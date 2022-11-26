ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leeds, AL

Black Friday shoppers turn out despite inflation and high gas prices

By Carly Laing
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

LEEDS, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The day after Thanksgiving is the official kick-off to holiday shopping and thousands were out trying to grab this year’s Black Friday deals.

At the Shops of Grand River, Black Friday shoppers came out in full force this year.

“There were over 700 people in line when I arrived here at 3:15 this morning,” Christine Strange, vice president of retail operations, said.

For many shoppers, inflation and high gas prices did not keep them from participating in the tradition.

“Definitely much more of a budget shopper. Coupons, absolutely,” Jasmine Banks said.

Many shoppers said they are still eager to snag some deals ahead of the holidays.

“I would say I probably saved at least like over 300 bucks today. The stores are like clutter but it makes it worth it,” Banks said.

Strange said there are plenty of steals out there.

“If you look across, you see 50% off. So yes, the stores are ready and they have great promotions,” Strange said.

For some, that’s all it takes to entice them into spending.

“It feels good when you see the price difference. It goes from a crazy amount and then you see the discount,” Banks said.

Whether you’re shopping for the family or getting yourself a special treat, the season of giving is finally here.

