WASHINGTON (7News) — There are about 1.5 million charitable organizations in the U.S. and this Giving Tuesday -- you might be looking to donate. "Whether it’s making someone smile, helping a neighbor out, or showing up for an issue or people we care about, we each have something to contribute. Identify your gifts, pick a cause that gets you fired up, and give back," the Giving Tuesday website says.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 16 HOURS AGO