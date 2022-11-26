ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Cincinnati Animal Care takes in 500+ strays during November

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Animal Care (CARE) is feeling the effects of a nationwide trend, they say, as more than 500 stray animals were brought to them in November. The CARE team says overpopulated animal shelters are a problem happening across the United States. “It’s an overpopulation issue, and it’s...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Net Zero Urban Village coming to South Cumminsville

Fifty homes in South Cumminsville will be among the greenest in the city. The non-profit Working in Neighborhoods (WIN) is building a Net Zero Urban Village there. Twenty-five of the homes are new construction or renovation on vacant and foreclosed lots for first-time homebuyers who are between 80% and 120% of the Area Median Income. The other 25 are retrofits of existing homes owned by seniors in the neighborhood.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Midwest Shooting Center to open a Tri-State location

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A new gun range and retail store is under construction in Liberty Township. The owners of Midwest Shooting Center hope to open in the spring. When complete, Midwest Shooting Center will have 20 indoor shooting lanes, rentals, a semi-private training program, safety classes, private event space and a retail department.
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
WKRC

One of Cincinnati's largest breweries to double its flagship event

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of Cincinnati's largest craft breweries' signature event each winter draws more than 10,000 visitors, but this year it expects that to be even bigger. Covington-headquartered Braxton Brewing Co.'s Dark Charge Day drew about 10,000 people from 13 states to Northern Kentucky for the annual...
CINCINNATI, OH
ohparent.com

Enter the 12 Days of Holiday Giveaways!

It’s the season of giving and we are getting into the spirit with help from our advertising partners. From December 1-12, we’ll be giving away exciting prizes each day. Day 1: 1 Year Gold Family Membership to the Cincinnati Zoo. The Cincinnati Zoo was rated the #1 Zoo...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Middletown store owners impacted by ongoing Central Avenue construction

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The ongoing Central Avenue Construction Project has significantly impacted many small businesses in downtown Middletown making it more significant for customers to shop on Small Business Saturday. Central Pastry Shop and many other stores and restaurants along Central Avenue have struggled to get customers into their stores due...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WKRC

Grant County woman loses 2 dogs to house fire

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) – A Grant County woman is mourning the loss of not just her longtime home, but also her two beloved pets. Sissy Rosendo says her trailer home caught fire November 20 while she was hanging up curtains. She, her husband, and her daughter managed to...
GRANT COUNTY, KY

