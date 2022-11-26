Read full article on original website
17 Actors Whose Performances Completely Saved What Otherwise Would've Been "Meh" Movies
"It's ridiculous and pretty dumb when you think about it, but the cast makes it so much fun you don’t care."
MGM+ Picks Up Thriller Series ‘A Spy Among Friends’ Based on the True Stories of Nicholas Elliott and Kim Philby
MGM+, which was previously named Epix, has picked up limited thriller series “A Spy Among Friends.” The new series is based on the New York Times best-selling novel written by Ben Macintyre. It’s set to premiere in 2023. The six-episode crime drama will reimagine the real-life story...
Keke Palmer, Steve Martin, Austin Butler and more Set to Appear as Hosts On Upcoming ‘Saturday Night Live’ Shows
The end of year 2022 is near, and “Saturday Night Live” is closing out the season with guest appearances from Keke Palmer, SZA, Steve Martin, Martin Short and more. “Saturday Night Live” returns to television screens Dec. 3, and set to make her hosting debut is actress and producer Keke Palmer. Grammy award-winning singer SZA will join the show for her second time as a musical guest.
‘Corsage’ Star Vicky Krieps on Why Her Film About a 19th Century Monarch Is an Act of Rebellion
TheWrap magazine: Playing Empress Sisi was the actress's way of making a statement about what it means to be a 21st-century woman and a celebrity
Patrick Swayze’s Widow Talks About Life After Patrick And Finding Love Again
Patrick Swayze and Lisa Niemi Swayze were married for 34 years before Patrick’s death in 2009. He passed away at the age of 57 after a battle with advanced pancreatic cancer. In 2014, Lisa married again to jeweler Albert DePrisco after meeting through mutual friends. Lisa opened up about...
Gotham Awards 2022: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Named Best Feature
TV awards go to "Pachinko," "Mo," "We Need to Talk About Cosby" and "This Is Going to Hurt"
‘The White Lotus': Tom Hollander Says Quentin Is ‘Compassionately Misleading’ Tanya
After Greg leaves Tanya all by her lonesome with only the comfort of her assistant, Portia, on their romantic Sicilian getaway in “The White Lotus” Season 2, Tanya quickly finds refuge in her friendship with Quentin, who Tom Hollander says is “compassionately misleading” Tanya as she confides in Quentin about her marriage struggles.
Will Smith Tells Trevor Noah ‘I Had to Humble Down’ and Learn ‘I’m a Flawed Human’ After Oscars Slap (Video)
"That's not who I want to be," Smith said.
Punk Rocker GG Allin Movie in the Works With MVD Entertainment; Jonas Åkerlund Attached to Direct
Angry Films Don Murphy and Susan Montford will produce the biopic along with Eric D. Wilkinson
Albert Pyun, Director of Cult Films ‘Cyborg’ and ‘The Sword and the Sorcerer,’ Dies at 69
The B-movie filmmaker also directed 1990's direct-to-video "Captain America"
Freddie Roman, Staple Borscht Belt Stand-Up Comedian, Dies at 85
Roman was also dean of the esteemed New York City Friars Club
