ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9&10 News

Black Friday Shoppers Avoid Crowds by Shopping in Downtown Traverse City

By Emma Hug
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago

Black Friday is here!

Shoppers in Traverse City stopped by shops since early Friday morning looking for the best deals.

Grand Traverse Mall had been packed with people all day long.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01y6PB_0jNxvAkl00

To escape those crowds, some decided to shop downtown this year.

Favorites like Cherry Republic and M22 offered sales for Black Friday.

“If you look, you’ll find some for sure,” said one woman, who had been searching all morning for the best sales.

Some shoppers are loving the downtown stores and finding everything they want.

One couple said their day was “going fantastic” and that their “car is full.”

Downtown shoppers are happy to be avoiding the long lines and crowds at large department stores this year.

“It just looked so busy there,” one family said. “We’re going to try to avoid that.”

Many people seem to favor these downtown shops over the busy mall for this Black Friday.

Comments / 3

Related
9&10 News

Shoppers Search for the Best Cyber Monday Deals

Cyber Monday is the biggest online shopping day of the year, and stores in Traverse City have been spending their Cyber Monday fulfilling orders. Catherine Richardson, the M22 general manager, says they “are seeing a ton of orders for Cyber Monday, which is great because it means that you’re supporting our stores specifically.”
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Traverse City Shops Prepare for Small Business Saturday

Black Friday may be over but the shopping doesn’t have to end so soon. Small Business Saturday encourages shoppers to buy local and consider stopping by shops that may not be so known. Businesses in downtown Traverse City are excited and hope to see many customers for Small Business...
traverseticker.com

Spotlight On Northern Michigan Artisans, Makers & Crafters

Nancy Crummel’s passion for pottery—and indeed, all things art — is clearly on display at her newly-opened gallery, Long Lake Artisans Gallery & Gifts. “I became fascinated with the whole process of pottery about 25 years ago,” says Crummel, who opened her Traverse City area gallery in June. “I am mainly self-taught; however, I did take some classes from Mary Anne Ettawageshik, whose pottery and work I admire.” Crummel had always created pottery as a hobby, but her retirement gave her the time to turn a dream into reality — a gallery that she launched in a building that formerly housed a woodworking shop and, before that, an animal clinic.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

Curling Center On Track For January Opening; More Additions Planned At Kmart Property

Construction is almost complete on a new Traverse City Curling Center in the former Kmart building on Garfield Avenue, with the 28,000-square-foot, five-sheet facility expected to open in mid-January. The Ticker has the latest updates on the project, including the creation of a brownfield plan to help cover clean-up costs at the blighted property and plans to attract more neighboring tenants – continuing the revitalization of a key section of the Cherryland Center abandoned since 2017.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau Awarded ORV Trail Grant

The Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau was awarded a $48,000 grant to promote ORV riding in the area. The funding will go towards mapping, signage, improving and marketing the trails. $52,000 in funds will come from the Visitors Bureau, bringing the total project up to $100,000. The Visitors Bureau says Cadillac...
CADILLAC, MI
9&10 News

Big Rapids Hosts Third ‘Season of Giving’ Gift Drive

The Big Rapids Department of Public Safety is doing their part this holiday season. They’re hosting their third annual Season of Giving with their holiday gift drive, which will benefit kids at Eagle Village in Osceola County. The facility is home to kids who have suffered from trauma or need extra guidance form professionals.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Fire consumes a home in Grand Traverse County

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – A fire destroyed a home in Blair Township Monday night. Fire crews responded to the fire on Canfield Cove near Van Petten Drive off of South West Silver Lake Road around 7:45 p.m. Fire officials said no one was inside the home at...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Seasonal Store in Cadillac Offers Handcrafted Wreaths

Now that the holidays are approaching, it’s that perfect time to start looking for wreaths. A new seasonal store in Cadillac called Vonnie’s Wreaths opened up at the start of November. Vonnie’s features a large selection of handcrafted wreaths, even a candy cane variety!. The pine boughs...
CADILLAC, MI
9&10 News

Inside The Kitchen at Upriver Pizza in Benzonia

“Alright, let’s make some pizza!” said chef and owner of Upriver Pizza in Benzonia, Chris Bertram. The dough is all homemade fresh. It’s a recipe Chris has perfected over the years. “It’s from our dough starter that we keep here so we don’t even buy any commercial...
BENZONIA, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Brothers Score Major Investment Deal on ‘Shark Tank’

It’s pretty much every business person’s dream to score a huge investment deal to make that vision come to life. Now, two brothers from northern Michigan are living out that fantasy. The two brothers, who are Traverse City natives, are getting national attention after pitching their company on...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy