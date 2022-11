After a successful weekend in Las Vegas, Virginia returns to John Paul Jones Arena Friday night to face Maryland-Eastern Shore (6 p.m., ACC Network). The Cavaliers (4-0) jumped 11 spots to No. 5 in the latest AP poll after taking care of then-No. 5 Baylor and then-No. 19 Illinois last week, claiming the Continental Tire Main Event championship belt in the process.

