Man Arrested in Road Rage Shooting That Wounded Boy on Interstate 5

Washington State Patrol troopers arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a road rage shooting Friday on Interstate 5 near the Tacoma Mall, the agency reported. The shooting wounded an 11-year-old boy seated in the back of a Honda SUV headed north on the highway. Witnesses reported a dark-colored Chevrolet Cruze fired shots at the Honda around 2:22 p.m. The boy was taken to a hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, the State Patrol reported.
Police seeking public’s help locating vehicle that hit 2 in SeaTac

King County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are requesting the public’s help in locating a vehicle suspected of hitting two pedestrians, leaving one with critical injuries, in SeaTac on Nov 15, 2022. Police say that on Nov. 15 at around 6:14 p.m., two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle at...
Three teens arrested for assault, robbery at gunpoint in Central District

Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers responded to a report of two robberies on Friday, one at 16th Avenue and E Yesler Street and the other at 17th Avenue and Spruce St. The victim, a 39-year-old woman, said three teens grabbed her fanny pack and punched her in the face trying to wrestle the pack away from her. They eventually fled on foot without the fanny pack.
Port Ludlow man stabbed to death, teen accused

PORT LUDLOW – Authorities are investigating the stabbing death of a man in Port Ludlow, and a teenager is in custody accused of the crime. Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Port Ludlow home about 6:30 last night to reports of a stabbing. The reporting party told authorities her 17-year-old son had stabbed her husband and fled.
Man arrested for attempting to blow up Lynnwood business

LYNNWOOD, Wash., November 26, 2022—Lynnwood Police and SWAT arrested a man yesterday who attempted to blow up a local business after barricading himself in the establishment and threatening the owner. The suspect, Michael Paul Hargett, was taken into custody at approximately 8:55 p.m. and is facing charges of obstruction...
Crash caught on camera amid slick driving conditions

FOX 13 Seattle has declared a weather alert day, due to widespread snow falling - and accumulating - in areas around Puget Sound. As FOX photographers monitored driving conditions, they were able to catch cars crashing into each other on camera in Kent.
Tacoma woman faces murder charge, additional arson charges

TACOMA, Wash. — A woman accused of starting a series of fires now faces a murder charge. Sarah Jane Ramey, 42, was charged with first- and second-degree murder earlier in November. She's accused of a starting a fire that resulted in the death of James Elliott on Dec. 31, 2021.
11-year-old child hurt in road rage shooting on I-5 in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — An 11-year-old child is hurt after a road rage shooting on Interstate 5 in Tacoma Friday afternoon. Washington State Patrol (WSP) received reports of the incident at 2:22 p.m., according to a press release. WSP troopers confirmed to KOMO News the child was injured in a shooting on northbound I-5 near the Tacoma mall.
Tacoma serial arsons: Woman charged with murder, 17 counts of arson

TACOMA, Wash. - A woman in Tacoma is now charged with murder and 17 counts of arson after, in one of the fires, an 83-year-old man died in his home on New Year's Eve. Tacoma police arrested 42-year-old Sarah Ramey on Jan. 28 in connection with a string of arsons in Tacoma that happened between the evening hours of Jan. 25 and the early morning hours of Jan. 26.
Bellevue Police Officer Dies in Line of Duty

34-year old Officer Jordan Jackson died from his injuries in a collision last Monday while on duty. According to the Bellevue Police Department, he had been on the force since 2018 and after two years, transferred to the traffic unit as a motorcycle officer. According to investigators, the officer was...
