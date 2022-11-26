ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

AHSAA Playoffs=

Class 7A=

Semifinal=

Bentonville 15, Cabot 13

Bryant 42, Conway 21

Class 6A=

Semifinal=

Greenwood 31, Benton 24

Pulaski Academy 54, LR Catholic 42

Class 5A=

Semifinal=

LR Parkview 27, Pulaski Robinson 12

Shiloh Christian 48, Camden Fairview 19

Class 4A=

Quarterfinal=

Arkadelphia 48, Rivercrest 13

Harding Academy 29, McGehee 20

Malvern 27, Warren 21, OT

Nashville 63, Elkins 62

Class 3A=

Quarterfinal=

Booneville 35, Osceola 20

Charleston 48, Newport 6

Melbourne 21, Glen Rose 20

Rison 34, Prescott 29

Class 2A=

Semifinal=

Carlisle 25, Mount Ida 20

Hazen 56, E. Poinsett Co. 16

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Klieman winning games, winning over fans at No. 13 K-State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Chris Klieman received a rather tepid reception from many Kansas State fans when he was hired four years ago. Many of them pined for someone from Hall of Fame coach Bill Snyder’s tree, or a coach with a higher profile who had won at college football’s highest level. Klieman was a longtime small college coach — albeit a wildly successful one — who had worked under Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor at North Dakota State, making his ultimate hiring in Manhattan feel as if it was an underwhelming yet foregone conclusion.
MANHATTAN, KS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
582K+
Post
621M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy