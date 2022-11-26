Read full article on original website
WSET
Tractor trailer hits and kills one man in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police say one person is dead after being hit by a tractor-trailer in Campbell County. It happened on Friday around 1:30 a.m. on the Brookneal Highway (US-501N) near Marshall Mill Road. "The tractor-trailer was unable to avoid striking the male pedestrian, who...
WSET
Fire destroys Campbell Co. home
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Dozens of crews from Campbell County, Concord and Rustburg fire departments worked to get a blaze under control at a house in Campbell County early Friday morning. According to authorities, the fire happened at a home in the 100 block of Clover Lane. No...
WDBJ7.com
Pedestrian dies after being hit by tractor-trailer in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A male pedestrian died after being hit by a tractor-trailer in Campbell County early Friday morning. Police say they responded at 1:37 a.m. to Brookneal Highway near Volunteer Rd. Crews say the driver of a tractor-trailer was driving on Brookneal highway when the driver saw...
WSET
None injured after tractor trailer crashes on US-29 ramp in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Everyone walked away from a tractor-trailer crash on the north exit to US-29 from 460 East. In scene photos, the truck is flipped completely over with a crushed cab, but Virginia State Police said there were no injuries. According to officials, the north exit...
theunionstar.com
Missing elderly Campbell County woman found after Altavista Police search, safe return home
An elderly Altavista woman who had gone missing was found safe following a search for her by the Altavista Police Department. She was found at around 9 a.m. on Wednesday (Nov. 23). The APD received a call at 5 a.m. that May Bowyer Drake, 75, was missing from the Town...
WSET
No injuries reported after Danville firefighters battle blaze on Westover Drive
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Fire Department posted on Facebook Thursday morning alerting citizens to steer clear as crews work to put out a fire on Westover Drive. "Please avoid the area," DFD said. The fire department was alerted to a house on fire at approximately 8:30 am.
wfxrtv.com
Crash on I-81 north cleared Roanoke Co.
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting a crash on Interstate 81 at mile marker 139 in Roanoke County. VDOT says drivers can expect delays in this area. They say the northbound right lane and shoulder are closed at this time. Traffic is...
wfxrtv.com
LFD makes high-wire rescue on Jefferson Street
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Fire Department says their ladder Truck 1 was called to make a high-wire rescue on Thursday. Firefighters say they were called to Jefferson Street to rescue a pair of workers whose boom truck stopped working. This left the workers stranded approximately 50 feet in the air.
wfxrtv.com
Two buildings catch fire in Campbell Co.
RUSTBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department says they were dispatched to a wooden building fire that ended up catching a second building on fire. Firefighters say the call came out on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 5:04 a.m. While responding to the scene firefighters were made aware that the fire had begun to spread to the nearby brush. They also discovered that a mobile home was near the fire with fuel tanks.
wfxrtv.com
Three cats rescued in Franklin Co. house fire
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– The Franklin County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a house fire that occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 29. According to a Facebook post from, Franklin County Public Safety several crews responded to a house fire early Tuesday morning. They say everyone in the home was able to evacuate without any injuries. Firefighters were able to rescue three cats from the fire.
One woman dies in vehicle crash on Route 29
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department says a woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Monday, Nov. 28. Police say 25-year-old Miriam Gonzalez Pacheco of Danville died when the Nissan Xterra she was driving crashed on Route 29 near the Holland Road overpass shortly before 1:00 pm. According to a press release, Pacheco […]
Electrical fire in Danville leaves home damaged
UPDATE 12/1 2:01 p.m.: The Danville Fire Department says they responded to a house fire at 2035 Westover Drive on Thursday, Dec. 1 at approximately 8:30 a.m. Firefighters say the first unit arrived and found fire at the front corner of the home. Several crews also responded including two fire marshals, a safety officer, and […]
WSET
Man charged in Buena Vista father's murder, arson found guilty by jury
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WSET) — A jury in the case of a Rockbridge County man charged with killing his father and setting his home on fire has made their decision. On Thursday, the Commonwealth's Attorney Joshua Elrod said Jonathan Patterson was found guilty by the jury on first-degree murder and arson charges.
WDBJ7.com
One arrested, two sought for assault at Lynchburg car wash
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people are at large after an assault at the Cardinal Car Wash in Lynchburg Tuesday afternoon. Lynchburg Police say they responded around 1:40 p.m. for a report of a fight in progress involving one male being assaulted by three other males at the business. The man sustained non-critical injuries, according to police.
wfxrtv.com
LPD investigating malicious wounding incident at Cardinal Car Wash
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating a malicious wounding incident that occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at the Cardinal Car Wash on Sheffield Drive. Police say they responded to the car wash for a reported fight in progress involving three men at approximately 1:40...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: State Police identify pedestrian victim in Nov. 21 Interstate 81 accident
Virginia State Police has identified the pedestrian killed in a Nov. 21 accident on Interstate 81 at the 225 mile marker in Augusta County. Bradley O’Brian Reid, 36, of Lynchburg, Va., died at the scene of the 11 p.m. accident, according to VSP. The accident occurred as a 2020...
WSLS
Lynchburg man dies after being hit by vehicle on I-81, according to VSP
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. – A Lynchburg man has died after State Police said he was hit by a vehicle on I-81 in Augusta County. Authorities said the fatal crash happened on Nov. 21 around 11 p.m. on I-81 at the 225-mile marker when a 2020 Ford Transit bus was going north in the left lane.
WSET
Pedestrian deaths have tripled on Roanoke region roadways, a 260% increase from 2021: DMV
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A startling increase in the number of pedestrian fatalities is being reported in the Roanoke region, according to preliminary statistics from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). As of November 14, the DMV said 18 pedestrians were killed as a result of crashes in...
WDBJ7.com
Danville woman killed in expressway crash
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville woman was killed in a crash Monday afternoon on the Route 29 Danville Expressway. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. November 28, south of the Holland Road overpass in the northbound lanes, according to Danville Police. Miriam Gonzalez Pacheco, 25, was the only...
WSET
Cat dies, two adults displaced after house fire in Roanoke County: Firefighters
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There was a house fire in Roanoke County on Tuesday. Roanoke County Fire and Rescue said they responded at 5:41 p.m. to the 6000 block of Old Manor Court, in the North County area for a report of a residential structure fire. Upon arrival,...
