ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady Gushes About His Kids Prior To First Thanksgiving Since Gisele Bündchen Divorce

By Alexandra Stone
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xyskb_0jNxscAM00
@GISELE/INSTAGRAM

One proud papa! Tom Brady took a moment to celebrate his children prior to celebrating his first Thanksgiving since his bombshell divorce from ex-wife Gisele Bündchen .

The football star — who shares Vivian , 9, and Benjamin , 12, with Bündchen, as well as 15-year-old John with ex Bridget Moynahan — shared several sweet snaps of his kids to both his Instagram and his Story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tmg9T_0jNxscAM00
@GISELE/INSTAGRAM

On Wednesday, November 23, Brady posted a snapshot of Vivian riding a horse in a paddock, captioning the tender moment, "My baby" followed by three heart emojis.

'HAPPY' TOM BRADY TREATS KIDS TO BROOKLYN PIZZA AFTER GISELE BÜNDCHEN SPLIT

That same day, he also shared a picture of his oldest son playing football on a field. "My Inspiration ❤️," Brady wrote next to the photo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35uL3h_0jNxscAM00
mega

This marks the football legend's first Thanksgiving since his divorce from the famed supermodel after their 16-year romance. The two decided to call it quits only one month before they announced their split on social media.

"We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve," the 45-year-old athlete wrote at the time.

WHERE DID THINGS GO WRONG? TOM BRADY MADE GISELE BÜNDCHEN FEEL 'NEGLECTED' & 'UNLOVED,' SUGGESTS RELATIONSHIPS EXPERT

"We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration," he continued. "Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dWFZm_0jNxscAM00
mega

This isn't the first time Brady opened up on the importance of making their children the focus as they navigate the ups and downs of divorce and coparenting. The NFL player discussed parenthood specifically in the Monday, November 21, episode of his podcast.

"I think myself as a parent and being grateful during Thanksgiving . It's always time for family," he explained. "When you think about this holiday and the commitment that parents make and that my parents made to me and my career [it's] unbelievable."

Noting what he has to be thankful for this year, Brady said he is "looking forward to finishing strong" this football season, but most importantly, he has been feeling "a lot of gratitude" for those that have supported him over the years in his career.

"I just want to be that for my kids," he added. "You know, I just wanna be the best dad I could be."

Comments / 2

Related
StyleCaster

Gisele Is ‘Sending Tom a Message’ With Her Recent Date—She’s Showing Him ‘What He’s Missing’

She may be one of the most famous supermodels in the world, but for many of Gisele Bündchen’s boyfriends who dated her before her rise to fame, she was just their first love. Since the start of her modeling career more than 20 years ago, Gisele has dated several famous men, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Josh Hartnett and, of course, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, whom she was married to for 13 years from 2006 to 2022. The former couple also share two children: daughter Vivian Lake Brady and son Benjamin Rein. In an interview with Love magazine 2010, Gisele opened...
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
OK! Magazine

Single Dad Tom Brady Takes Kids To The Movies Just Hours After Announcing Finalized Divorce From Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady took his children out to the movies on his very first night as an official single dad. The NFL star, 45, was spotted with his daughter, Vivian, 9, and his son Benjamin, 12, just hours after confirming his finalized divorce from Gisele Bündchen, 42.On Friday, October 28, Brady and his kids headed out to the CMX CineBistro in Hyde Park, Fla., in very casual and comfy couture. The father-of-three — who shares son John, 15, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, 51 — sported a charcoal-colored hoodie, light gray sweatpants, a baseball cap, white sneakers and had a camouflage shoulder...
The Spun

Look: Gisele Bundchen Reacts To Tom Brady's Photo

While Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen might be divorced, all love is not lost between them. Earlier this week, Brady, 45, revealed his "inspiration" for continuing to play football. Brady shared a photo of his son, Jack, whom he had with his first girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan. “❤️ My Inspiration ❤️,”...
RadarOnline

‘This Was Not Tom’s Idea’: Gisele Bündchen Pulled The Trigger On $400 Million Divorce As Tom Brady Begged For Reconciliation

Tom Brady was privately begging his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen for a shot at saving their marriage but she refused to give it another go, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the situation have begun to speak out about Tom and Gisele’s relationship problems in the days after their divorce was finalized in Florida. An insider revealed that Tom had no intention of getting a divorce and wanted his marriage of 13 years to work. Another source told People that Tom was prepared to “do whatever it took to make things work.” “This was not Tom’s idea. This was never Tom’s...
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

Larsa Pippen Scores A Portion Of Ex-Husband Scottie’s NBA Pension In Divorce Settlement

Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen was not only awarded monthly support from her ex-husband Scottie Pippen but received a cut of his NBA pension plan, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the court determined that the National Basketball Association Players’ Pension Plan.Larsa will now be listed as an “alternate payee” on the account. The court used a formula to determine the amount she will be paid. The reality star has an interest in all the money Scottie added to the account from their marriage in 1997 to their separation in 2016. As RadarOnline.com first reported,...
People

Watch Tom Brady's Daughter Vivian Crash His BRADY Brand Video: 'What the Heck Is Gummy Knit?'

Tom Brady shares daughter Vivian, 9, and son Benjamin, 12, with ex Gisele Bündchen, and is also dad to son John "Jack" Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan Tom Brady got some help from one of his favorite sidekicks to promote his apparel brand. On Sunday, the NFL quarterback, 45, was all smiles in a video shared on Instagram talking about BRADY Brand's new Gummyknit sweatshirts. "Hey guys, what's up? So we just dropped Gummyknit," he begins before getting cut off by 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake. "What the heck is Gummyknit?" she adorably...
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Spotted On Apparent Dinner Date With Joaquim Valente After Tom Brady Split

It was quite an international affair this weekend. A day before Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory at the Allianz Arena in the NFL’s first regular season game in Germany, his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, was grabbing a bite to eat with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. In photos obtained by Page Six, Gisele, 42, and Joaquim grabbed a bite to eat at Koji, a restaurant in Costa Rica’s Provincia de Puntarenas providence. Gisele and Tom’s two kids, Benjamin, 12, and Vivienne, 9, joined their mother for dinner.
FLORIDA STATE
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Buys $11.5 Million Mansion Directly Across From Tom Brady After Amicable Divorce

Gisele Bundchen has a new crib in Miami, Florida! The model has reportedly bought a gorgeous new home close by her ex-husband Tom Brady, according to Page Six. The outlet shared photos, which you can see here, of the amazing 6,600 square-foot mansion, which is so close to her the NFL star’s place, which is under-construction, on Indian Creek Island. The new place will definitely make co-parenting a breeze for the two stars.
MIAMI, FL
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Removes Family Photo With Gisele From His Twitter Profile After She’s Spotted With New Man

Tom Brady made a pretty big change to his Twitter header photo, after his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen was spotted out with her friend Joaquim Valente. The NFL player, 45, changed the photo from a family shot with the former model, 42, and their two kids Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, as well as his older son John, 15. His new photo was taken during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ recent overseas game in Germany.
Page Six

Gisele Bündchen’s pics with Joaquim Valente ‘show Tom Brady what he’s missing’

It’s been just a few weeks since Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen announced their divorce, but sources who know the couple say the Brazilian supermodel is sending a message to her ex by posing in flagrante with jiu-jitsu hunk Joaquim Valente. Page Six is told that Bündchen has known Valente, who lives in Miami, for at least a year and a half. She met him after signing up her son, Benjamin, 12, for lessons in the ancient art of Japanese self-defense before taking lessons herself. While sources close to the 42-year-old model insist to us that she is not dating Valente, who...
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

159K+
Followers
5K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy