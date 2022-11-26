Black Friday Shoppers Avoid Crowds by Shopping in Downtown Traverse City

Black Friday is here!

Shoppers in Traverse City stopped by shops since early Friday morning looking for the best deals.

Grand Traverse Mall had been packed with people all day long.

To escape those crowds, some decided to shop downtown this year.

Favorites like Cherry Republic and M22 offered sales for Black Friday.

“If you look, you’ll find some for sure,” said one woman, who had been searching all morning for the best sales.

Some shoppers are loving the downtown stores and finding everything they want.

One couple said their day was “going fantastic” and that their “car is full.”

Downtown shoppers are happy to be avoiding the long lines and crowds at large department stores this year.

“It just looked so busy there,” one family said. “We’re going to try to avoid that.”

Many people seem to favor these downtown shops over the busy mall for this Black Friday.