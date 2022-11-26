Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KING-5
Café featuring Native foods, artwork opens in Seattle
ál?al Café is blending healthy ingredients with native culinary traditions.
KING-5
Zoolights celebrates 35 years of brightening the holidays in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash — Zoolights, the Northwest's longest running light show, is celebrating 35 years at Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium by offering more to see and more lights to light up the night. This year there are 800-thousand colorful LED lights on display. Visitors will see the purple and...
KING-5
A unique way to help the world this holiday season
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue’s Downtown Park plays host to Light The World Giving Machines where you can buy socks, polio vaccines for children, or homegoods for a local refugee family. It’s a vending machine that dispenses much needed humanitarian supplies. In our area for the first time, the...
KING-5
Win the prize for the Best Gift Giver with these stylist-approved holiday gift ideas
SEATTLE — Finding just the right gift for someone you care about is a great feeling, but sometimes we need a little help finding that special something. Our secret to great gift giving? Stylist Darcy Camden!. She joined the show to share her favorite picks, including some that do...
KING-5
LIVE: Snow radar in western Washington
We have a live radar of snow in western Washington. Snow is already falling in the Seattle area this morning as temperatures remain cold.
wallyhood.org
PNW Needle Arts Holiday Sale
Dates: Friday, Dec. 3, Saturday, Dec. 4, Friday Dec. 10 and Saturday Dec. 11. Place: Good Shepherd Center, 4649 Sunnyside Ave N, Room 120. For sale will be ornaments, baby gifts and toys, hats, scarves, afghans, bags and much more, all made by guild members. PNNAG, headquartered in the Good...
KING-5
Kids Discovery Museum offers a cozy place to play on Bainbridge Island
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — On Bainbridge Island, just a short walk from the ferry dock, Kids Discovery Museum offers a cozy place for kids to play on rainy days. When we visited, there was a serious run on fruits and vegetables going on at the KiDiMu grocery store. Executive director Corinne Wolfe happened to be handling cashier duties as the kids rolled their plastic produce to her for pricing.
KING-5
Cooking with winter squash
SEATTLE — The big turkey holiday might be over, but that doesn't mean there aren't lots of other delicious winter dishes to make right now. Chef Maggie Trujillo from Aerlume joined the show to share a recipe for winter sqaush!. Roasted Delicata Squash with Seasonal Mushrooms and Lemon Thyme...
MyNorthwest.com
Gross: Small business owner discouraged by endless break-ins
At what point is enough truly enough? A Seattle coffee shop owner has been asking that question lately after a string of break-ins. Rebecca Smith is the co-owner of Armistice Coffee, a shop with three Seattle locations. A trendy coffee shop in Seattle is bound to have a great customer base. However, Smith says in recent years, customers are being chased away due to routine break-ins.
A dose of winter for Seattle-Tacoma-Everett region this week
Keep your radio tuned to KIRO Newsradio this week. Winter-style weather will be playing havoc on driving conditions and outdoor activities. It’s not unusual for the passes to get big dumps of snow this time of year. But it is strange to start hearing about possible snow near sea...
How Seattleites are messing up recycling and composting
Plastic bags have been popping up all over Seattle lately after a local ban made them a rarity in the city for years. But if you look at the green symbols and "please recycle" messages on these thicker, reusable plastic bags and think you can toss them in your curbside recycling bin, think again.
Does anyone ever experienced anything incredible paranormal in Tacoma?
I love hearing such amazing stories or experiences from others. Such as creepy screams from the basement, doors slamming, windows opening and a woman's figure appearing on the stairs, etc. Did you guys have such a magical encounter anywhere in Tacoma?
MyNorthwest.com
Cliff Mass: Here’s where it will snow in Seattle area Tuesday
Winter weather is arriving in western Washington, starting Tuesday afternoon, with a significant chance that snow — or a rain/snow mix — will strike the interior Puget Sound lowlands. Snow will turn to rain overnight Tuesday for most of the lowlands while, in the mountains, snow will become...
seattlemag.com
Time warp: ‘Seattle’ magazine cover still relevant, more than five decades later
This article originally appeared in the September/October 2022 issue of Seattle Magazine. Rising prices. Concern over firearms. The above cover from “Seattle” magazine is from September 1968, but it’s sadly just as relevant today. At 4.19%, inflation in 1968 was less than half what it is today...
shorelineareanews.com
Third Place Books booksellers' Top Ten Books of 2022
Out of all the books we read this year (and we read a lot), we asked our booksellers to choose their favorite books published in 2022. There are books on this list for every reader in your life. See our favorite picks for literary fiction, tell-all memoirs, books that take you on a wild ride, books that will make you ugly cry, and more. At least one (we hope!) might change you forever.
roadtirement.com
Tulalip Casino entrance drive has tons of Christmas lights
The entrance to the Tulalip Casino north of Seattle has a life sized Orca breaching the waters creating a wonderful fountain. In addition to the one breaching there are also three large dorsal fins portraying additional individuals in the pod. These colorful lights are part of the advertised three million...
KING-5
Huskies rally to continue mastery of Seattle U. 77-66
SEATTLE (AP) — Keion Brooks scored 20 points and Braxton Meah didn't miss a shot and scored 18 points and Washington used a second-half blitz to beat cross-town rival Seattle 77-66 on Monday night. Meah made all-seven shot attempts from the floor and all four from the foul line.
q13fox.com
Strong Black Friday showing at Pike Place Market, crowds not at "pre-pandemic levels" yet, but getting there
SEATTLE - This year, Seattle retailers say crowds have returned to many locations this holiday including Pike Place Market. The market was packed Friday afternoon with Black Friday shoppers. Workers say foot traffic may not be back to pre-pandemic levels yet, but it's getting there. "We are just about to...
What's your favorite bakeries for fresh bread in Tacoma?
I want to move away from eating the stuff on the shelves and purchase some fresh bread locally. Can anyone give me some advice here? Thanks.
KOMO News
Western Washington counties brace for lowland snow potential this week
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Be in the know about snow - that's the message from Snohomish County Public Works as they encourage residents to prepare for any snow and ice events as the weather gets colder. Light snow is expected across the Puget Sound region by midday Tuesday. The...
