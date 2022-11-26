Read full article on original website
Calling all volunteers for 2022 Community Christmas Dinner
The Community Christmas Dinner Committee is seeking volunteers to help with the 16th annual dinner, which will be held Sunday, Dec. 25 at the Elks Lodge in Perry. Serving will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Helpers are needed for the morning shift from 9:30 a.m. to noon and the afternoon shift from noon to about 2:30 p.m.
First UMC Christmas boutique, bake sale to raise funds
The First United Methodist Church in Perry will hold its annual holiday season bake sale and Christmas boutique in the Fireside Room of the church on Friday, Dec. 2 from noon until 6 p.m. and continuing Saturday, Dec. 3 from 8 a.m. until noon. The baked goods will be priced,...
December to bring busy days for Perry Public Library
Winter Reading Program – December 2022 – February 2023. The Perry Public Library Winter Reading Program is back for children, teens, and adults! Come to the library beginning December 1st to register for a program that is just like the Summer Reading Program – only cooler! Participating is easy – read, record hours or complete short book reviews, and win prizes. Awesome grand prizes are available for preschool, grade school, teens, and adults. To register, visit the library or call 515-465-3569.
Perry Lutheran Homes to host soup luncheon, Betsy Peterson mural
The Perry Lutheran Homes will host a chili/soup fundraiser luncheon for the public at its Eden Acres campus at 1300 28th St. in Perry (formerly the Rowley Masonic Home) on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a short program at 1 p.m. Guests will enjoy chili,...
Christmas trees selling quickly at local tree farm
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Many Iowans spent their holiday weekend shopping for gifts. They also spent it shopping for that special tree to put their gifts under. However, people who haven’t bought their Christmas tree yet may need to do it quickly before local tree farms run out of inventory. Jill Miller Brady, the manager at […]
Perry Child Development Center lands 100+ People for Perry funds
The November meeting of the 100+ People for Perry charity group was held Monday night at the Hotel Pattee, and the members selected the Perry Child Development Center project to receive $7,500 for assistance with the purchase of art supplies, toys, equipment and other program needs. Awards from 100+ People...
Long-time Winterset business celebrates final Small Business Saturday before closure
WINTERSET, Iowa — After shopping at big box stores for Black Friday, the trend continues for Small Business Saturday. It's a special time of celebrations that drew in people from across town to Winterset. "We like Winterset's cozy little square, just how tight, historic and classic it is. So...
Rotary Club seeks nominations for 2022 Civil Servant of Year
The Perry Rotary Club will once again honor a deserving individual as its Civil Servant of the Year for 2022. Individuals who work/volunteer or live in Perry are eligible for the award. Civil servants from the following areas of work are eligible for this award:. Law enforcement. Fire Department. Ambulance...
Weather cancels evening activities in Perry schools, DMACC
Inclement weather has forced the cancelation of Tuesday evening activities in Perry schools, with a winter weather advisory in effect until 6 p.m. An ongoing winter storm will continue to bring a wintry mix into the Perry area, with snow. and light freezing precipitation coupled with strong northwest winds, gusting...
W. Fifth Street to close one week for street repairs
W. Fifth Street will be closed for repairs between Elm Street and Harold Bailey Way (Park Road) until Tuesday, Dec. 6. the Perry City Hall announced Monday. Residents in the area will have access to their driveways. The Perry Dog Park can also be accessed during the construction project from...
Ticket holders surprised at price increase for 2023 Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend
NEWTON, Iowa — Although we're over 230 days away from the second running of the Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend, ticket holders who attended this past July have already seen a massive price bump to renew their tickets for next summer's race. "I thought it was an error or mistake...
Geneen Tibben of Dawson
Geneen Tibben, 80, of Dawson passed away Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at the Eden Acres Campus of Perry Lutheran Homes in Perry, Iowa. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 3 at 11 a.m. at the Christ Lutheran Church in rural Bouton, with visitation at 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be at the Dexter Cemetery in Dexter, Iowa.
Timothy Russell Bice of Woodward
Timothy Russell Bice, 68, of Woodward passed away peacefully on Nov. 26, 2022, at the Kavanagh House Hospice in Des Moines with family by his side. Tim was born April 14, 1954, to Russell Bice and Nylene (York) Hansen. He attended and graduated from Woodward-Granger High School in 1972. Tim...
Week starts sunny before next round of wintry weather
DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Following a little rain this morning, most of today was dry and pretty typical of late November. Temperatures warmed back into the 40s, but northerly winds held wind chills down in the 30s. Tonight, high pressure drifting overhead will calm...
Five to Ten Day Weather Outlook Mostly Dry in Southwest Iowa/Northwest Iowa snowy and Cold
(Des Moines) With Tuesday the exception, Allan Curtis with the National Weather Service in Des Moines says temperatures are expected to stay on the mild side over the next seven to ten days, and nothing on the horizon as far as widespread precipitation. There is a 65 percent chance of precipitation on Tuesday; otherwise, the rest of the week is forecast to be dry.
Norton Chayet of Ankeny
Graveside services for Norton Chayet will be at the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry, Iowa, on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 11 a.m. Norton Barry Chayet, 82, passed away Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at his home in Ankeny, Iowa. Norton was born on August 3, 1940, to George and Francis Ann (Elper) Chayet in New York, N.Y.
Can Your Dog Legally Poop In Someone’s Yard in Iowa?
Owning any pet is a big responsibility. Some of the biggest jobs that come with owning a pet are to provide them with food, water, and adequate shelter. You also need to factor in training them, giving them exercise, and protecting them from other animals and/or humans. Good dog owners take them for a walk at least once a day as long as the weather permits and they should always bring a poop bag with them.
Judge: Nursing home resident died after worker ignored orders
A Des Moines nursing home employee who allegedly contributed to the death of a resident has been denied unemployment benefits. State records indicate that in December 2020, Richard A. Kerr began working as a cook for Des Moines’ Trinity Center at Luther Park nursing home. He remained employed there until he was fired in July […] The post Judge: Nursing home resident died after worker ignored orders appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Driver trapped, life flighted after pickup strikes disc
A pickup truck driver was trapped Monday night after the vehicle struck a large piece of farm machinery on a gravel road in southwest Boone County. The driver was transported from the scene by MercyOne air ambulance in an unknown condition. The accident occurred about 6 p.m. on G Avenue...
Shawn Schmitz of Burlington, Iowa
Shawn Schmitz, 51, of Burlington, Iowa, and formerly of Perry died Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in West Burlington, Iowa. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Perry. Burial will be at a later date in Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry, Iowa. Visitation will be Wednesday, Nov. 30, with family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m. at Murdock Funeral Home in Perry.
