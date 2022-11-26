Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miners push a couple's electric car after it runs out of battery outside mineAmy ChristieWashington, DC
Washington D.C. named one of the best cities in America to be car-freeEllen EastwoodWashington, DC
MCPS closes schools on Monday as power outage affects thousands of MoCo residents after Gaithersburg plane crashHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Maryland loses $350,000 SmartRoof expansion project w/400 jobs to VirginiaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
Why Activists Are Taking Action for Climate Change.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
WATCH: Festival officials announce grand marshals for 2023 Cherry Blossom Parade
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Officials hosted a launch event and official artwork reveal Tuesday in anticipation of the National Cherry Blossom Festival, including an announcement that Mickey and Minnie Mouse will be the grand marshals of the National Cherry Blossom Parade. "Hide your cheese, everybody, they're coming!" speaker and...
7News, Easterns Automotive help Gaithersburg Fire victims with $2,200
A local nonprofit in Montgomery County is on the frontlines of helping residents with affordable housing and is now focusing efforts on raising money for dozens of people impacted by the Gaithersburg condominium explosion. Robert Goldman, President of Montgomery Housing Partnership (MHP), said, "This is one example of MHP seeing...
Somenek + Pittman MD offers AviClear, a revolutionary new treatment for acne
On this Transformation Tuesday Dr. Somenek, a board-certified facial plastic surgeon from Somenek + Pittman MD, discusses AviClear, the laser that is revolutionizing acne treatment for patients of all ages and skin types. Schedule a consultation today:. (202) 932-9898. 2440 M Street NW. Suite 507. Washington, DC 20037.
SEE IT: Countdown to 75-foot tree lighting at CityCenterDC
WASHINGTON (7News) — CityCenterDC kicked off its ninth annual holiday tree lighting celebration on Saturday. The event was held in the Park at CityCenter in Northwest. 7News' Dave Lucas shot a video as a large crowd counted down to the switch-flick for the 75-foot tree, one of the largest in the city, according to CityCenter.
Giving Tuesday: Toys for Tots and other organizations to donate to in the DMV
WASHINGTON (7News) — There are about 1.5 million charitable organizations in the U.S. and this Giving Tuesday -- you might be looking to donate. "Whether it’s making someone smile, helping a neighbor out, or showing up for an issue or people we care about, we each have something to contribute. Identify your gifts, pick a cause that gets you fired up, and give back," the Giving Tuesday website says.
'There is a shortage of workers.' Local charity worries shortage will impact funding
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The Salvation Army is known for the bell ringers you see outside grocery stores during the holiday season. But this year the organization is facing a shortage of bell ringers, even as it has to now pay the to help raise the annual funding. “If...
DC Weather: Tuesday brings seasonable temps in the 50s ahead of Wednesday rain
WASHINGTON (7News) — Tuesday will look similar to Monday minus the winds with seasonable readings in the low to middle 50s. First Alert Weather is tracking a powerful weather front that will bring numerous storms to the southern states Tuesday and Wednesday. A tornado outbreak is possible from Louisiana through Mississippi and into Alabama. This storm will impact around 30 million people with the highest winds and hail.
Traffic Alert: MDOT warns of looming congestion on DC area roads
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Maryland Department of Transportation is warning Washington, D.C. area drivers of impending congestion Sunday. "Congestion is expected on I-95, I-270 and MD 295 as people return from #Thanksgiving trips," the agency tweeted. "If possible, avoid driving between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m." Millions of people...
Md. school division plans to use $65M in remaining COVID funds on electric buses, and more
WASHINGTON (7News) — 7News on Your Side is tracking what public schools are doing with billions of dollars in unspent federal COVID-19 relief funds. Some school districts plan to use the money on electric school buses and other projects that have nothing to do with addressing learning loss worsened by the pandemic.
Funeral for Prince George's County Sheriff Melvin High to be held Tuesday
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A beloved member of the Prince George's County community will be honored and remembered Tuesday afternoon. Funeral services for Prince George's County Sheriff Melvin C. High will be held at noon at the Show Place Arena with internment immediately afterward, officials announced. High...
PHOTOS: Anne Arundel County police dog, 'Comfort' celebrates 8th birthday
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — An Anne Arundel County Police dog celebrated his 8th birthday on Monday. Comfort the dog is a facility assistance dog that travels to schools and community events with his partner, Captain Ryan Frashure who serves as Captain of the community relations division. See...
SEE IT | 'Substantial' water leak inside Rosslyn Tunnel: VDOT
ROSSLYN, Va. (7News) — Crews are addressing a "substantial" water leak inside the Rosslyn Tunnel, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) Northern Virginia. Drivers are advised to use caution and prepare for slowdowns throughout the area. Arlington County is investigating, VDOT said. No further details were immediately...
Power restored following Md. small plane crash, MCPS schools remain closed Monday
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Power is now restored to thousands of residents Monday after a small plane crash in Montgomery County left customers, nearby hospitals and transit systems without power Sunday night. More than 120,000 people were in the dark after a single-engine Mooney M20J crashed into the Pepco...
Fairfax Co. uses COVID funds on unrelated program; 2 cities use funds on equity projects
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin is facing an uphill battle in the Democratic controlled State Senate as he prepares another round of tax relief. “I don’t think tax cuts are going to go over well at all,” Democratic State Senator Scott Surovell told 7News on Sunday. “Our school systems are telling us that they are getting killed by inflationary costs.”
DC puts violence interrupters in 3 high schools, 3 middle schools
WASHINGTON (7News) — The general picture of violence interrupters is of groups, mostly men with previous brushes with the law, walking the streets of violent neighborhoods trying to bring peace. But increasingly in DC they're in places like schools. For the past three years they've been embedded in Anacostia,...
HEAR IT: Pilot's life-saving 911 call released in harrowing Maryland plane crash
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — D.C. pilot Patrick Merkle sounded remarkably calm while on the phone with Montgomery County 911 during a nightmare scenario Sunday night. A small plane on approach to the Montgomery County Airpark with a pilot and passenger onboard was flying too low sliced into high-voltage PEPCO transmission lines and somehow lodged in a power tower 100 feet in the air.
2 survive after small plane going 103 mph crashes into Maryland power lines, tower
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — It was a nightmare scenario: a small plane on approach to the Montgomery County Airpark with a pilot and passenger onboard was flying too low and sliced into high-voltage PEPCO transmission lines somehow lodging in a power tower 100 feet in the air. Somehow both people survive and when firefighters arrive they’re conscious and talking.
Male pedestrian struck and killed in Southeast DC, MPD says
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed Saturday near 52nd St & Central Avenue in Southeast, D.C. police said. The incident took place just after 6 p.m. The man was pronounced dead on scene and the striking vehicle remained on scene, police said.
Montgomery County, Md. passes bill restricting gun possession in public places
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — It is now illegal to possess a firearm in or near public places in Montgomery County, Maryland. This includes schools, parks, libraries, healthcare facilities, and places of worship. The new law also applies to those with Maryland State Police-issued wear and carry permits. The...
Assault charges dropped against former DC Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart
WASHINGTON (7News) — Former D.C. Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart has been cleared of assault charges, the Arlington County Commonwealth’s Attorney announced Tuesday. During a case review session Tuesday morning, the Commonwealth attorney's office said his misdemeanor assault and battery charges were dropped. In an interview with 7News, Geldart...
