Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
FHSAA Regional Final=
Class 4M=
Region 1=
Apopka 30, Lake Mary 23
Region 2=
Ocoee 43, East Lake 19
Region 3=
Palm Beach Central 14, Palm Beach Gardens 10
Region 4=
Christopher Columbus Catholic 31, Doral Academy Charter 3
Class 4S=
Region 1=
Buchholz 21, Bartram Trail 20
Region 2=
Lakeland 41, Lake Minneola 6
Region 3=
Kissimmee Osceola 31, Vero Beach 7
Region 4=
Venice 35, Sarasota Riverview 15
Class 3M=
Region 2=
Jesuit 31, Largo 0
Region 3=
St. Thomas Aquinas 35, Blanche Ely 7
Region 4=
Homestead 33, Miramar 13
Class 3S=
Region 1=
Columbia 20, Choctawhatchee 14, OT
Region 2=
Lake Wales 26, Zephyrhills 9
Region 3=
Mainland 45, Jensen Beach 10
Region 4=
Tigers Dunbar Fort Myers FL 14, Eagles Naples FL 7
Class 2M=
Region 1=
Bolles School 21, Raines 14
Region 2=
Lakewood 63, Calvary Christian-Clearwater 42
Region 3=
Plantation American Heritage 31, Cardinal Gibbons 20
Region 4=
Miami Central 34, Miami Norland 20
Class 2S=
Region 1=
Florida 38, Suwannee 13
Region 2=
Bradford 28, Baker County 17
Region 3=
Cocoa 35, South Sumter 7
Region 4=
Vikings Bishop Verot Fort Myers FL 39, Frostproof 21
Class 1M=
Region 1=
University Christian 36, Trinity Christian-Jacksonville 27
Region 2=
Clearwater Central Catholic 21, Carrollwood Day 11
Region 3=
Chaminade-Madonna College Prep 49, Cardinal Newman 16
Region 4=
True North 58, Palmer Trinity 37
Class 1R=
Quadrant 1=
Northview 42, Chipley 6
Quadrant 2=
Blountstown 49, Sneads 14
Quadrant 3=
Union County 41, Lafayette 6
Quadrant 4=
Hawthorne 21, Pahokee 20
Class 1S=
Region 1=
Munroe Day 40, North Florida Christian 35
Region 2=
Ocala Trinity Catholic 48, P.K. Yonge 7
Region 3=
John Carroll Catholic 14, Lakeland Christian 7
Region 4=
Lions First Baptist Naples FL 49, Moore Haven 24
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0