ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJLA

7News, Easterns Automotive help Gaithersburg Fire victims with $2,200

A local nonprofit in Montgomery County is on the frontlines of helping residents with affordable housing and is now focusing efforts on raising money for dozens of people impacted by the Gaithersburg condominium explosion. Robert Goldman, President of Montgomery Housing Partnership (MHP), said, "This is one example of MHP seeing...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WJLA

SEE IT: Countdown to 75-foot tree lighting at CityCenterDC

WASHINGTON (7News) — CityCenterDC kicked off its ninth annual holiday tree lighting celebration on Saturday. The event was held in the Park at CityCenter in Northwest. 7News' Dave Lucas shot a video as a large crowd counted down to the switch-flick for the 75-foot tree, one of the largest in the city, according to CityCenter.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Giving Tuesday: Toys for Tots and other organizations to donate to in the DMV

WASHINGTON (7News) — There are about 1.5 million charitable organizations in the U.S. and this Giving Tuesday -- you might be looking to donate. "Whether it’s making someone smile, helping a neighbor out, or showing up for an issue or people we care about, we each have something to contribute. Identify your gifts, pick a cause that gets you fired up, and give back," the Giving Tuesday website says.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

DC Weather: Tuesday brings seasonable temps in the 50s ahead of Wednesday rain

WASHINGTON (7News) — Tuesday will look similar to Monday minus the winds with seasonable readings in the low to middle 50s. First Alert Weather is tracking a powerful weather front that will bring numerous storms to the southern states Tuesday and Wednesday. A tornado outbreak is possible from Louisiana through Mississippi and into Alabama. This storm will impact around 30 million people with the highest winds and hail.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Traffic Alert: MDOT warns of looming congestion on DC area roads

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Maryland Department of Transportation is warning Washington, D.C. area drivers of impending congestion Sunday. "Congestion is expected on I-95, I-270 and MD 295 as people return from #Thanksgiving trips," the agency tweeted. "If possible, avoid driving between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m." Millions of people...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

SEE IT | 'Substantial' water leak inside Rosslyn Tunnel: VDOT

ROSSLYN, Va. (7News) — Crews are addressing a "substantial" water leak inside the Rosslyn Tunnel, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) Northern Virginia. Drivers are advised to use caution and prepare for slowdowns throughout the area. Arlington County is investigating, VDOT said. No further details were immediately...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Fairfax Co. uses COVID funds on unrelated program; 2 cities use funds on equity projects

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin is facing an uphill battle in the Democratic controlled State Senate as he prepares another round of tax relief. “I don’t think tax cuts are going to go over well at all,” Democratic State Senator Scott Surovell told 7News on Sunday. “Our school systems are telling us that they are getting killed by inflationary costs.”
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WJLA

DC puts violence interrupters in 3 high schools, 3 middle schools

WASHINGTON (7News) — The general picture of violence interrupters is of groups, mostly men with previous brushes with the law, walking the streets of violent neighborhoods trying to bring peace. But increasingly in DC they're in places like schools. For the past three years they've been embedded in Anacostia,...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

HEAR IT: Pilot's life-saving 911 call released in harrowing Maryland plane crash

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — D.C. pilot Patrick Merkle sounded remarkably calm while on the phone with Montgomery County 911 during a nightmare scenario Sunday night. A small plane on approach to the Montgomery County Airpark with a pilot and passenger onboard was flying too low sliced into high-voltage PEPCO transmission lines and somehow lodged in a power tower 100 feet in the air.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WJLA

2 survive after small plane going 103 mph crashes into Maryland power lines, tower

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — It was a nightmare scenario: a small plane on approach to the Montgomery County Airpark with a pilot and passenger onboard was flying too low and sliced into high-voltage PEPCO transmission lines somehow lodging in a power tower 100 feet in the air. Somehow both people survive and when firefighters arrive they’re conscious and talking.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Male pedestrian struck and killed in Southeast DC, MPD says

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed Saturday near 52nd St & Central Avenue in Southeast, D.C. police said. The incident took place just after 6 p.m. The man was pronounced dead on scene and the striking vehicle remained on scene, police said.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Assault charges dropped against former DC Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart

WASHINGTON (7News) — Former D.C. Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart has been cleared of assault charges, the Arlington County Commonwealth’s Attorney announced Tuesday. During a case review session Tuesday morning, the Commonwealth attorney's office said his misdemeanor assault and battery charges were dropped. In an interview with 7News, Geldart...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy