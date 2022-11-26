Read full article on original website
Indiana Dad spots silent triangle moving overheadRoger MarshWest Lafayette, IN
Delphi Updates: Was Richard Allen Right in Front of Investigators the Whole Time?NikDelphi, IN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends win streak to 13, beats Purdue in four setsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Delphi Murders: 4 Things You Need to KnowAMY KAPLANDelphi, IN
Delphi Murders Press Conference Reveals Police Arrest SuspectLarry LeaseDelphi, IN
Mascot Matchup: Purdue and Michigan
Boilermakers and Wolverines. Both terms are synonymous with their respective universities and beloved by fans for decades. But how are those terms brought to life? Purdue and Michigan have two different approaches to their mascot, with Purdue having both a real train as the official mascot and Purdue Pete as a traditional sideline figure while Michigan has not had a live mascot in nearly 100 years. Let’s take a look into the “mascotorial” history of these schools:
Matchups to Watch | Purdue vs. Michigan | B1G Championship
The Purdue Boilermakers were able to, with a little help from our friends in Nebraska, get to their first ever B1G Championship Game in Indy to face the Michigan Wolverines. At 6-3 in conference, Purdue was able to somewhat slide into the game to face a Michigan team that is eyeing their second consecutive entry into the College Football Playoff.
Interview with the Enemy - Maize ‘N Brew
With the upcoming game against Michigan in Indianapolis being the first time these two teams have met since 2017 we wanted to get some more information from our friends over at Maize ‘N Brew. Below is my conversation with them about their team and the challenges that Purdue will face come Saturday.
This is a CBS podcast first 13 minutes all Purdue.
Https://www.cbssports.com/college-basketball/news/college-basketball-rankings-purdue-keeps-climbing-in-top-25-and-1-after-pounding-duke-in-phil-knight-legacy/. This an absolute great podcast about Purdue. Talk very highly of Painter and how our productive players were ranked in their Senior class. Edey number 440. Really, you will enjoy this Podcast.
Purdue vs. Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game
That’s a wrap on the regular season. Purdue finished the season 8-4 but most importantly they finished as outright champions of the Big Ten West. That’s right, Purdue is the outright champion of the Big Ten West. Just like we all thought would happen after the losses to Penn State and Syracuse. Never a doubt. Just don’t read anything further on our Twitter account or on this site. I’ve deleted all evidence to the contrary.
Thanksgiving Weekend - In Tweets
When you have a weekend like Purdue fans did this weekend it seems unfair to put so much focus on just one event so I wanted to widen the lens a bit and give you some of our favorite tweets from the entirety of the weekend that saw Purdue beat West Virginia, Gonzaga, Duke, and IU in football. Plus, there was Nebraska’s victory over Iowa that opened the door for Purdue to wind up winning the West and heading to the Big Ten Title game this Saturday. So sit back, relax, and enjoy some tweets!
Purdue Volleyball Earns 8th Consecutive NCAA Tournament Bid
Number eight seed Purdue (20-10, 11-9) will face Tennessee in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. The match is scheduled for 4:00 Friday afternoon. Number one seed Louisville hosts and will play Samford on Friday. The winners will play Saturday at 6:00. Streaming information will be announced later.
Devin Mockobee Earns Another B1G Freshman of the Week
The Big Ten Conference today handed out their weekly awards and included in the bunch is Devin Mockobee winning his second Freshman of the Week award. He previously won the award following the game against Nebraska where he rushed for 178 yards and set a Purdue freshman record. In the...
Key Moments | Purdue vs. Gonzaga | PK85 Championship
The Purdue Boilermakers started off slowly again against the Duke Blue Devils but were able to settle into the game and eventually grab one of the premier wins for the program over the last twenty years. Let’s take a quick look at some of the most important moments from the game using stills for an in-depth explanation.
Was This the Best Purdue Sports Weekend Ever?
I don’t think in my wildest dreams I expected Purdue to go 4-0 this weekend and add in a victory by Nebraska over the Hawkeyes plus Volleyball makes the NCAA Tournament and you’ve got a pretty perfect weekend for Purdue fans. Just pure entertainment from Thursday through Sunday. It was glorious.
