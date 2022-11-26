ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Herschberger honors Scheele with “Gem of the Night”

By Glenn Marini
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vj3gU_0jNxsyL600

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll senior Cam Herschberger motioned skyward after his touchdown catch to honor fallen teammate Owen Scheele in the fourth quarter of the 6A title game, earning Peter Franklin Jewelers “Gem of the Night” honors on the final football-edition of the Highlight Zone this year.

Scheele passed away suddenly of leukemia in June. He would have been a senior for the Chargers and their likely quarterback. With his passing, Carroll dedicated their season to Scheele, amassing a 13-1 record and a number of program firsts in him name.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yahoo Sports

Star-filled group to be inducted into Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2023 men's class

A star-studded group will go into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in the men’s induction class in March. Former Marion star James Blackmon Sr., Terre Haute South and Indiana standout Brian Evans, Lawrence North and North Carolina star Eric Montross and Zionsville standout and former Butler and Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens were among the names announced Tuesday for the 61st induction class.
INDIANA STATE
WANE 15

More of the same results in Colts falling short against Steelers

INDIANAPOLIS – It was more of the same Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium. More of the Pittsburgh Steelers dominating their series with the Indianapolis Colts. The Steelers won for the eighth straight time – it was 24-17 – and pushed their overall cushion to 26-6. And more of the Colts showing a sellout crowd […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

Brother of Aidan O'Connell died before IU game

For the second year in a row, Purdue football players huddled around the Old Oaken Bucket trophy, celebrating their victory over Indiana University. The team smiled and cheered, ignoring the cold weather and reveling in their win. Except for the quarterback. Senior Aidan O’Connell stood off to the side, a...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
readthereporter.com

Winning a football sectional in a small town like mine

The Sheridan Student Column is brought to readers by Sheridan High School’s 10th grade English class, taught by Abby Williams. Growing up in Sheridan has always been about football: every Friday night I would go to the games to watch the Blackhawks. Watching them win their sectional in 2012, I had thought that would be cool to do someday.
SHERIDAN, IN
FOX59

Whiteland police: Teenager found

UPDATE: Police say the teen has been found and is safe. WHITELAND, Ind. — The Whiteland Police Department is alerting the public about a missing teenager. Police said 14-year-old Braylon Horn was reported as a runaway on November 28. Braylon is 5’11” and 165 pounds with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a tie-dye […]
WHITELAND, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area and feel like trying something new.
INDIANA STATE
munciejournal.com

Muncie Central High School Alumni Association Recognizes 2022 Distinguished Alumnus

MUNCIE, IN—The Muncie Central High School Alumni Association recognized a 1956 Central graduate as its 2022 distinguished alumnus at its annual meeting in November. The honoree was Raymond O. White Jr., a Native American who was a lifelong resident of Muncie and was chosen by his tribe for its highest honor – chief of the Miami Nation of Indians of the State of Indiana. White served as chief for eight years and was involved in tribal operations for at least 14 years.
MUNCIE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Mild Tuesday comes with strong storms in the night

INDIANAPOLIS – Monday was a quiet day weather-wise, but will not set the tone for the rest of the week. We jump right into active weather on Tuesday with mild temps & strong storms. Temperatures soar on Tuesday. Overnight weather conditions will be uneventful as we head into Tuesday,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million

NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos. According to Hancock County Prosecutor Brent […]
NEW PALESTINE, IN
cbs4indy.com

1 dead in shooting on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a shooting left one person dead on Indy’s northwest side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred shortly before 3 p.m. in the 4600 block of Abington Drive in the Abington Apartments complex, located near Georgetown Road and W. 47th Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Mayor addresses next ‘chapter’ for Fishers

Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness gave his annual State of the City address Nov. 17 at the Embassy Suites in Noblesville. He spoke about where the city was in 1872 and what the continued growth of Fishers will look like for the next two years. The next “chapter,” Fadness said, will...
FISHERS, IN
FOX59

Male shot, killed on Indy’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a male was found shot to death early Saturday morning on Indy’s southeast side. Police were called to the 3300 block of S. Temple Avenue around midnight for a person shot. When they arrived, they found the male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound(s). The victim was pronounced deceased […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

Purdue student shoots and kills self at gun range

A Purdue student shot and killed themself at a shooting range Friday evening. Lafayette police told the Journal and Courier that Vijay Viswan, 25, went into Applied Ballistics on Olympia Drive and was testing multiple weapons before "suddenly and intentionally" shooting themself. Viswan was taken from the Lafayette shooting range...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy