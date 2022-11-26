Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Medina, WashingtonLuay RahilMedina, WA
Woman ticketed for jaywalking in Seattle, WashingtonLefty GravesSeattle, WA
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
Related
KING-5
Café featuring Native foods, artwork opens in Seattle
ál?al Café is blending healthy ingredients with native culinary traditions.
KING-5
Zoolights celebrates 35 years of brightening the holidays in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash — Zoolights, the Northwest's longest running light show, is celebrating 35 years at Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium by offering more to see and more lights to light up the night. This year there are 800-thousand colorful LED lights on display. Visitors will see the purple and...
KING-5
A unique way to help the world this holiday season
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue’s Downtown Park plays host to Light The World Giving Machines where you can buy socks, polio vaccines for children, or homegoods for a local refugee family. It’s a vending machine that dispenses much needed humanitarian supplies. In our area for the first time, the...
KING-5
Kids Discovery Museum offers a cozy place to play on Bainbridge Island
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — On Bainbridge Island, just a short walk from the ferry dock, Kids Discovery Museum offers a cozy place for kids to play on rainy days. When we visited, there was a serious run on fruits and vegetables going on at the KiDiMu grocery store. Executive director Corinne Wolfe happened to be handling cashier duties as the kids rolled their plastic produce to her for pricing.
KING-5
Over 150 flights canceled, 400-plus delays at Sea-Tac as snow falls in western Washington
SEATTLE — Over 100 flights have been canceled at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and another 100 have been delayed as snow moves through western Washington. There were 182 flights canceled and over 400 delayed flights at Sea-Tac by around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, according to FlightAware, which tracks flights daily for major airports across the world.
KING-5
How DoorDash facilitates a major food bank delivery service in King County
KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County is home to the largest food bank delivery service in the nation, and it's made possible by a popular food delivery app. The program, called United Way Home Grocery Delivery, provides free weekly and biweekly groceries to community members in need. The program uses DoorDash drivers to deliver food bank groceries to King County residents unable to get to the nearest food bank.
KING-5
Salvation Army supports those battling addiction
You may recognize the Salvation Army by bell ringers, red kettles, and thrift stores, but the organization supports people all year who are working to overcome poverty, domestic abuse, addiction, isolation, and other things. The Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Program provides a free drug and alcohol treatment program for those...
KING-5
Huskies rally to continue mastery of Seattle U. 77-66
SEATTLE (AP) — Keion Brooks scored 20 points and Braxton Meah didn't miss a shot and scored 18 points and Washington used a second-half blitz to beat cross-town rival Seattle 77-66 on Monday night. Meah made all-seven shot attempts from the floor and all four from the foul line.
Comments / 0