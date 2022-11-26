Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Unicoi boys capture Hardee's crown; Crockett girls repeat as champs
JONESBOROUGH — Unicoi County captured its sixth Hardee’s Classic boys championship Saturday night by holding off a determined David Crockett squad in the final. The only school with more Hardee’s titles is host Crockett, which has played in all 33 versions of the tournament.
Kingsport Times-News
Gym to host second annual holiday 5k in Rogersville
ROGERSVILLE — Mindful Body Fitness in Rogersville will host its second annual Holiday Hustle 5K run on Dec. 17. The race will take place through downtown Rogersville and will start at 8 a.m. Runners will gather at the gym for the start of the race.
Kingsport Times-News
Sevier newspaper wins national awards
KINGSPORT — Sevier Middle School has won a first place, second place and honorable mention in the National Scholastic Press Association (NSPA) fall contest. Sevier's student newspaper, The Sequoyah Scribe, won first and second place "Story of the Year" in the Junior High/Middle School category.
wcyb.com
Bristol, Tennessee Officer Mark Vance Memorial held for 18th year
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A yearly memorial was held for Bristol, Tennessee Officer Mark Vance Sunday. He was shot and killed in the line of duty on November 27, 2004 while responding to a domestic call. I think that it’s very important because it's a renewed reminder to how...
Kingsport Times-News
New restaurant causes 'buzz' around Jonesborough
JONESBOROUGH — The buzz around town is that Jonesborough has a new restaurant to enjoy: the Just Bee Diner. Located on West Jackson Boulevard, the Just Bee Diner — formerly known as the Hungry Frog Diner — switched hands to Brian and Jessica Bishop earlier this fall without ever closing its doors.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Beth Quillen of West Ridge in Teacher Spotlight
BLOUNTVILLE — West Ridge High School special education teacher Beth Quillen arrives early and stays late.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport's Clark captures vintage motocross national title
Steve Clark beat the best vintage motocross riders from the East Coast, the West Coast and all points in between. The 68-year-old Kingsport resident captured the AHRMA Vintage Open Age Novice national championship over the weekend in Henryetta, Oklahoma, to cap a season to remember.
wcyb.com
Chilhowie High School not forming varsity girls basketball team for 2022-23 season
(WCYB) — News 5 has learned that Chilhowie High School will not field a varsity girls basketball team for the 2022-2023 season due to low numbers. Chilhowie High School issued the following statement. "We anticipated having both a varsity and JV team this season. However, we ended up having...
Kingsport Times-News
Chamber of Commerce to host Multi-Generational Workshop with Jessica Stollings-Holder
The Chamber of Commerce, serving Johnson City, Jonesborough and Washington County, will host a Multi-Generational Workshop Wednesday with renowned author and speaker Jessica Stollings-Holder. The workshop begins at 2 p.m. at the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts in Johnson City.
Kingsport Times-News
Neugebauer out after one season as Bucs' OC
JOHNSON CITY — Adam Neugebauer is no longer the offensive coordinator for East Tennessee State’s football team, the university announced Monday. In a news release, the school said Neugebauer’s departure was a mutual decision. The move was not surprising considering how the Bucs’ offense struggled in what became a 3-8 season.
wcyb.com
ETSU offensive lineman Austin enters transfer portal
(WCYB) — ETSU offensive lineman Blake Austin is the latest to enter the transfer portal. "My four years at ETSU is time I will always cherish and it would not have been possible without the incredible people I've had around me," said Austin in a tweet. "To the fans and Buc Nation, I thank you for the never ending support in my own hometown."
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton Parks continue Christmas celebrations at Covered Bridge Park
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department continue to celebrate the coming of Christmas in its park, with the focus centered on the Covered Bridge Park this weekend. On Saturday, from 3-5 p.m. the department will present Character Christmas at Covered Bridge Park on Saturday, Dec. 3, from...
Kingsport Times-News
Wild Blue Yonder will perform at Bonnie Kate on Friday night
ELIZABETHTON — On Friday night the Bonnie Kate Theater will present Wild Blue Yonder, a musical group which categorizes itself as an “Appalachian Highlands Celtic Band.”. The group performs the music of Appalachia and the British Isles using instruments such as the fiddle, whistle, bagpipe, mandolin, bodhrán, banjo, bouzouki and celtic drums.
Kingsport Times-News
Georgia men ride second-half run to win over ETSU
ATHENS, Ga. — East Tennessee State men’s basketball coach Desmond Oliver didn’t have all his weapons at his disposal Sunday and the lack of depth cost the Bucs dearly. Georgia took advantage of the absence of ETSU’s top two substitutes in a 62-47 nonconference win. The result gave the Bulldogs some revenge for last season’s ETSU win.
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton ice rink opened on Saturday
ELIZABETHTON — The first skaters took to the ice at the Covered Bridge Park at 3 p.m. Saturday and enjoyed great conditions despite the 62-degree temperatures. The synthetic material means that temperatures don’t have to be at freezing to enjoy ice skating at the Skate by the Doe rink. There was a good crowd of adults and children taking to the rink for the first hour, but it wasn’t crowded because the rink is 100 feet-by-50 feet.
Kingsport Times-News
Award-winning MECCA choirs to present holiday concerts
KINGSPORT — The Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy choirs will present a full slate of holiday concerts in and around the Tri-Cities during the month of December. The choirs will kick things off by performing alongside the Symphony of the Mountains and its many guests at this year’s “By the Fireside” concerts Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center in Kingsport, and Sunday, Dec. 4, at the McGlothlin Center for the Arts in Emory, Virginia. Both concerts begin at 3 p.m.
Kingsport Times-News
Downtown Elizabethton offers extended shopping hours and complementary beverages Friday.
ELIZABETHTON — This Friday evening, Downtown Elizabethton will be providing Christmas shoppers with extended hours, special sales, and also offering those shoppers with some delicious beverages (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic) while they are doing their shopping. The complementary wine will be offered with valid identification at several of the businesses.
Kingsport Times-News
Where is Ryder? Find the Christmas elf, win a free bus pass
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Area Transit Service needs help in finding Ryder the Christmas Elf. The elusive elf could be hiding on a bus, at a shelter or transit stop or he just might be hiding somewhere at the downtown transit station.
Kingsport Times-News
Concert, Santa visit highlight Chuckey Depot Christmas events
Jonesborough's Chuckey Depot Museum is on track for swell holiday activities this year, with a Christmas concert and a visit from the jolly old soul himself, Santa. The concert is a fundraising event for the historic railroad depot, which was saved from demolition at its trackside spot in Chuckey and moved to Jonesborough. It will be held Tuesday, Dec. 13 starting at 6:15 p.m. at the McKinney Center, 103 Franklin Ave.
wcyb.com
Authorities investigating 3 fires near same road in Sullivan County, barn destroyed
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Sullivan County authorities are investigating a series of three fires near the same road Monday morning. The fires were near Giesler Road in Piney Flats. Crews were called to two grass fires and a barn fire. The first one happened this morning around 1...
