "He's having so much fun. "It's nice to just have something free to do and just to get out in the community and interact with other kids, they all seem to be having a good time."
erienewsnow.com
Festival of Trees Winners Announced
After a long holiday weekend of voting, we have the winners from this year's Festival of Trees. Erie News Now's military-themed tree won this year's people's choice award. It was decorated by Potratz Floral. The tree reflected the station's work with local veterans with The Wall That Heals and Vietnam...
North East lights 40-foot Christmas tree to kick off holiday season
Folks over in North East got to celebrate the start of the holiday season in style. A 40-foot Christmas tree was lit up to kick off the festivities on Saturday night. There were also fireworks, free hot cocoa, live music and a movie. The fun event was sponsored by the North East Chamber of Commerce.
Halls decked for Victorian Holidays at Watson-Curtze Mansion
As soon as Thanksgiving is over, Christmas decorations start to go up all over the city. One of the must-see sights is the Watson-Curtze Mansion, as volunteers at the Hagen History Center decked the halls for a Victorian holiday special. The Hagen History Center’s annual Victorian Holidays returns on Dec. 1, and we got a […]
Visit The Largest Snow Tubing Park in the Country Here in Pennsylvania
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Pennsylvania, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
Girard deer processing business has busy weekend as hunting season continues
It’s been a busy weekend for area deer processing businesses, especially since doe season stretched into this past weekend. The folks at McDonald Meats in Girard have been going pretty much non-stop, taking in and processing deer. Their cooler is just about filled to capacity with deer already taken. The manager at McDonald Meats says […]
Christmas at the Station returns to Lake Shore Rail
The North East community was able to enjoy lunch in a dining car on Sunday afternoon. The meal was the Christmas at the Station event at Lake Shore Rail. The historical society and non-profit have been keeping busy with this event for 51 years. All of the money raised goes toward the continued preservation of […]
Perry Square’s ice rink open for skaters
A synthetic ice rink is open and ready for skaters in downtown Erie. The Erie Downtown Partnership has built an ice rink in Perry Square for people to enjoy through the end of February. The synthetic ice can be used at any time and at any temperature, making it not dependent on the weather. It’s […]
venangoextra.com
Pet of the Day 11/28/22
Miso is a sweet and quiet girl looking for a home of her own. She likes to be pet and would be a great lap cat! She would do best in a quiet home without other animals where she can be the center of your affection. Could this laid-back girl be the one for you? Visit Miso at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth over $539,000 sold at local Giant Eagle
A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $539,912 was sold in Cranberry Township, Butler County. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for the Nov. 28 drawing matched all five numbers drawn: 6-16-26-29-32. Giant Eagle on Route 19 earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Winners can be...
yourerie
MTSD held budget vote meeting
Idaho victim’s sister: Releasing timeline ‘step in …. More than two weeks have passed since the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students, with no suspect and few answers from police. Alivea Goncalves, whose sister Kaylee was killed, said police made a “step in the right direction” by releasing a more detailed timeline of what happened that night. #stabbings #students #Idaho.
yourerie
Millcreek Police investigating theft from Millcreek grocery store
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Millcreek Township Police Department is investigating the theft of novelty items from a local grocery store. According to Millcreek Police, the items were stolen on Nov. 14 and valued at $600. The female suspect arrived at the grocery store in a black Honda CR-V. Anyone with...
This Small Pennsylvania Town is Home to the World's Largest General Store
Pennsylvania is filled with bustling downtowns and cities filled with places to eat, drink, and shop, but sometimes you need to reconnect with charming towns filled with historic main streets and mom-and-pop shops to find out where the truly delicious food is hiding.
Tips for protecting your home from winter weather
Melvin Tenney, store manager at Handyman Supply in Niles, said now is the time to assess your home so it's protected from the elements as winter continues.
Pennsylvania among states that put up Christmas decorations the earliest | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Comments / 0