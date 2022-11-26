Read full article on original website
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Spanaway (Spanaway, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Spanaway on Friday night. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) reports that Kayle Millen, 36, was driving northbound on SR-17 when she collided with a 48-year-old riding a bicycle close to 216th St at around 7:45 p.m. She hit the bike before...
19-year-old suspect accused of shooting 11-year-old in Tacoma road rage incident appears in court
TACOMA, Wash. — Bail was set at $750,000 for a 19-year-old man accused of shooting an 11-year-old during a road rage incident Friday on Interstate 5 in Tacoma. According to court records, Jaden Maurice Davis-Gunn has already been arrested more than a dozen times. Prosecutors haven’t yet said what...
Chronicle
Man Arrested in Deadly Pierce County Car Crash Has Two Prior DUIs, Charges Say
A 32-year-old man charged Monday with vehicular homicide and other offenses for a car crash in Puyallup over the weekend was driving with a suspended license, according to charging documents. One man was killed in the crash, and a woman suffered two spinal fractures, according to the declaration for determination...
KOMO News
Man held on $750,000 bail in connection to road rage shooting that injured 11-year-old
TACOMA, Wash. — A judge has determined that the man who is accused of shooting an 11-year-old boy during a road rage dispute last week in Tacoma will be held in jail with $750,000 bail. Prosecutors requested a 72-hour hold for the man while they review criminal charges. The...
Chronicle
Man Arrested in Road Rage Shooting That Wounded Boy on Interstate 5
Washington State Patrol troopers arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a road rage shooting Friday on Interstate 5 near the Tacoma Mall, the agency reported. The shooting wounded an 11-year-old boy seated in the back of a Honda SUV headed north on the highway. Witnesses reported a dark-colored Chevrolet Cruze fired shots at the Honda around 2:22 p.m. The boy was taken to a hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, the State Patrol reported.
South Hill Mall brawl leaves man hurt, teen in custody; search continues for accomplices
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A brawl at the South Hill Mall left one man hurt, a teenager in custody and four other teenagers wanted for assault. The victims say it began after a group of teenagers was stopped from stealing from a T-shirt kiosk. That brawl left a cousin of...
Man struck, killed outside parked vehicle in middle of Puyallup roadway; driver arrested
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A 32-year-old man from Tacoma was arrested early Sunday after reportedly hitting and killing a pedestrian in Puyallup, according to the Puyallup Police Department. Police responded to the 2200 block of South Meridian just after 2 a.m. after the Tacoma man called 911 to report that...
Chronicle
DUI Suspected After Car Hits Fence, Then Two Trees in Overnight Accident in Roy, Killing One
A 48-year-old woman was killed early Saturday morning when the car she was in sped off a rural road in east Roy, hitting a fence and two trees. The driver, a 43-year-old woman, was likely intoxicated, according to police. She was carried to a nearby hospital and arrested on suspicion of DUI and vehicular homicide.
q13fox.com
Man arrested for DUI vehicular homicide, crashed into car parked in middle of road in Puyallup
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A 32-year-old Tacoma man has been charged with vehicular homicide and DUI after crashing into a car in Puyallup. Police say they were called to 23rd and Meridian around 2:07 a.m. Sunday. A man reportedly hit a car parked in the middle of the road, then said...
waterlandblog.com
Police seeking public’s help locating vehicle that hit 2 in SeaTac
King County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are requesting the public’s help in locating a vehicle suspected of hitting two pedestrians, leaving one with critical injuries, in SeaTac on Nov 15, 2022. Police say that on Nov. 15 at around 6:14 p.m., two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle at...
Three teens arrested for assault, robbery at gunpoint in Central District
Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers responded to a report of two robberies on Friday, one at 16th Avenue and E Yesler Street and the other at 17th Avenue and Spruce St. The victim, a 39-year-old woman, said three teens grabbed her fanny pack and punched her in the face trying to wrestle the pack away from her. They eventually fled on foot without the fanny pack.
My Clallam County
Port Ludlow man stabbed to death, teen accused
PORT LUDLOW – Authorities are investigating the stabbing death of a man in Port Ludlow, and a teenager is in custody accused of the crime. Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Port Ludlow home about 6:30 last night to reports of a stabbing. The reporting party told authorities her 17-year-old son had stabbed her husband and fled.
11-Year-Old Shot During Black Friday Road Rage Incident in Western Washington
TACOMA - Police are investigating a Friday road rage incident in western Washington that ended with a 11-year-old being shot and seriously injured. Exact details regarding what led to the road rage encounter are still being determined, but at one point, witnesses say one driver opened fire toward another, striking an 11-year-old child sitting in a rear passenger seat.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Man arrested for attempting to blow up Lynnwood business
LYNNWOOD, Wash., November 26, 2022—Lynnwood Police and SWAT arrested a man yesterday who attempted to blow up a local business after barricading himself in the establishment and threatening the owner. The suspect, Michael Paul Hargett, was taken into custody at approximately 8:55 p.m. and is facing charges of obstruction...
q13fox.com
Crash caught on camera amid slick driving conditions
FOX 13 Seattle has declared a weather alert day, due to widespread snow falling - and accumulating - in areas around Puget Sound. As FOX photographers monitored driving conditions, they were able to catch cars crashing into each other on camera in Kent.
Tacoma woman faces murder charge, additional arson charges
TACOMA, Wash. — A woman accused of starting a series of fires now faces a murder charge. Sarah Jane Ramey, 42, was charged with first- and second-degree murder earlier in November. She's accused of a starting a fire that resulted in the death of James Elliott on Dec. 31, 2021.
KOMO News
11-year-old child hurt in road rage shooting on I-5 in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — An 11-year-old child is hurt after a road rage shooting on Interstate 5 in Tacoma Friday afternoon. Washington State Patrol (WSP) received reports of the incident at 2:22 p.m., according to a press release. WSP troopers confirmed to KOMO News the child was injured in a shooting on northbound I-5 near the Tacoma mall.
q13fox.com
Tacoma serial arsons: Woman charged with murder, 17 counts of arson
TACOMA, Wash. - A woman in Tacoma is now charged with murder and 17 counts of arson after, in one of the fires, an 83-year-old man died in his home on New Year's Eve. Tacoma police arrested 42-year-old Sarah Ramey on Jan. 28 in connection with a string of arsons in Tacoma that happened between the evening hours of Jan. 25 and the early morning hours of Jan. 26.
downtownbellevue.com
Bellevue Police Officer Dies in Line of Duty
34-year old Officer Jordan Jackson died from his injuries in a collision last Monday while on duty. According to the Bellevue Police Department, he had been on the force since 2018 and after two years, transferred to the traffic unit as a motorcycle officer. According to investigators, the officer was...
MyNorthwest
