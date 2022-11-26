Tom Brady Gushes About His Kids Prior To First Thanksgiving Since Gisele Bündchen Divorce

@GISELE/INSTAGRAM

One proud papa! Tom Brady took a moment to celebrate his children prior to celebrating his first Thanksgiving since his bombshell divorce from ex-wife Gisele Bündchen .

The football star — who shares Vivian , 9, and Benjamin , 12, with Bündchen, as well as 15-year-old John with ex Bridget Moynahan — shared several sweet snaps of his kids to both his Instagram and his Story.

@GISELE/INSTAGRAM

On Wednesday, November 23, Brady posted a snapshot of Vivian riding a horse in a paddock, captioning the tender moment, "My baby" followed by three heart emojis.

'HAPPY' TOM BRADY TREATS KIDS TO BROOKLYN PIZZA AFTER GISELE BÜNDCHEN SPLIT

That same day, he also shared a picture of his oldest son playing football on a field. "My Inspiration ❤️," Brady wrote next to the photo.

mega

This marks the football legend's first Thanksgiving since his divorce from the famed supermodel after their 16-year romance. The two decided to call it quits only one month before they announced their split on social media.

"We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve," the 45-year-old athlete wrote at the time.

WHERE DID THINGS GO WRONG? TOM BRADY MADE GISELE BÜNDCHEN FEEL 'NEGLECTED' & 'UNLOVED,' SUGGESTS RELATIONSHIPS EXPERT

"We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration," he continued. "Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written."

mega

This isn't the first time Brady opened up on the importance of making their children the focus as they navigate the ups and downs of divorce and coparenting. The NFL player discussed parenthood specifically in the Monday, November 21, episode of his podcast.

"I think myself as a parent and being grateful during Thanksgiving . It's always time for family," he explained. "When you think about this holiday and the commitment that parents make and that my parents made to me and my career [it's] unbelievable."

Noting what he has to be thankful for this year, Brady said he is "looking forward to finishing strong" this football season, but most importantly, he has been feeling "a lot of gratitude" for those that have supported him over the years in his career.

"I just want to be that for my kids," he added. "You know, I just wanna be the best dad I could be."