Related
kitco.com
Euro zone yields rise as markets weigh impact of China protests
Nov 28 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields were higher on Monday after rare protests in China over the country's strict zero-COVID policies clouded the outlook for global growth and inflation. Hundreds of demonstrators in Shanghai and other major cities shouted and jostled with police on Sunday evening as...
kitco.com
Yen, Swiss franc gain on China concerns, dollar drops
NEW YORK, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The safe-haven Swiss franc and Japanese yen gained on Monday, while the Aussie dollar and Chinese yuan underperformed as protests against COVID restrictions in China knocked market sentiment. The U.S. dollar dipped, meanwhile, which analysts said was unusual as it ran counter to its...
kitco.com
Gold slips from 1-week peak as dollar, yields cut losses
Nov 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped from more than one-week high on Monday, as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields edged up from session lows, with investors awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech later this week for clues on the rate-hike path. Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,749.54...
kitco.com
Gold, silver see mild safe-haven demand on China worries
Gold and silver prices are moderately higher in midday U.S. trading Tuesday. Some safe-haven demand
kitco.com
Investors focus on China and Fed comments which pressured gold lower
Today gold futures are trading under pressure as market participants react to multiple events including comments by several Federal Reserve officials, protests in China, Chairman Powell's upcoming speech, and Friday's jobs report. As of 4:48 PM EST gold futures basis of the December 2022 Comex contract is fixed at $1740...
kitco.com
Gold price near steady as marketplace eyes China unrest
Gold and silver prices are trading around unchanged levels in early U.S. trading Monday. The
kitco.com
India, UAE central banks discuss rupee-dirham trade prospects -official
NEW DELHI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The central banks of India and the United Arab Emirates are discussing a potential mechanism to trade in their respective local currencies, India's ambassador to UAE, Sunjay Sudhir, said on Friday. Rupee-dirham trade will help reduce transactional costs, Sudhir told reporters in New Delhi,...
kitco.com
Fed could cut interest rates in 2024, Williams says
NEW YORK, Nov 28 (Reuters) - New York Federal Reserve President John Williams on Monday declined to say how fast and how far he believes the U.S. central bank will need to raise interest rates over coming months but reckons a rate cut is possible in 2024 as inflation pressures ease.
kitco.com
Gold prices holding solid gains as U.S. consumer confidence falls to 100.2 in November
(Kitco News) - American consumer confidence index fell to 100.2 in November, down from October's reading of 102.5, the U.S. Conference Board reported Tuesday. Economists were expecting to see the index at 100. The report noted broad-based weakness in U.S. consumer sentiment. The Present situation index fell to a reading
kitco.com
Gold price gains on weaker USDX, higher crude oil
Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Tuesday. Once again, precious metals
kitco.com
China's anti-lockdown protests shake stocks and oil
NEW YORK/ LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks tracked a decline in equities worldwide and oil was sold off on Monday as rare protests in major Chinese cities against the country's strict zero-COVID curbs fuelled concerns about global economic growth. A surge in COVID cases and clashes between police...
kitco.com
Bitcoin Nov. 28 daily chart alert - Quieter cryptos amid geopolitical uncertainty
Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are slightly lower in early U.S. trading Monday. While the BC bulls
kitco.com
UAE brings forward oil production capacity expansion to 2027
DUBAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The board of Abu Dhabi's ADNOC has endorsed plans to bring forward the company's five million barrel per day oil production capacity expansion to 2027, the company said in a statement on Monday. ADNOC's gas processing and LNG businesses will be consolidated to create ADNOC...
kitco.com
Wall Street ends down sharply, hit by Apple and China worries
Nov 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended sharply lower on Monday after protests in major Chinese cities against strict COVID-19 policies sparked concerns about economic growth, while Apple Inc (AAPL.O) slid on worries about a hit to iPhone production. Shares of the Cupertino, California tech giant lost 2.6% and weighed...
kitco.com
Bitcoin pulls back to support at $16,200 as unrest in China rattles global markets
Coming off the long holiday weekend in the U.S., the major market indices trended down throughout the trading
kitco.com
Bank of England gets solid demand at 750 mln pound bond sale
LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said it received bids totalling 2.39 times the 750 million pounds ($903.75 million) of gilts with a maturity of 7-20 years which it sold at auction on Monday. This represents stronger demand than at the BoE's last gilt auction on Nov....
kitco.com
LME had regulatory obligation to be able to cancel nickel trades in March - filings
LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange, battling a combined $472 million lawsuit from U.S. hedge funds Elliott Associates and Jane Street Global Trading, said it had a regulatory obligation to be able to cancel nickel trades in March. The world's oldest metals forum said the decision, taken...
kitco.com
China tightens security after rare protests against COVID curbs
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Police on Monday stopped and searched people at the sites of weekend protests in Shanghai and Beijing, after crowds there and in other Chinese cities demonstrated against stringent COVID-19 measures disrupting lives three years into the pandemic. From the streets of several Chinese cities to...
kitco.com
How Filo Mining advances its big copper project by 'piggybacking' on another
(Kitco News) - Filo Del Sol copper project has synergies with another project 12 kilometers away, said Filo Mining President & CEO Jamie Beck. Beck spoke to Kitco Mining earlier this month at Deutsche Goldmesse in Frankfurt. Canadian-based Filo Mining (TSX:FIL) is advancing its Filo del Sol project, a high-sulphidation...
kitco.com
EU sets out plans to shift derivatives clearing from London to Frankfurt
LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Banks and other market participants in the European Union will have to prove to regulators that they are not overly reliant on clearing houses in London for processing their derivatives transactions, an EU draft document seen by Reuters showed. The EU has long wanted to...
