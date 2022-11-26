Read full article on original website
DeRozan scores 26, Bulls hand Jazz fifth straight loss
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 26 points and six assists to lead the Chicago Bulls to a 114-107 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday night. Zach LaVine added 20 points, six rebounds, and five assists for the Bulls. Nikola Vucevic finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Williamson powers short-handed Pelicans past Thunder 105-101
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 23 points, matched his career high with eight assists and converted a go-ahead three-point play with 44 seconds left to lift the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans to a 105-101 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night. With the Pelicans playing...
Rookie Nembhard hits 3 at buzzer, Pacers stun Lakers 116-115
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rookie Andrew Nembhard hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer, and the Indiana Pacers rallied from a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter for a stunning 116-115 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night. Tyrese Haliburton scored 24 points and hit a tying layup...
Today in Sports History-Tkachuk reaches 1,000 career points
1941 — The Chicago Bears score 49 points in the second half to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 49-13. 1948 — Baseball’s Negro National League disbands. 1956 — Floyd Patterson knocks out Archie Moore in the fifth round to win the world heavyweight title in Chicago. 1969...
Towns out multiple weeks for Timberwolves with calf strain
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns will miss multiple weeks with a strained right calf muscle that occurred in the team’s most recent game. Towns was hurt midway through the third quarter Monday night in Minnesota’s 142-127 loss at Washington. He was helped off the court and unable to put weight on his leg.
No. 19 Kentucky hosts Bellarmine after Johnson’s 20-point game
Bellarmine Knights (2-5) at Kentucky Wildcats (4-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kentucky -25; over/under is 139.5. BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine faces the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats after Ben Johnson scored 20 points in Bellarmine’s 81-60 loss to the UCLA Bruins. The Wildcats are 4-0 in home games. Kentucky scores 87.2 points...
Louisville hosts No. 22 Maryland following Reese’s 24-point outing
Maryland Terrapins (6-0) at Louisville Cardinals (0-6) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisville -12.5; over/under is 135.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Maryland plays the Louisville Cardinals after Julian Reese scored 24 points in Maryland’s 95-79 victory against the Coppin State Eagles. The Cardinals are 0-3 in home games. Louisville is 0-3...
Seahawks looking for rebound from untimely losing streak
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — It was a feel-good story for a while surrounding the Seattle Seahawks. But then came expectations as that story got better and a team most believed would struggle to win five games suddenly surged to the top of the NFC West. Now, the next stage...
Marner extends point streak to 17 games, Leafs top Wings 4-2
DETROIT (AP) — Auston Matthews and William Nylander scored 51 seconds apart in the first period, Mitch Marner extended his point streak to 17 games and the T oronto Maple Leafs beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-2 Monday night. “It’s a cool thing, but nothing is ever achievable in...
Commanders Corner: Washington enters December a contender
The NFL is a week-to-week league and it’s often razor-thin when deciding who wins and who loses. A goal-line interception and a roughing the kicker penalty helped deliver a 19-13 victory for the Washington Commanders over Atlanta Sunday afternoon. With the result, the Commanders are 5-7 in one-possession games and currently holding down the third wild-card spot.
Bouchard, Draisaitl help Oilers beat Panthers 4-3 in OT
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Evan Bouchard scored the tying goal with 5 seconds remaining in the third period and Leon Draisaitl got the winner 22 seconds into overtime as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 4-3 on Monday night. Bouchard took a desperate shot from the slot late...
Colts, Saturday mismanage clock at end of loss to Steelers
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Quarterback Matt Ryan had the Colts in position to rally. He’d brought them back from a 16-3 deficit against Pittsburgh and was driving late in the fourth quarter for a chance to force overtime or even win the game with a 2-point conversion. Then, suddenly and strangely, Indianapolis ran out of time and downs in what proved to be an inexplicable 24-17 loss to the Steelers.
Monday’s Transactions, Writethru
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Named Mike McCarthy bullpen coach, Marcus Jensen quality control coach, Mike Aldrete first base coach, Eric Martins third base coach, Darren Bush bench coach, Brad LaRosa and Elliot Diehl assistant athletic trainers. SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Dave Cameron senior director, player procurement, Patrick Hafner manager, major...
Sports on TV for Wednesday, November 30
NHLN — Hershey at Leigh Valley. COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) ESPN2 — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Purdue at Florida St. ESPN — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: North Carolina at Indiana. ESPN2 — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Michigan St. at Notre Dame. ESPNU — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Boston College at...
Tuesday’s Transactions
HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with 1B Jose Abreu on a three-year contract. CHICAGO WHITE S0X — Named Charlie Montoyo bench coach, Ethan Katz pitching coach, Curt Hasler bullpen coach, Jose Castro hitting coach, Chris Johnson assistant hitting coach, Daryl Boston first base coach, Eddie Rodriguez third base coach, Mike Tosar major league field coordinator and Geoff Head senior director of sports performance.
