WKRC
Hospitals at capacity, healthcare workers asking people to get vaccinated to combat it
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Emergency rooms at several area hospitals have been at capacity in the past few days in the Tri-State. It is mostly due to a flood of respiratory illnesses on the rise. Flu, RSV, and COVID-19 are still filling up area emergency rooms and even those who have...
spectrumnews1.com
Cincinnati neighborhood converts vacant historic buildings into affordable housing
CINCINNATI – On St. Michael St., in Lower Price Hill, a transformation is underway. After two years of construction, crumbling facades, vacant buildings, and boarded windows have been replaced with vibrant colors, renovated interiors, and soon, new occupants. It’s part of the Lower Price Hill Thrives project, a promise...
Fox 19
Cincinnati Animal Care takes in 500+ strays during November
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Animal Care (CARE) is feeling the effects of a nationwide trend, they say, as more than 500 stray animals were brought to them in November. The CARE team says overpopulated animal shelters are a problem happening across the United States. “It’s an overpopulation issue, and it’s...
wvxu.org
Net Zero Urban Village coming to South Cumminsville
Fifty homes in South Cumminsville will be among the greenest in the city. The non-profit Working in Neighborhoods (WIN) is building a Net Zero Urban Village there. Twenty-five of the homes are new construction or renovation on vacant and foreclosed lots for first-time homebuyers who are between 80% and 120% of the Area Median Income. The other 25 are retrofits of existing homes owned by seniors in the neighborhood.
A Northern Kentucky pickleball tournament is giving back to the community
The Five Season Family Sports Club held their first-ever pickleball tournament this weekend. The event is raising money to help families in the Kenton County School District.
Warren County’s one-year tax holiday ends soon
According to officials, property taxes collected in 2023 should go back to where they should have been had the taxes been collected in 2022.
WKRC
Midwest Shooting Center to open a Tri-State location
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A new gun range and retail store is under construction in Liberty Township. The owners of Midwest Shooting Center hope to open in the spring. When complete, Midwest Shooting Center will have 20 indoor shooting lanes, rentals, a semi-private training program, safety classes, private event space and a retail department.
Travel Magazine Names Colerain's Germania Society Christkindlmarkt One of Best in U.S.
Trips to Discover magazine highlights the christkindlmarkt's authenticity and German food as reasons for the ranking.
WKRC
Citizens have the chance to meet candidates for Cincinnati's next police chief
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - People have the chance to weigh in on who will be the City of Cincinnati's next police chief. The list of 13 candidates was recently narrowed down to four finalists. Interim chief Teresa Theetge is on that list. Besides Theetge, the Cincinnati Police Department's Lisa Davis is...
This Blue Ash Home Was Built with the Future in Mind
Every detail counts in this four-bedroom family home, from the solar panels to the drought-tolerant landscaping. The post This Blue Ash Home Was Built with the Future in Mind appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
wvxu.org
It's your last chance to weigh in on plans for Werk Road Great Park
The public comment period on plans for the future of a new Hamilton County park in Westwood is nearing its end. You have until Dec. 1 to complete a survey on what should be done with the former Gamble estate on Werk Road. The 22-acre property opened to the public...
Fox 19
Another shooting in Ziegler Park as community mulls proposed solution
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects involved in a shooting last week near Ziegler Park in Over-the-Rhine. It happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 in the 1300 block of Sycamore Street. At least six people are seen in the surveillance video...
WKRC
One of Cincinnati's largest breweries to double its flagship event
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of Cincinnati's largest craft breweries' signature event each winter draws more than 10,000 visitors, but this year it expects that to be even bigger. Covington-headquartered Braxton Brewing Co.'s Dark Charge Day drew about 10,000 people from 13 states to Northern Kentucky for the annual...
ohparent.com
Enter the 12 Days of Holiday Giveaways!
It’s the season of giving and we are getting into the spirit with help from our advertising partners. From December 1-12, we’ll be giving away exciting prizes each day. Day 1: 1 Year Gold Family Membership to the Cincinnati Zoo. The Cincinnati Zoo was rated the #1 Zoo...
Fox 19
Middletown store owners impacted by ongoing Central Avenue construction
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The ongoing Central Avenue Construction Project has significantly impacted many small businesses in downtown Middletown making it more significant for customers to shop on Small Business Saturday. Central Pastry Shop and many other stores and restaurants along Central Avenue have struggled to get customers into their stores due...
Christmas tree farm owners supported by community after house fire
MORROW — The community is coming together to support the owners of a Warren County Christmas tree farm after a fire left the family displaced. Bryan and Jennifer Keeton have owned “Big Tree Plantation” in Morrow for more than a decade, according to our news partners at WCPO.
WKRC
Respiratory illnesses cause hospitals to divert patients to reduce wait times
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Hospital emergency rooms are so busy in the last few days, several have had to go on diversion to try and reduce wait times for patients. It is all because of several respiratory illnesses going around. If you are struggling with a respiratory illness, you probably have...
WKRC
Grant County woman loses 2 dogs to house fire
GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) – A Grant County woman is mourning the loss of not just her longtime home, but also her two beloved pets. Sissy Rosendo says her trailer home caught fire November 20 while she was hanging up curtains. She, her husband, and her daughter managed to...
WLWT 5
University of Cincinnati ranked among best public colleges in the country
CINCINNATI — A recent report fromNiche has University of Cincinnati near the top of their list of best public colleges in America. An article on UC's website announced the news this week. According to Niche, the University of Cincinnati is ranked as the 45th best public college in the...
WKRC
Delivery driver for a day: Couple drops off packages after reportedly seeing them tossed
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A local couple went out of their way to help save the holidays after, they say, a delivery driver tossed some packages that hadn't been delivered yet. Zach Arnwine and his fiancée were driving along Ohio State Route 123 in German Township on Friday evening....
