Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Curry, Warriors cruise to 137-114 win over Timberwolves
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Stephen Curry had 25 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, Jordan Poole pitched in 24 points off the bench and the Golden State Warriors used a 47-point first quarter to spark a 137-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. Draymond Green had his first double-double...
SFGate
Mavs unclear on timeline for Walker as 4-time All-Star signs
DALLAS (AP) — The timeline for Kemba Walker to contribute for the Dallas Mavericks is uncertain as the four-time All-Star joins a roster in need of playmaking help behind superstar Luka Doncic. Walker went unsigned the first six weeks of the season before the 32-year-old guard was officially added...
Comments / 0