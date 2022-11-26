Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Popeyes Restaurant Permanently ClosesTy D.Winter Park, FL
Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each monthJake WellsFlorida State
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
A Davenport woman is accused of driving straight toward two Polk County deputies as she exited a pawn storeEddyEvonAnonymousPolk County, FL
‘It is hectic:’ Orlando International Airport deals with crowds as Thanksgiving travelers return
ORLANDO, Fla. – After a busy holiday weekend, Orlando International Airport remained crowded on Monday as Thanksgiving travelers returned home. Officials said 150,900 passengers were projected for Monday, which is the fourth busiest day of the Thanksgiving holiday travel period. [TRENDING: New video shows man missing since Thanksgiving |...
‘Hey Disney!’ digital voice assistant begins rolling out at Walt Disney World
BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World announced Tuesday that it has started rolling out its all-new “Hey, Disney!” Alexa voice assistant technology. First announced last year, ‘Hey, Disney!’ lets guests at Walt Disney World Resort hotels do a number of things including ask questions, fulfill special room requests, get weather updates, ask for firework showtimes, interact with beloved Disney characters, and so much more by simply by saying, “Hey, Disney!”
A very happy meal: McDonald’s offering chance to win free food for life
ORLANDO, Fla. – A new contest gives McDonald’s lovers the chance to live the life of mcluxury with free Micky D’s for life. Or at least for a long time. [TRENDING: Melbourne fireworks store catches fire after fatal car crash into building | Hurricane treasure hunters: Daddy-daughter duo strike gold on Florida coastline | Become a News 6 Insider]
Gatorland’s Holiday Ho Ho Ho-Down Christmas event returning
ORLANDO, Fla. – Gator Claus, his Merry elves and Krampus Croc are coming back for Gatorland’s Ho Ho Ho-Down Christmas event. Running select dates through December, the signature event features live music, festive displays, interactive characters, festive food items and thousands of alligators and crocodiles. [TRENDING: Melbourne fireworks...
SEA LIFE Orlando decks the seas for an aquatic Christmas
ORLANDO, Fla. – Everyone is getting into the holiday spirit — even under the sea. SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium at ICON Park is once again hosting Deck the Seas, just in time for your holiday photos. [TRENDING: Melbourne fireworks store catches fire after fatal car crash into building...
⛄Snow in Florida? This attraction has 400-foot snowy slope
DADE CITY, Fla. – It may not feel like the holidays when it comes to the Florida weather, but if you’re looking for a taste of winter in the sunshine state you’re in luck. Snowcat Ridge Alpine Snow Park is about a 90-minute drive from Orlando, at...
Disney Cruise Line to celebrate 25 years with ‘Silver Anniversary at Sea’ offerings
CELEBRATION, Fla. – Disney Cruise Line is preparing to celebrate a magical milestone onboard its ships come next year. For a limited-time next year, the company will celebrate its 25th anniversary, bringing “Silver Anniversary at Sea” entertainment, merchandise and celebratory experiences to select summer sailings from May through September.
Florida Foodie: Pizza Bruno’s owner brings some New Jersey flavors to Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – Bruno Zacchini is best known in Orlando as the owner of Pizza Bruno, but he did not always have a love for pizza. “Pizza was always like an afterthought for me, especially in the restaurant world,” Zacchini said. “I didn’t like doing it. I’ll be honest, I didn’t have any joy of doing it or whatever.”
🕹️ Win passes to Max Action Arena gaming attraction in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – Whether you’re an experienced gamer or newbie, Max Action Arena has a variety of activities that will get your mind going and foster teamwork. The new attraction, Max Action Arena at ICON Park in Orlando, located at 8441 International Drive, Suite 200, offers axe throwing, a full-scale escape room, seven adventure rooms and state-of-the-art Generation 3 Zero Latency virtual reality arena. It’s the only one of its kind in Florida.
🥽Virtual reality arena, adventure rooms level up gaming experience in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – A new Orlando attraction is taking guests into different worlds and fostering teamwork, whether you’re an experienced gamer or amateur. From outside of the arena, it looks like several people are walking around aimlessly with goggles, but they’re actually immersed in a virtual reality game.
Remember these? Safety agency needs help with details of decades-old TV ads
ORLANDO, Fla. – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission normally puts out helpful safety information for the public. However, the agency now wants the public’s help with information. [TRENDING: New video shows man missing since Thanksgiving | Scantily clad Jacksonville Jaguars mascot causes social media stir during game...
‘Not sure what it is:’ Hurricanes unearth large wooden object on Florida beach
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Officials in Volusia County are at a loss trying to figure out what kind of structure was unearthed on the beach after hurricanes Ian and Nicole. The long wooden object was found poking out of the sand during low tide after the storms caused...
Brevard Zoo raising money for black bears on Giving Tuesday
MELBOURNE, Fla. – Brevard Zoo is hoping people use Giving Tuesday to help their Florida black bear residents. The zoo is trying to raise $25,000 to cover the cost of food, toys and more for Cheyenne, Brody and Betty, the zoo’s three black bears. [TRENDING: New video shows...
Tropics Watch: A very weird (and destructive) hurricane season is coming to an end
ORLANDO, Fla. – The 2022 hurricane season got off to an extremely slow start, but quickly became very active in late September. For only the third time since 1950, a tropical cyclone, depression, storm or hurricane developed in the Atlantic Basin in the month of August. The late season push would go on to unfortunately tie records.
Seniors at Salvation Army look forward to Angel Tree program
ORLANDO, Fla. – When you look at Tim Mack, you probably see a resemblance to Jolly Old Saint Nick, but at the Salvation Army, he’s known as the senior who steps in to help. “Being blessed is only half of it. The second half of it is knowing...
WATCH: Cape Coral officer jumps into canal to save driver in sinking car
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – A Cape Coral police officer jumped into action after a driver and her car ended up in a canal, according to the police department. The car traveled into the canal at about 3 a.m. Tuesday morning and Cape Canaveral Officer Kwesi Johnson jumped in after it to rescue the driver inside, police said.
Florida woman, 76, killed in crash during test drive in Winter Haven
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A 76-year-old Davenport woman was killed Saturday when an SUV she was a passenger of during a test drive was struck by another vehicle on Cypress Gardens Boulevard, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The crash occurred in Winter Haven around 5:42 p.m.,...
Orange County commissioners discuss proposed ‘tenant bill of rights’ aimed at combating rising rent
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Leaders in Orange County are discussing a new plan on Tuesday, aimed at easing the problem of rising rent. The “Tenant Bill of Rights” is a draft ordinance that would create a local housing office and calls for protections for renters. [TRENDING: Melbourne...
Former employee of Winter Garden construction company faces new video voyeurism charges
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A former employee of an Orange County construction company is facing new video voyeurism charges, according to an arrest report from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrested Kenneth Allen Clark, 39, at his Sanford home on Monday on video voyeurism charges from an...
All is calm in this Opera Orlando show based on 1914′s WWI Christmas Truce
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Opera Orlando is promising to bring a story of camaraderie, hope and peace during the holidays with “All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914.″. The company, which is visiting Lakeland for the first time, starts its tour of the show with a 7:30 p.m. performance at Polk Theatre on Friday.
