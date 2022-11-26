Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Huskers offer 2023 Texas running backThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Ochaun Mathis leaning towards NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: EJ Barthel tabbed as running backs coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Marcus Satterfield tabbed as offensive coordinatorThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule wants toughness and work ethic in programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Kearney Hub
Amie Just: Three thoughts after Nebraska volleyball learns NCAA Tournament path
I don't know about you, but as I watched the volleyball selection show on Sunday night, I felt a sigh of relief on behalf of Nebraska. No Texas. No Stanford. But most importantly, no Wisconsin. I had a bad feeling when Wisconsin's region of the bracket was being revealed, but alas, Pittsburgh was the No. 2 seed in that quarter.
Nebraska Football: Fake Spencer Rattler tweet gets Husker fans fired up
Monday was a big day for Nebraska football. The Scott Frost era was ushered out and the Matt Rhule was ushered in. And along with the new coach, there was quite a bit of excitement, especially since it appears the team also has its new offensive coordinator in Scott Satterfield. For a while, it seemed like the Huskers might be in line for a new quarterback as well.
WOWT
Creighton and Nebraska to host first and second rounds of NCAA volleyball tournament
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The road to Omaha for the NCAA volleyball Final Four began Sunday, as the field of 64 was set. Creighton landed the No. 4 seed in the Stanford region and the 13th seed overall. The Bluejays will host the first and second rounds of the tournament for the second consecutive year. On Friday, December 2nd at 6:30 p.m. at D.J. Sokol Arena, the Jays will face Auburn. The other teams coming to Omaha for the first two rounds are South Dakota and Houston. The Coyotes and the Cougars face off at 3:30 p.m on Friday.
Channel 3000
Former Badgers wide receiver Markus Allen transfers to Minnesota
MADISON, Wis. — Badger fans haven’t seen the last of Markus Allen. The former Wisconsin wide receiver announced Monday that he is transferring to Minnesota. Allen entered the transfer portal last month after Paul Chryst was fired. Allen appeared in four games for Wisconsin this season, scoring a...
Channel 3000
Badgers begin title defense, face Quinnipiac in first round
MADISON, Wis. — After a hard-fought regular season, it’s tournament time for Wisconsin volleyball. The Badgers, ranked No. 3 in the nation, will take on the Quinnipiac Bobcats in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as they look to defend their National Championship. The Bobcats come into...
Channel 3000
All-session tickets at UW Field House sold out for NCAA Tournament matches
MADISON, Wis. — The UW Field House will be filled to the brim when the Badgers take the court on Friday. All-session tickets for the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament in Madison are sold out, UW Athletics announced Monday. Single-session tickets for both rounds go on sale at 9 a.m. on Friday.
Kearney Hub
Rhule fires two key members of Nebraska's football staff
New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule fired two key members of Nebraska’s staff before his press conference on Monday. Head strength coach Zach Duval and director of performance nutrition Dave Ellis were both relieved of their duties at NU, a source within the athletic department confirmed on Monday night. Both of their biographies had already been removed from the Huskers.com website.
PJ Fleck after Wisconsin win: 'You all wanted me fired last week'
The back-to-back wins over Wisconsin are the first for Minnesota since 1994.
WOWT
“It’s time to move on’: Husker fans at Omaha bar react to new Nebraska head coach
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Many Husker fans at Crescent Moon had mixed emotions about new head coach Matt Rhule. “I’m excited about the opportunity, I think he has a great track record at the college level and he was able to turn around Temple and Baylor,” said football fan Bill Richards.
Nebraska Football: Luke Fickell hire could trigger Mickey Joseph-centric chain reaction
By all accounts, the Wisconsin Badgers are about to hire Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell and when that comes to pass, Nebraska football fans better buckle up for the chain reaction. Just when it seemed as though the coaching carousel and the game of musical chairs was starting to...
opsnorthstar.com
Viking football season comes to an end
Omaha North Viking varsity football team ended their season after only making it into the first round of playoffs, losing against the Grand Island Islanders on October 28. The team had a winning season, only losing four games, leaving them in 39th place in Nebraska and 13th place in Division A.
Nebraska Football: Possible Mickey Joseph landing spot disappears
If former Nebraska football interim head coach is going to get a permanent head coaching job, it won’t be at the school that was thought to have the most interest in hiring him for that position. One has to wonder if that might actually be good news for Husker fans who are hoping that he’ll stick around and be a part of Matt Rhule’s staff.
Kearney Hub
Rhule, Nebraska extend offer to Westside multi-sport standout Jaylen Lloyd
In his first 24 hours on the job, Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has already extended at least two scholarship offers. 2023 defensive back Dante Lovett was the first to publicly reveal his Husker offer on Saturday night, followed by Omaha Westside's Jaylen Lloyd on Sunday. Lloyd is one of...
Corn Nation
Report: Corey Campbell being hired as new Strength & Conditioning Coach
First reported by Joe Person of The Athletic, Corey Campbell is reportedly headed to Lincoln to join new head coach Matt Rhule’s staff as the strength and conditioning coach. Campbell has been with Rhule dating back to Rhule’s time at Baylor. Campbell was an assistant strength and conditioning coach...
omahanews.net
Florida St., Nebraska tussle to end losing skids
A dreary showing at this week's ESPN Events Invitational will end on a brighter note for either the Nebraska Cornhuskers or Florida State Seminoles, who meet Sunday in the seventh-place game. That would mean salvaging one win in the tournament in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Nebraska (3-3) lost to Oklahoma...
Channel 3000
Earl Samuel McCullough
Earl Samuel McCullough, 94, of Madison, Wisconsin, formerly of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Monday, November 21, 2022. Family and friends may visit at 11:00 AM Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Melby Funeral Home in Platteville. Earl’s memorial service will begin at Noon that same day with lunch served afterwards.
The Best Place To Live In Nebraska
Sitting at the center of the country, Nebraska is often overshadowed by coastal states, but one Nebraska city consistently ranks among the best places to live.
KETV.com
Huskers fans give thoughts on Nebraska's new football coach
OMAHA, Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced Saturday that Matt Rhule will be taking over as head coach of the football team. KETV talked to fans in downtown Omaha to hear their thoughts on the hire. "I think he'll get the program turned around," Jerry Mauro, said. "I...
Matt Rhule Poaches SEC Offensive Coordinator In Significant Nebraska Hire
The new head coach at Nebraska is wasting little time filling out his staff. Two days after the former Carolina Panthers head coach was officially hired by the Cornhuskers, a report has emerged that Rhule has found an offensive coordinator. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Monday that Rhule is "close to ...
Channel 3000
Sharon R. Hunter
Sharon Hunter, age 81, of Monroe Wisconsin, lost her long and brave battle with Alzheimer’s on Friday, November 25, 2022. Sharon was born in Black River Falls, Wisconsin, on April 16, 1941, the daughter of Walter R. and Ruby (Johnson) Dill. Sharon attended the Pine Hill Country School and graduated from the Black River Falls High School in 1959. Sharon attended UW La Crosse and UW Stevens Point and graduated in 1975 with a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. She student taught in the Sun Prairie school system and volunteered in the Waunakee school system. She then became a full-time educator with the Waunakee Community School system where she remained for 37 years until her retirement. After teaching for a few years, Sharon received her master’s degree in Primary Education from UW Madison.
