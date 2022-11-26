ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 Warriors player who must be traded soon

The Golden State Warriors’ defense of their 2022 championship win hasn’t exactly gone as expected so far. While they appear to be turning the corner, the Warriors are just 10-10 through 20 games of action, which is good for the 10th seed in the Western Conference. Golden State is figuring things out, but they still have a long way to go before they are back to their championship caliber play.
Timberwolves’ ugly Warriors loss draws Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns truth bomb from Austin Rivers

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 137-114 on Sunday. It was an underwhelming effort for Minnesota, as Golden State took care of business on the road. Austin Rivers got brutally honest on the Wolves’ most pressing concern following the game, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. “If we are going to play (big), we’ve […] The post Timberwolves’ ugly Warriors loss draws Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns truth bomb from Austin Rivers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Padres sign former Braves All-Star in surprise move

The San Diego Padres are adding some depth to their starting pitching staff in the form of a former MLB All-Star. Ex-Atlanta Braves SP Julio Teheran is returning to MLB after spending the 2022 campaign playing ball in Mexico. According to Jon Heyman, Teheran is signing a minor-league deal with the Padres which could be worth as much as $6 million if he is added to the MLB roster.
LeBron James makes history with unreal game against the Spurs

LeBron James recently returned to the Los Angeles Lakers lineup after dealing with an adductor strain and on Saturday he just added to his list of accomplishments. His statline of 39 points, 11 rebounds and seven made three-pointers made him the oldest player in NBA history to put up a game of at least 35 […] The post LeBron James makes history with unreal game against the Spurs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
James Wiseman’s familiar plus-minus in the G League draws blunt take from Steve Kerr

James Wiseman is averaging 15.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 26.1 minutes per game since being sent down to the G-League two weeks ago. The Santa Cruz Warriors are 3-2 with him in the lineup after going 2-3 in the first five games of the regular season. Wiseman, clearly, isn’t dominating G-League competition […] The post James Wiseman’s familiar plus-minus in the G League draws blunt take from Steve Kerr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nikola Jokic vocal on Alperen Sengun mistake costing Rockets

Nikola Jokic is one of the most unique players to ever grace the NBA hardwood. That’s why any comparisons to the Denver Nuggets MVP shouldn’t be taken for granted. With the Houston Rockets playing back-to-back games against Jokic’s Nuggets, he was asked about second-year big man Alperen Sengun, who shares some similarities and admittedly models his game after the Serbian center.
1 pleasant surprise for Celtics so far in 2022-23 NBA season

The NBA is a star-powered league these days, but the Boston Celtics’ bench has been just as pivotal to the team’s hot start during the 2022-23 season. While Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have played phenomenally for the C’s, the guys coming off the pine are also putting up ridiculous numbers that have boosted Boston to the top of the league standings.
Celtics tie wild franchise record after barrage of three-pointers vs. Hornets

The Boston Celtics caught fire in the first quarter of Monday night’s matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. Their opponents did not know what hit them after the C’s drained no less than 10 3-pointers in the opening period of the contest. The Celtics’ red-hot start to Monday’s game led to a franchise record for most […] The post Celtics tie wild franchise record after barrage of three-pointers vs. Hornets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Markelle Fultz’s season debut date, Cole Anthony’s return to Magic get update

The Orlando Magic have endured a plethora of injury woes to begin the 2022-23 campaign, especially to their guard depth. Jalen Suggs has missed a few games due to ankle problems, Terrence Ross missed their last game with an illness, while Gary Harris only recently returned from a knee injury. Nonetheless, it seems as if the Magic are inching slowly towards welcoming an entirely healthy squad, with Markelle Fultz set to make his season debut and Cole Anthony set to make his return from an oblique injury.
NBA MVP Power Rankings: Luka Dončić leads at quarter mark

After more than one month of NBA basketball, some players are carving their names in the power rankings for for Most Valuable Player. That includes veteran superstars who have already won the award, plus several younger players vying for their first Maurice Podoloff Trophy. From historic stat lines to game-winners...
