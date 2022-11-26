ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KING-5

Zoolights celebrates 35 years of brightening the holidays in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash — Zoolights, the Northwest's longest running light show, is celebrating 35 years at Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium by offering more to see and more lights to light up the night. This year there are 800-thousand colorful LED lights on display. Visitors will see the purple and...
TACOMA, WA
KING-5

A unique way to help the world this holiday season

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue’s Downtown Park plays host to Light The World Giving Machines where you can buy socks, polio vaccines for children, or homegoods for a local refugee family. It’s a vending machine that dispenses much needed humanitarian supplies. In our area for the first time, the...
BELLEVUE, WA
wallyhood.org

PNW Needle Arts Holiday Sale

Dates: Friday, Dec. 3, Saturday, Dec. 4, Friday Dec. 10 and Saturday Dec. 11. Place: Good Shepherd Center, 4649 Sunnyside Ave N, Room 120. For sale will be ornaments, baby gifts and toys, hats, scarves, afghans, bags and much more, all made by guild members. PNNAG, headquartered in the Good...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Kids Discovery Museum offers a cozy place to play on Bainbridge Island

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — On Bainbridge Island, just a short walk from the ferry dock, Kids Discovery Museum offers a cozy place for kids to play on rainy days. When we visited, there was a serious run on fruits and vegetables going on at the KiDiMu grocery store. Executive director Corinne Wolfe happened to be handling cashier duties as the kids rolled their plastic produce to her for pricing.
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA
KING-5

Cooking with winter squash

SEATTLE — The big turkey holiday might be over, but that doesn't mean there aren't lots of other delicious winter dishes to make right now. Chef Maggie Trujillo from Aerlume joined the show to share a recipe for winter sqaush!. Roasted Delicata Squash with Seasonal Mushrooms and Lemon Thyme...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Gross: Small business owner discouraged by endless break-ins

At what point is enough truly enough? A Seattle coffee shop owner has been asking that question lately after a string of break-ins. Rebecca Smith is the co-owner of Armistice Coffee, a shop with three Seattle locations. A trendy coffee shop in Seattle is bound to have a great customer base. However, Smith says in recent years, customers are being chased away due to routine break-ins.
SEATTLE, WA
Axios

How Seattleites are messing up recycling and composting

Plastic bags have been popping up all over Seattle lately after a local ban made them a rarity in the city for years. But if you look at the green symbols and "please recycle" messages on these thicker, reusable plastic bags and think you can toss them in your curbside recycling bin, think again.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Cliff Mass: Here’s where it will snow in Seattle area Tuesday

Winter weather is arriving in western Washington, starting Tuesday afternoon, with a significant chance that snow — or a rain/snow mix — will strike the interior Puget Sound lowlands. Snow will turn to rain overnight Tuesday for most of the lowlands while, in the mountains, snow will become...
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Third Place Books booksellers' Top Ten Books of 2022

Out of all the books we read this year (and we read a lot), we asked our booksellers to choose their favorite books published in 2022. There are books on this list for every reader in your life. See our favorite picks for literary fiction, tell-all memoirs, books that take you on a wild ride, books that will make you ugly cry, and more. At least one (we hope!) might change you forever.
LAKE FOREST PARK, WA
roadtirement.com

Tulalip Casino entrance drive has tons of Christmas lights

The entrance to the Tulalip Casino north of Seattle has a life sized Orca breaching the waters creating a wonderful fountain. In addition to the one breaching there are also three large dorsal fins portraying additional individuals in the pod. These colorful lights are part of the advertised three million...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Huskies rally to continue mastery of Seattle U. 77-66

SEATTLE (AP) — Keion Brooks scored 20 points and Braxton Meah didn't miss a shot and scored 18 points and Washington used a second-half blitz to beat cross-town rival Seattle 77-66 on Monday night. Meah made all-seven shot attempts from the floor and all four from the foul line.
