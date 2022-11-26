Read full article on original website
The 25 best Black Friday Samsung deals on Galaxy phones, TVs, and more
Live blog: 110+ of the best early Cyber Monday tech deals in real time Did you miss out on Black Friday 2022? No problem: Early Cyber Monday deals are here, with internet retailers offering their lowest prices of the year. ZDNET is surfacing the latest and best sales online in real time for you to check out now. Read now.
The 54 best early Cyber Monday tech deals
The 18 best Black Friday on Dell laptops and PCs ahead of Cyber Monday
Dell's Black Friday deals were off the charts, with incredible savings on popular models. The Precision Workstation line, for example, had two popular models on sale ahead of Black Friday, with savings of more than $1,800. This is the line that supports 3D modeling software with powerful processors and professional graphics, perfect for graphic designers, architects, and other professionals. Less expensive models, like the Inspiron and the XPS, are priced hundreds of dollars lower than their usual prices. There's a wide range of what you can expect with a Dell product, be it a touchscreen laptop that rotates 360 degrees or a gaming laptop or a 27-inch all-in-one PC.
The 19 best Apple Cyber Monday deals on AirPods, iPads, and more
The 24 best Black Friday phone deals for iPhone and Android handsets
The top 42 Cyber Monday deals still available at Best Buy
Cyber Monday came and went, but retailers like Amazon, Target, Walmart, and more are still offering deals thanks to massive stock buildup. So if you're looking to shop some great deals this year, you're in luck. You can still save hundreds on great pieces of tech. The best Black Friday...
The 63 best Cyber Monday laptop deals: Mac, Chromebook, 2-in-1, and more
HP Laptop - 17z-cp100 for $380 (save $270) at HP. Lenovo - Yoga 7i 14" 2.2K Touch 2-in-1 Laptop for $700 (save $300) at Best Buy. HP Pavilion Laptop 15t-eg200 for $595 (save $405) at HP. HP Pavilion x360 Convertible - 15t-dw400for $500 (save $280) at HP. HP Envy x360...
Apple MacBook Air Laptop (2022 M2 chip) Cyber Monday deals: Lowest prices ever
Apple's latest M2-powered MacBook Air is a powerhouse of a laptop, offering a huge performance boost over the older Intel-powered MacBook Air, such as 15 times faster video editing -- (yes, video editing on a MacBook Air!) -- and all-day 18-hours of battery life. The 2022 M2-powered MacBook Air redefines...
Cyber Monday laptop deal: Save $450 on this 13-inch Samsung Galaxy Book2 360
Offering a sleek two-in-one design, Samsung's 13.3-inch Galaxy Book 2 360 provides you with both the functionality of a clamshell laptop and the portability of a tablet –all wrapped up in the same convertible package. The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 is currently available from Best Buy for...
Cyber Monday deals 2022: Accessorize your iPad Pro
Got an iPad Pro? It's an amazing bit of kit, especially the new M2-powered iPad Pro that Apple unleashed a few weeks ago. It's a platform that's just as much at home handling heavy video editing as it is editing documents and spreadsheets. But I've found that if I add...
LG's gorgeous 65-inch LG C1 OLED TV is still $650 off for Cyber Monday
If you're in the market for a large TV for your gaming room or home theater, the LG OLED C1 65-inch smart television will not disappoint. Its 4K resolution and HDR10 with Dolby Vision IQ make for breathtaking picture quality. Plus, the display intelligently changes image settings according to the media displayed on the screen.
Cyber Monday: Save $90 on DJI Mini 2 Fly, plus five drone accessory deals
Cyber Monday is a great time for drone pilots to pick up some new gear for less -- whether that be a new drone or some more microSD cards (as a drone pilot you can't have enough microSD cards for your footage), you'll get more bang for your bucks today than you usually will.
Setting up a new Android smartphone? Do these five things first
I'm setting up yet another Android smartphone for testing. Two, actually. One is the amazing Ulefone Power Armor 18T, which comes complete with a built-in Flir thermal camera, and the other is… well, I can't talk about the other one just yet. As the year draws to a close,...
I saved $200 on an iPad Air for Cyber Monday, and it's not too late for you, either
It can be a common misconception thinking that buying refurbished is synonymous with buying old or unwanted. The reality is, refurbished products have gone through just as thorough, if not more so, of a verification process before going back into the box and on the shelf. Best Buy's Geek Squad Certified Refurbished products are the perfect way to ball on a budget. The price dropped at an all time low for Black Friday and Cyber Monday and is still on.
This all-inclusive Meta Quest 2 bundle is the best VR deal on Cyber Monday
Formerly known as Oculus Quest 2, Meta's best-selling VR headset is currently on sale for $349, coming in a sweet bundle that packages the gaming console with its most popular game, Beat Saber, and Resident Evil 4. If you've been on the fence about virtual reality but keep wondering what all the fuss is about after seeing countless TV ads, then now is the perfect time to take the leap of faith into the metaverse.
This 14-inch Asus Chromebook is on sale for a crazy-low $119
At $119 (or $329, for that matter), this 14-inch Asus Chromebook isn't going to be a speed demon. But for $119, our recommendation for this device is a no-brainer. It's a great gift for someone who just wants to get online. It's also a useful device to have around as a laptop for guests. It's just so inexpensive that you can consider it a spare in case something goes wrong with some other machine.
An Apple employee told me how they deal with grumpy iPhone buyers
I was running an important errand that didn't quite work out as I'd planned. Marginally peeved, I went for a walk around the mall and lo, there was an Apple store. The last time I went into one, no one would talk to me. Well, no one who worked at Apple, that is.
Lenovo's Flex 3 touchscreen Chromebook is only $99 right now
Chromebooks are a great way to work on Google Docs processing or check your favorite internet sites; if you've been looking for a quick deal on a Chromebook, take a look at the Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook. Right now, the handy portable device is only $99, or $30 off. Whether...
Elon Musk tries to start a Twitter fight with Apple
Elon Musk has attempted to start a Twitter tussle with Apple, claiming the iPhone giant threatened to withhold Twitter from the App Store. In a series of tweets Musk said Apple 'puts a secret 30% tax on everything you buy through their App Store' and said Apple has threatened to "withhold" Twitter from the App Store. Apple does charge between 15 and 30% for in-app purchases, but this cost is well known and not a secret.
Cyber Monday gaming deal: Save on a Seagate PS5 external hard drive
Cyber Monday is a great time to pick up a new external hard drive. For PlayStation 5 owners, there are a few deals on Seagate hard drives at Best Buy worth checking out. We're partial to the Horizon Forbidden West Limited Edition Game Drive for PlayStation Consoles, and good news -- right now, it's on sale for $150, saving you $10.
