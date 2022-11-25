Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
Ghana readies to buy oil with gold, part of 'wider trend' of de-dollarization - E.B. Tucker
(Kitco News) - The global oil market, usually transacted with U.S. dollars, had a surprise last week as Ghana announced it would buy oil with gold. This is part of a "wider trend" of de-dollarization as the world moves towards multipolar "zones" of influence, said E.B. Tucker, Director of Metalla Royalty.
kitco.com
Gold and gold stocks approach resistance
Precious Metals have enjoyed their best rally since the spring but are approaching significant resistance levels. After trading as high as $1791, Gold has fallen back to $1740. The weekly and monthly charts show stiff resistance in the $1780 to $1820 zone. The daily chart below shows a confluence of...
kitco.com
Gold, silver see mild safe-haven demand on China worries
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are moderately higher in midday U.S. trading Tuesday. Some safe-haven demand...
kitco.com
December 2022 market forecast: gold, silver, and PGMs
Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. Gold, Silver, and the PGMs have rebounded today following a week of decline. In this Market Update presentation Jeffrey Christian discusses CPM Group's Forecast for the end of 2022 and beginning of 2023. He also explains some of the things CPM Group expects will drive the metals going forward, and how it will affect their prices.
kitco.com
Gold price near steady as marketplace eyes China unrest
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are trading around unchanged levels in early U.S. trading Monday. The...
kitco.com
Now is the time to build a small position in gold even if prices can move lower - DeCarley Trading's Carley Garner
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In an interview with Kitco News, Garley Garner, co-founder of the brokerage firm DeCarley Trading, said that investors...
kitco.com
Gold SWOT: UBS identifies three structural reasons in favor of gold
The best performing precious metal for the week was silver, up 2.02% largely on improved sentiment across the precious metals space, except for palladium, with the Fed Minutes indicating a more moderate interest rate path ahead. This week, UBS identified three structural reasons in favor of gold:. Long-term investors and...
kitco.com
Bitcoin Nov. 28 daily chart alert - Quieter cryptos amid geopolitical uncertainty
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are slightly lower in early U.S. trading Monday. While the BC bulls...
kitco.com
Gold slips from 1-week peak as dollar, yields cut losses
Nov 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped from more than one-week high on Monday, as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields edged up from session lows, with investors awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech later this week for clues on the rate-hike path. Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,749.54...
kitco.com
Gold & silver gain traction as inflation dominates market sentiment
Gold and silver futures are trading higher as market participants continue to react to multiple events. As of 3:03 PM EST gold futures basis the December contract is currently up $8.60 or 0.49% and fixed at $1748.90. The December contract will soon move to the first notice day with the most actively traded contract month moving to February 2023 which is currently fixed at $1763.60 after factoring in today's gain of $8.30.
kitco.com
Silver X says it achieved quarterly net gain for the first time as production ramps up
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company also announced record quarterly AgEq ounces processed and produced of 481,040 and 371,072, respectively, as well...
kitco.com
HSBC eyes bumper dividend from $10 bln sale of Canada business to RBC
LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - HSBC (HSBA.L) has agreed to sell its business in Canada to Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) for $13.5 billion Canadian dollars ($10.04 billion) in cash, paving the way for a potential bumper payout for shareholders later down the line. HSBC, which once billed itself as...
kitco.com
Investors focus on China and Fed comments which pressured gold lower
Today gold futures are trading under pressure as market participants react to multiple events including comments by several Federal Reserve officials, protests in China, Chairman Powell's upcoming speech, and Friday's jobs report. As of 4:48 PM EST gold futures basis of the December 2022 Comex contract is fixed at $1740...
kitco.com
HSBC to sell Canada business to RBC for $10 bln
LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - HSBC (HSBA.L) has agreed to sell its business in Canada to Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) for $13.5 billion Canadian dollars ($10.04 billion) in cash. The sale comes as HSBC pursues a strategy of focusing its resources on its core markets, amid pressure from its biggest shareholder Ping An to improve its performance.
kitco.com
How Filo Mining advances its big copper project by 'piggybacking' on another
(Kitco News) - Filo Del Sol copper project has synergies with another project 12 kilometers away, said Filo Mining President & CEO Jamie Beck. Beck spoke to Kitco Mining earlier this month at Deutsche Goldmesse in Frankfurt. Canadian-based Filo Mining (TSX:FIL) is advancing its Filo del Sol project, a high-sulphidation...
kitco.com
Gold slips as dollar regains, Fed officials back higher rates
Nov 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped from a more than one-week high on Monday, as the dollar rose from session lows on hawkish comments from members of the U.S. Federal Reserve reiterating their fight against inflation. Spot gold fell 0.8% to $1,741.35 per ounce by 1:47 p.m. ET (1847...
kitco.com
Santa warming up the sleigh for a rally?
The battle for $1750 gold continues, but as regular readers will know, this trader remains in the bull camp for a test of the $1810 level. Over $1810 and bulls have $1875 to look forward to- but should expect another battle at $1850. Battles will be fought on the way to winning the war with your physical stashes.
kitco.com
Gold, silver sell off as USDX rebounds from overnight low
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower and nearer their daily lows in midday U.S. trading...
kitco.com
'We're ready to fly' - MAG Silver on its Juanicipio operations
(Kitco News) - MAG Silver's Mexico operations are nearing the finish line, said George Paspalas, president and CEO of MAG Silver. Earlier this month Paspalas spoke to Kitco at the 2022 Precious Metal Summit Zurich. MAG Silver (TSX:MAG) is a Canadian development and exploration company focused on silver. Its principal...
kitco.com
Endeavour ups Ity's M&I resources by 17% to 5.2Moz of gold, expects further increases in 2023
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that in addition to the delineated resources, drilling conducted during the year also confirmed mineralisation...
Comments / 0