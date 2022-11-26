Herschberger honors Scheele with “Gem of the Night”

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll senior Cam Herschberger motioned skyward after his touchdown catch to honor fallen teammate Owen Scheele in the fourth quarter of the 6A title game, earning Peter Franklin Jewelers “Gem of the Night” honors on the final football-edition of the Highlight Zone this year.

Scheele passed away suddenly of leukemia in June. He would have been a senior for the Chargers and their likely quarterback. With his passing, Carroll dedicated their season to Scheele, amassing a 13-1 record and a number of program firsts in him name.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.