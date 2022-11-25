Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Materials companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.2% loss. Within that group, Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) and LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.5% and 3.5%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 2.1% on the day, and down 9.59% year-to-date. Celanese Corp, meanwhile, is down 38.27% year-to-date, and LyondellBasell Industries NV is up 1.52% year-to-date. Combined, CE and LYB make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

18 HOURS AGO