Traverse City Shops Prepare for Small Business Saturday

Black Friday may be over but the shopping doesn’t have to end so soon.

Small Business Saturday encourages shoppers to buy local and consider stopping by shops that may not be so known.

Businesses in downtown Traverse City are excited and hope to see many customers for Small Business Saturday.

For one business, this is their first year celebrating Small Business Saturday.

The shop, Blessed Be Tea and Apothecary, sells tea made by the owner, along with other handmade items.

There are over 40 local artists and vendors featured in her shop, and she cannot wait for the weekend to have customers come in and see it all for themselves.

“Any locals will tell you that November, you definitely see a lull in business,” said Allie Robinson- Ollila.

This is why the holiday season, especially Small Business Saturday, is so important for businesses like hers.

Her shop is located between The Camera Shop and Murdick’s Fudge.