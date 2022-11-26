ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals vs. Chargers ultimate Week 12 preview

By Alex Sutton
 2 days ago
Sitting at 4-7, there isn’t much hope for the Arizona Cardinals making the postseason. There are already rumors of Sean Payton eyeing the Cardinals’ potential job opening, which is telling about this season, given it’s only November.

They face the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday afternoon at State Farm Stadium.

The Chargers are 5-5 and find themselves in a must-win game of their own. There is still room for them to squeeze into the AFC wild card race with a win, especially considering their impressive performance against the Chiefs last week.

While not mathematically eliminated, the Cardinals would begin to trend that way with another loss on Sunday. Let’s dive into this one.

Arizona offense vs. L.A. defense

For the first time this season, it appears we will be getting the duo of DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown on the field at the same time. Unfortunately, Rondale Moore and Greg Dortch do not appear as if they’re playing.

Similar to the Cardinals, the Chargers have been decimated by injuries, particularly on defense. They have the 30th-ranked rush defense in the league in terms of yards allowed per game.

Despite the Cardinals having their top two receivers back, the formula for this might be running the ball, which has been a struggle for them this season.

There may be openings in the passing attack, as ascending Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. will only be on one of Hopkins or Brown. Prior to injury, Brown was one of the league leaders in receptions and was operating as the team’s No. 1 option.

Containing edge rusher Khalil Mack could be a problem, as the Cardinals will once again be without left tackle D.J. Humphries. Returning to the team is quarterback Kyler Murray, who is off the injury report and will play after missing the last two games.

If the Cardinals can hold up in pass protection, they should find success against the Chargers defense. If not, it could be another rough outing offensively for the second consecutive week.

L.A. offense vs. Arizona defense

Vance Joseph’s defense was gashed last week against the 49ers and displayed very poor effort. How they respond will be telling about Joseph and their overall ability to bounce back against another talented offense.

Given the Cardinals struggles in stopping the run, Austin Ekeler figures to pose a big problem. Wideout Keenan Allen made his return to the lineup last week and will start in this game. He made an impact in his first game back with five receptions for 94 yards.

After missing time of his own, receiver Mike Williams will miss this game after re-injuring his ankle on a contested catch last week. That could be huge for the Cardinals, as they will be without CB1 Byron Murphy.

If the Cardinals have a similar performance in rush defense as last week, there will no chance of stopping Justin Herbert and this Chargers offense. If they can, there may be some opportunities to take away Allen and force Herbert to look towards other targets.

Key Injuries

Cardinals:

  • LT D.J. Humphries (back) out
  • WR Rondale Moore (groin) out
  • WR Greg Dortch (thumb) questionable
  • CB Byron Murphy (back) out

Chargers:

  • WR Mike Williams (ankle) out
  • S Nasir Adderley (thumb) doubtful
  • CB Michael Davis (knee) questionable

Related
The Broncos' defense seems to have had enough of Russell Wilson

It’s not exactly a secret that the Denver Broncos’ trade for Russell Wilson has been an unmitigated disaster. Giving up all kinds of draft capital and three players for the former Seahawks quarterback was supposed to be the deal that propelled Denver to the Super Bowl, but Wilson has appeared to be utterly lost in whatever offense head coach Nathaniel Hackett is putting out there. As the Broncos signed Wilson to a five-year, $245 million contract extension after the trade, they’re stuck with him for several more years.
DENVER, CO
The Broncos’ latest humiliating loss was a major boon for the Bears and Seahawks’ NFL draft odds

In late November, with many teams well out of the NFL’s playoff chase already, it’s certainly not too early to start thinking about the 2023 NFL Draft. One of those teams that are well out of the playoff chase now is Russell Wilson’s Denver Broncos. (Let’s be honest, they were probably out of it in early October.) And after another humiliating loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday — which included tiffs with defensive linemen and Sam Darnold literally rolling into the end zone — Denver’s latest embarrassment was a terrific gain for two other teams:
DENVER, CO
Chargers' keys to victory vs. Cardinals

The Chargers enter the most crucial part of their season on Sunday, needing a win against the Cardinals to stay relevant in the AFC playoff picture. Here are our keys to victory against Arizona. Find a fourth-down balance. There’s been a lot of discourse, as always, about Brandon Staley’s fourth-down...
LOS ANGELES, CA
