Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
AHSAA Playoffs=
Class 7A=
Semifinal=
Bentonville 15, Cabot 13
Bryant 42, Conway 21
Class 6A=
Semifinal=
Greenwood 31, Benton 24
Pulaski Academy 54, LR Catholic 42
Class 5A=
Semifinal=
LR Parkview 27, Pulaski Robinson 12
Shiloh Christian 48, Camden Fairview 19
Class 4A=
Quarterfinal=
Arkadelphia 48, Rivercrest 13
Harding Academy 29, McGehee 20
Malvern 27, Warren 21, OT
Nashville 63, Elkins 62
Class 3A=
Quarterfinal=
Booneville 35, Osceola 20
Charleston 48, Newport 6
Melbourne 21, Glen Rose 20
Rison 34, Prescott 29
Class 2A=
Semifinal=
Carlisle 25, Mount Ida 20
Hazen 56, E. Poinsett Co. 16
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