Game Wrap: Purdue Handily Wins Phil Knight Tournament Over Duke In Final
Okay so...the Boilermakers started out looking shaky before they quickly turned into one of the most well-oiled machines in college basketball. The first few minutes included a lot of turnovers by the Boilermakers, but the Blue Devils simply could not take advantage. Duke started off 1-4 from the stripe, Purdue kept poking the ball away to create transition points, and the the ball movement looked like the ‘96 Bulls or the ‘14 Spurs. Then, Zach Edey took over while staying out of foul trouble, drawing double teams while knowing when to pass, and when to shoot and, specifically, when to drop-step for easy (for him, at least) semi-hook shots. Even his left-handed hooks looked good enough to make 2022 Purdue men’s basketball world-beaters.
Purdue Jumps to 5th in the AP Poll
Well, if it was a secret heading into this weekend about how good the Purdue Boilermakers could be this season it certainly isn’t now. After a historic run for the program over the last two weeks with victories over Marquette, West Virginia, #6 Gonzaga, and #8 Duke, Purdue has jumped from 24th in last weeks AP Poll to 5th. They are the highest ranked B1G team coming out of the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend. The 19 spot jump marked the largest in school history (previously 11).
Purdue vs. Duke | Quick Preview & Game Thread
Purdue enters the PK-85 Championship Game winning three games in a row versus high major programs in Marquette, West Virginia, and Gonzaga. That may be the best three game stretch for any program up to this point in the season with a chance to put an exclamation point on their non-conference season with a victory over the Duke Blue Devils.
Purdue vs Indiana: Western Champs
Was there ever really a doubt? Jeff Brohm and his Boilermakers came into this game and knew exactly what they had to do in order to get to Indy. They basically snoozed during the first half, going into halftime trailing 7-3. I’m guessing the team got an earful in the locker room and they came out swinging in the second half, forcing back-to-back 3 and outs and scoring touchdowns off them. Purdue would get into the endzone two more times and allow a garbage time touchdown to end the game at 30-16. Now, the bucket and the West crown are Purdue’s.
Edey and Loyer honored by B1G for play in the PK85
Following their impressive run over the Thanksgiving Holiday at the PK-85 that saw the Purdue Boilermakers defeat West Virginia, Gonzaga, and Duke, Zach Edey and Fletcher Loyer have been honored by the B1G. Edey averaged 22.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, and 1 assist during the three game stretch that...
Brother Of Big Ten Star Quarterback Has Tragically Died
One of the Big Ten's star quarterbacks is dealing with tragedy this weekend after losing his older brother . Boilermakers QB Aidan O'Connell was visibly emotional during the final moments of Saturday's regular season finale against Indiana. And on Sunday, a statement shared by Purdue explained why. Per the statement...
After stepping down as president, Mitch Daniels won’t be leaving Purdue “for the foreseeable future”
Purdue University announced Wednesday that even after stepping down as school president, Mitch Daniels will be staying on as the chairman of the board for the Purdue Research Foundation. The move comes at the request of incoming president Mung Chiang. In a Purdue statement, he said that he plans to...
Coroner identifies Danville shooting victim
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner has released the name of a 38-year-old man who was killed in a shooting in Danville earlier this week. Coroner Jane McFadden identified the victim as Jordan Marvin E. Dye. Officers found Dye late Tuesday night in the area of East Williams and Pixley Streets; he had […]
Delphi suspect Richard Allen reveals safety fears have led to dramatic move by his wife in letter blasted by sleuths
DELPHI murders suspect Richard Allen has revealed unspecified safety fears have allegedly forced his wife to quit her job in a letter written from jail. Allen, 50, was arrested last month and charged with the 2017 murders of teenage friends Libby German and Abby Williams in Indiana. In a letter...
Source: Investigators have known for years that the Delphi suspect was on the Monon High Bridge the day Abby and Libby were killed
DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — Richard Allen, the man arrested in the 2017 double murder of Abigail Williams and Liberty German near Delphi, told a state conservation officer he was in the area on the day of the killings, but his report may have been considered unfounded, a police source tells I-Team 8.
