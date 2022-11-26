Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTEN.com
'Be a Santa to a Senior' campaign delivers holiday cheer
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — A senior care service is helping make the holidays a little less lonely for the Sherman area's elderly. Home Instead Senior Care sets up Christmas trees around Sherman with ornaments listing simple gift requests from seniors. Now in year 17 of the campaign, they're collecting gifts for over 250 people.
KTEN.com
Former Durant resident missing after Thanksgiving dinner
(KTEN) — Police in Little Elm, Texas, are searching for a Forrest Lewis, a former Durant resident who has been missing since last week. Family members said Lewis was last seen on Thanksgiving Day at 9:22 p.m. on Bonanza Street in Aubrey, Texas. On the day of his disappearance,...
KXII.com
Local businesses looking forward to Shop Small Saturday
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Shopping small on Small Business Saturday in Sherman adds up in a big way for local businesses. “It’s always a big help to us when the word goes out to support your local businesses,” said Dale LaFoy. Dale LaFoy employee at Touch of Class...
KTEN.com
Brace for high shipping prices on Cyber Monday
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Online shoppers may do a double-take at the checkout screen on Cyber Monday due to higher shipping prices. Calf Creek Boutique in Denison does a large amount of its business online. "Since pretty much November we've been shipping out weekly, sometimes daily, depending on how...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Beloved Plano Restaurant Fishmonger's Closes After 40 Years
A beloved Plano restaurant is closing its doors after 40 years in business. The owners of Fishmonger's Seafood on Central Expressway posted a farewell letter to customers on the restaurant's website that reads:. "Fishmonger’s will be closing permanently at the close of business Sunday, November 27th. It has been a...
KXII.com
Family searching for answers after Denton County man disappears
LITTLE ELM, Texas (KXII) - A Durant native was reported missing from Denton County Friday. The Little Elm Police Department told News 12 Forrest Lewis was classified as a missing person on November 25. *Original story below*. A Durant native is missing from Denton County. Familiy of Forrest Lewis said...
Top 12 New Restaurants In Collin County To Try Before The Year Ends
This year is almost over. What better time to look back at the new restaurants and bars that graced our palates? Here is Local Profile’s best of new restaurants list for 2022. If you missed any of these, there is still time this year to check them out. We...
easttexasradio.com
CWD Found In Kaufman County
AUSTIN –Texas Parks and Wildlife detected Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) on a high fence release site in Kaufman County. It is the first positive detection of CWD in the county. The white-tailed buck, harvested at a high-fence release site in a CWD Surveillance Zone, was delivered to a Hunt...
A fire tears through The Duck Creek golf course in Garland
The Duck Creek golf course in Garland will be closed at least through Saturday after a fire tore through the clubhouse. The fire was reported about 3:00 this morning.
Strange Robberies Keep Happening In Frisco
After two incidents in September, more unusual robberies are happening in the Regents Park area. Frisco Police are investigating if the thefts are related. Local Profile previously reported that bizarre thefts occurred at Regents Park in September, leaving residents cautious. According to a police report, around 12:00 p.m. on November...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
If You See A Bobcat Or Coyote, Here’s What To Do
Last Tuesday a Plano resident spotted a bobcat while taking a walk with her dog in Plano near State Highway 121 and Independence Parkway. The Dallas Morning News reported that Dawn Sun immediately picked up her Chihuahua to protect it as soon as she noticed the bobcat had a squirrel dangling in its mouth.
fox4news.com
Another Garland business may have been targeted by recently discovered burglary ring
GARLAND, Texas - The list of business owners who may have been targeted by a burglary ring, which Garland police said they recently busted, is growing. Businesses have been reaching out to FOX 4 all week trying to see if their break-ins are all connected. One business in Garland was...
3 Arrested On Possession Charge Over The Weekend
Three people were arrested on a possession charge over the weekend. A Waxahachie woman and Conroe man Sunday for having a bag of marijuana and a THC “dab pen” they tried to hide, and a Kaufman man caught with a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine Saturday, according to arrest reports.
KTEN.com
Grayson County deputies looking for man who fled after pursuit
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) - The Grayson County Sheriff's Office is looking for 58 year old Robert Kellis. Deputies stopped Kellis Monday night in the 3900 block of South Park in Denison. They learned that Kellis had an outstanding warrant and attempted to get him out of the vehicle. Kellis...
KTEN.com
Whitesboro, Brock regional finals rematch
WHITESBORO, Texas (KTEN) - The Whitesboro Bearcats get ready for one of the most anticipated games of the year in Texoma. Whitesboro faces Brock in the regional finals once again and are hungrier than ever for some redemption. The Bearcats fell to the Eagles in the regional finals last year...
KTEN.com
Grayson County seeks public input on disaster planning
DENISON, Texas (KTEN)—Grayson County officials held a public meeting to discuss their progress updating the county's hazard mitigation plan Monday afternoon. Hazard mitigation plans are meant to minimize damage caused by natural disasters, and are required by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The county is working with environmental consulting...
Driver killed in crash on FM 1171
One person died early Friday morning in a crash in west Flower Mound. Officers responded to the single-vehicle crash around 1:15 a.m. to the 8600 block of Cross Timbers Road, according to a Flower Mound police spokesperson. The vehicle, traveling westbound, left the roadway and crashed into the wood area on the north side of the road.
KXII.com
Grayson County judge elect “shocked” by sitting judge’s job appointment
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) -Grayson County judge-elect Bruce Dawsey said he will be opening an investigation into sitting county judge Bill Magers’s new job appointment. In a post on Facebook, Dawsey said he was “shocked to learn that the Grayson County Commissioners have appointed Bill Magers to a position of great influence and authority”.
Comments / 3