Clemson, SC

Three Garner ACC Volleyball Postseason Honors

CLEMSON, S.C. – Three Clemson volleyball players have earned 2022 All-ACC honors, the conference office announced Monday. Senior Mckenna Slavik and junior Camryn Hannah have been named Second Team All-ACC recipients, while freshman Mia McGrath is an ACC All-Freshman selection. The three selections this season mark the most Tigers...
Trotter Named ACC Linebacker of the Week

CLEMSON, S.C. — Linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. has been named ACC Linebacker of the Week for his performance in Clemson’s game against South Carolina on Saturday. Trotter’s selection is Clemson’s 12th weekly accolade of the season and gives the Tigers a total of 565 ACC weekly honors since 1968.
McFadden Earns ACC’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that offensive tackle Jordan McFadden has been named the recipient of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, given annually the conference’s most outstanding blocker as determined by the league’s head coaches and defensive coordinators. McFadden’s selection marks the 10th time since the league’s inception...
