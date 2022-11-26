The end of year 2022 is near, and “Saturday Night Live” is closing out the season with guest appearances from Keke Palmer, SZA, Steve Martin, Martin Short and more. “Saturday Night Live” returns to television screens Dec. 3, and set to make her hosting debut is actress and producer Keke Palmer. Grammy award-winning singer SZA will join the show for her second time as a musical guest.

1 HOUR AGO