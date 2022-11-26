ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, VA

Tractor trailer hits and kills one man in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police say one person is dead after being hit by a tractor-trailer in Campbell County. It happened on Friday around 1:30 a.m. on the Brookneal Highway (US-501N) near Marshall Mill Road. "The tractor-trailer was unable to avoid striking the male pedestrian, who...
Fire destroys Campbell Co. home

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Dozens of crews from Campbell County, Concord and Rustburg fire departments worked to get a blaze under control at a house in Campbell County early Friday morning. According to authorities, the fire happened at a home in the 100 block of Clover Lane. No...
Crash on I-81 north cleared Roanoke Co.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting a crash on Interstate 81 at mile marker 139 in Roanoke County. VDOT says drivers can expect delays in this area. They say the northbound right lane and shoulder are closed at this time. Traffic is...
LFD makes high-wire rescue on Jefferson Street

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Fire Department says their ladder Truck 1 was called to make a high-wire rescue on Thursday. Firefighters say they were called to Jefferson Street to rescue a pair of workers whose boom truck stopped working. This left the workers stranded approximately 50 feet in the air.
Two buildings catch fire in Campbell Co.

RUSTBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department says they were dispatched to a wooden building fire that ended up catching a second building on fire. Firefighters say the call came out on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 5:04 a.m. While responding to the scene firefighters were made aware that the fire had begun to spread to the nearby brush. They also discovered that a mobile home was near the fire with fuel tanks.
Three cats rescued in Franklin Co. house fire

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– The Franklin County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a house fire that occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 29. According to a Facebook post from, Franklin County Public Safety several crews responded to a house fire early Tuesday morning. They say everyone in the home was able to evacuate without any injuries. Firefighters were able to rescue three cats from the fire.
One woman dies in vehicle crash on Route 29

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department says a woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Monday, Nov. 28. Police say 25-year-old Miriam Gonzalez Pacheco of Danville died when the Nissan Xterra she was driving crashed on Route 29 near the Holland Road overpass shortly before 1:00 pm. According to a press release, Pacheco […]
Electrical fire in Danville leaves home damaged

UPDATE 12/1 2:01 p.m.: The Danville Fire Department says they responded to a house fire at 2035 Westover Drive on Thursday, Dec. 1 at approximately 8:30 a.m. Firefighters say the first unit arrived and found fire at the front corner of the home. Several crews also responded including two fire marshals, a safety officer, and […]
Man charged in Buena Vista father's murder, arson found guilty by jury

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WSET) — A jury in the case of a Rockbridge County man charged with killing his father and setting his home on fire has made their decision. On Thursday, the Commonwealth's Attorney Joshua Elrod said Jonathan Patterson was found guilty by the jury on first-degree murder and arson charges.
One arrested, two sought for assault at Lynchburg car wash

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people are at large after an assault at the Cardinal Car Wash in Lynchburg Tuesday afternoon. Lynchburg Police say they responded around 1:40 p.m. for a report of a fight in progress involving one male being assaulted by three other males at the business. The man sustained non-critical injuries, according to police.
LPD investigating malicious wounding incident at Cardinal Car Wash

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating a malicious wounding incident that occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at the Cardinal Car Wash on Sheffield Drive. Police say they responded to the car wash for a reported fight in progress involving three men at approximately 1:40...
Danville woman killed in expressway crash

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville woman was killed in a crash Monday afternoon on the Route 29 Danville Expressway. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. November 28, south of the Holland Road overpass in the northbound lanes, according to Danville Police. Miriam Gonzalez Pacheco, 25, was the only...
