ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Clark leads No. 9 Iowa in 73-59 win over Oregon State

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X0Tjl_0jNxsfoX00

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists to power No. 9 Iowa to a 73-59 win over Oregon State in the semifinal round of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament on Friday night.

Monika Czinano added 17 points and McKenna Warnock contributed 12 to help the Hawkeyes (5-1) advance to the PKL championship game on Sunday, where they will face No. 3 UConn.

Talia von Oelhoffen led the Beavers (4-1) with 22 points, while Shalexxus Aaron scored 17 points as Oregon State picked up its first loss of the season. Jelena Mitrovic had 14 rebounds.

Iowa opened the game on a 9-0 run. Oregon State tied the game five times in the first half but never led. The Hawkeyes took a 44-37 lead into halftime.

Iowa stretched the advantage out in the second half, getting as high as 11 before Oregon State fought back to cut the lead to six in the fourth quarter. That was as close as they got, and the Hawkeyes stretched the lead out as high as 17 down the stretch.

“That third quarter was tough,” said Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder. “We left too many empty possessions in that quarter. Thankfully, our defense was holding OK at that point.”

The Hawkeyes’ defense forced 14 Oregon State turnovers and held the Beavers to 35.5% shooting from the field.

“We knew what we were getting into, knowing Iowa was on the schedule,” Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck said. “A great offensive team that tonight was also a very disruptive and very good defensive team. You’re playing a team that’s used to winning, a top-10 team, and they operate like that.”

The Beavers stuck around in the second half by outrebounding the Hawkeyes 37-35 and shot well from 3-point range, hitting six shots from deep.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: The Hawkeyes improved to 5-1 with the win over Oregon State and now move on to play in the PKL championship game.

Oregon State: The Beavers put up a solid effort against a top-10 team but picked up their first loss of the season.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes face No. 3 UConn in the PKL championship game on Sunday.

Oregon State: The Beavers play Duke on Sunday in the consolation game.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kiow.com

Moore helps Iowa defeat rival Nebraska in prep all-star game

Forest City’s two-time, first-team all-staters Kellen Moore strapped on the shoulder again at the prep level on Sunday in the annual River Battle Bowl. The Bowl, which pits preps from Nebraska and Iowa, was played at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. Team Iowa beat Nebraska 10-7 in overtime with a game-winning field goal. Moore was named defensive MVP of the game, helping to hold Nebraska to one touchdown. Team Iowa has lost the past three meetings with Nebraska. This was the seventh time the game was played.
FOREST CITY, IA
247Sports

First Impressions: Iowa out-hustled in 79-66 loss to TCU

The Hawkeyes could enjoy the Florida sunshine, but couldn't buy a bucket inside Florida's gym on Saturday night as they fall 79-66 against TCU. Jamie Dixon's squad out-toughed, out-hustled and out-classed Iowa to win the Emerald Coast Classic. Let's dive into some of the first impressions. ** Iowa's starting five...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Video: Oregon Football Player Sucker Punches Fan On Field

A disturbing video showing an Oregon football player sucker punching an Oregon State fan has emerged on social media this Saturday night. The No. 9 Ducks collapsed in a 38-34 loss to the Beavers in Corvallis after once leading 31-10 in the second half. It's Oregon's second loss in three...
CORVALLIS, OR
hawkeyesports.com

Siebrecht Fall Caps No. 2 Iowa’s 26-11 Win

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Junior Cobe Siebrecht’s second-period fall capped the second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team’s 26-11 victory over No. 21 Pennsylvania on Saturday afternoon inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes won seven matches in the dual to improve to 5-0 this season. “Gutsy, gutsy at the...
IOWA CITY, IA
orangemedianetwork.com

Oregon-Oregon State rivalry finds a new name after being set for 83 years

Dating back to 1894, the intense rivalry between the Corvallis school and the opposing school in Eugene began with a scrimmage, when the then Oregon Agricultural College Coyotes won against the then University of Oregon Lemon-Yellows in a score of 16-0. It wasn’t until 1916 when Oregon State College switched...
EUGENE, OR
KOEL 950 AM

Running Event Held in Eastern Iowa to be Cancelled in 2023

If you are a fan of or have participated in the CRANDIC races in previous years, I have some bad news for you. This race has been canceled and will not be brought back in 2023. According to the Corridor Running board Facebook page, there are multiple issues preventing this race from happening next year. According to CBS2Iowa, the CRANDIC races began in 2018 as runners made their way from Cedar Rapids to Iowa City.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Alina Andras

Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Clark farm on Muscatine Island

This column by Daniel G. Clark about Alexander Clark (1826-1891) first appeared in the Muscatine Journal. Alexander Clark became extraordinarily wealthy for a Black man in 19th-century America, but nobody yet has assembled all the details we could learn. Muscatine’s entrepreneurial barber is remembered for achievements as churchman, lawyer, masonic...
MUSCATINE, IA
KCCI.com

Stolen sleigh returned in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa — A sleigh thatdisappeared overnight on Nov. 18 from Iowa City's downtown district has been returned. On Sunday, Iowa City Public Safety posted an update on Facebook, saying it's been recovered. The sleigh is displayed every year in the Pedestrian Mall. Previous coverage: Police search for...
IOWA CITY, IA
Emerald Media

Proctor: Phil Knight’s donations to the GOP should be condemned

---------- “I’m an anti-Tina person.”. This ignorant and smug statement, fitting of a spoiled billionaire, was that of Nike founder Phil Knight. This Oregonian Elon, who specializes in mass-producing ugly cheapo sportswear clothing, donated a total of $1.5 million to Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan. Knight also donated...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
582K+
Post
621M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy