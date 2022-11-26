ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

‘Hey Disney!’ digital voice assistant begins rolling out at Walt Disney World

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World announced Tuesday that it has started rolling out its all-new “Hey, Disney!” Alexa voice assistant technology. First announced last year, ‘Hey, Disney!’ lets guests at Walt Disney World Resort hotels do a number of things including ask questions, fulfill special room requests, get weather updates, ask for firework showtimes, interact with beloved Disney characters, and so much more by simply by saying, “Hey, Disney!”
BAY LAKE, FL
A very happy meal: McDonald’s offering chance to win free food for life

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new contest gives McDonald’s lovers the chance to live the life of mcluxury with free Micky D’s for life. Or at least for a long time. [TRENDING: Melbourne fireworks store catches fire after fatal car crash into building | Hurricane treasure hunters: Daddy-daughter duo strike gold on Florida coastline | Become a News 6 Insider]
ORLANDO, FL
Gatorland’s Holiday Ho Ho Ho-Down Christmas event returning

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gator Claus, his Merry elves and Krampus Croc are coming back for Gatorland’s Ho Ho Ho-Down Christmas event. Running select dates through December, the signature event features live music, festive displays, interactive characters, festive food items and thousands of alligators and crocodiles. [TRENDING: Melbourne fireworks...
ORLANDO, FL
SEA LIFE Orlando decks the seas for an aquatic Christmas

ORLANDO, Fla. – Everyone is getting into the holiday spirit — even under the sea. SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium at ICON Park is once again hosting Deck the Seas, just in time for your holiday photos. [TRENDING: Melbourne fireworks store catches fire after fatal car crash into building...
ORLANDO, FL
Florida Foodie: Pizza Bruno’s owner brings some New Jersey flavors to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Bruno Zacchini is best known in Orlando as the owner of Pizza Bruno, but he did not always have a love for pizza. “Pizza was always like an afterthought for me, especially in the restaurant world,” Zacchini said. “I didn’t like doing it. I’ll be honest, I didn’t have any joy of doing it or whatever.”
ORLANDO, FL
🕹️ Win passes to Max Action Arena gaming attraction in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Whether you’re an experienced gamer or newbie, Max Action Arena has a variety of activities that will get your mind going and foster teamwork. The new attraction, Max Action Arena at ICON Park in Orlando, located at 8441 International Drive, Suite 200, offers axe throwing, a full-scale escape room, seven adventure rooms and state-of-the-art Generation 3 Zero Latency virtual reality arena. It’s the only one of its kind in Florida.
ORLANDO, FL
Remember these? Safety agency needs help with details of decades-old TV ads

ORLANDO, Fla. – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission normally puts out helpful safety information for the public. However, the agency now wants the public’s help with information. [TRENDING: New video shows man missing since Thanksgiving | Scantily clad Jacksonville Jaguars mascot causes social media stir during game...
ORLANDO, FL
Brevard Zoo raising money for black bears on Giving Tuesday

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Brevard Zoo is hoping people use Giving Tuesday to help their Florida black bear residents. The zoo is trying to raise $25,000 to cover the cost of food, toys and more for Cheyenne, Brody and Betty, the zoo’s three black bears. [TRENDING: New video shows...
MELBOURNE, FL
Tropics Watch: A very weird (and destructive) hurricane season is coming to an end

ORLANDO, Fla. – The 2022 hurricane season got off to an extremely slow start, but quickly became very active in late September. For only the third time since 1950, a tropical cyclone, depression, storm or hurricane developed in the Atlantic Basin in the month of August. The late season push would go on to unfortunately tie records.
ORLANDO, FL
Seniors at Salvation Army look forward to Angel Tree program

ORLANDO, Fla. – When you look at Tim Mack, you probably see a resemblance to Jolly Old Saint Nick, but at the Salvation Army, he’s known as the senior who steps in to help. “Being blessed is only half of it. The second half of it is knowing...
ORLANDO, FL
WATCH: Cape Coral officer jumps into canal to save driver in sinking car

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – A Cape Coral police officer jumped into action after a driver and her car ended up in a canal, according to the police department. The car traveled into the canal at about 3 a.m. Tuesday morning and Cape Canaveral Officer Kwesi Johnson jumped in after it to rescue the driver inside, police said.
CAPE CORAL, FL
All is calm in this Opera Orlando show based on 1914′s WWI Christmas Truce

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Opera Orlando is promising to bring a story of camaraderie, hope and peace during the holidays with “All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914.″. The company, which is visiting Lakeland for the first time, starts its tour of the show with a 7:30 p.m. performance at Polk Theatre on Friday.
LAKELAND, FL

