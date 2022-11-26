Read full article on original website
Homicide investigation started in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department launched a homicide investigation in the north part of the city Tuesday afternoon. According to an alert shared around 1 p.m., CMPD said a person was pronounced dead along Rachel Street in the Druid Hills South neighborhood. As of writing, initial details about what led up to the investigation were not known.
Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care opens new center in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. — Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care opened a new center in Salisbury Monday in the Town Creek Commons between Town Cross and North Arlington St. next to Starbucks. The new Salisbury location is the first Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care center in Rowan County and brings its total number of locations serving North Carolina to 22.
Homicide reported in west Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating another homicide Tuesday, this time in the west Charlotte area. Just after 6 p.m., CMPD officers responded to Sadler Road and Fox Valley Road in the Dixie-Berryhill area in response to an assault with a deadly weapon. When they arrived, police found a victim suffering from gunshot injuries in their own driveway. The victim was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Woman with MS receives new wheelchair van from Charlotte nonprofit
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman with multiple sclerosis was surprised with a new wheelchair van on Giving Tuesday thanks to All Things Possible Medical Fundraising. Leandra Blackmon was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis nearly 30 years ago. The 53-year-old uses a wheelchair and has overall weakness and muscle spasms due to the disease. Blackmon lost vision in her right eye and has Nystagmus (involuntary rapid eye movement) that affects her sight, depth perception and coordination.
Larry Sprinkle safe after car he was in catches fire at Belmont Christmas Parade
BELMONT, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte's weather forecaster Larry Sprinkle is safe after a car caught fire at the Belmont Christmas Parade, Belmont Police confirmed. Sprinkle has been riding in the same car with the same driver in the same parade for a decade now, so this incident was quite shocking to him.
Man shot, killed outside McDonald's on South Blvd
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed outside a McDonald's in southwest Charlotte Monday night, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to a reported shooting at the McDonald's on South Boulevard near East Arrowood Road around 8:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. CMPD has not released his name at this time.
Roads closed at shopping center near UNC Charlotte after gas line cut
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A gas line cut at a shopping center near UNC Charlotte is causing road closures in the area. On Monday just before 4 p.m., the Charlotte Fire Department announced that a natural gas line cut caused JM Keynes Drive to be closed for an extended period of time. Olmsted Drive will also be closed.
1 injured in shooting at north Charlotte park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation worker was shot while closing the Friendship Sportsplex in north Charlotte Sunday evening, county officials said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to a shooting near the entrance of Friendship Sportsplex, on Cindy Lane, around 7 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found one person who had been shot.
'Told I couldn't do it' | Charlotte woman overcomes discrimination to launch successful business
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte spa owner, who says she "was told I couldn't do it," fought through discrimination to launch a successful business. Priti Patel says she faced discrimination in her industry when looking for work. She started her own business, Le Petit Spa, and reached higher levels of success than she ever imagined.
'Overt and covert operations' | Operation Santa Knows cracks down on retail theft in Matthews
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Retail stores in downtown Matthews are busy, especially during this time of year. As they are making money, police tell WCNC Charlotte it's the time of year when retail theft increases. That means police are watching and putting more officers out on the streets to stop this crime.
Mecklenburg County helping small businesses land big contracts
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County is working to help small businesses take big leaps with two new programs. Barely two years old the programs already have some big success stories. Both of these county programs target minority and women-owned businesses with the goal of helping them land contracts the...
Former police officer offers community patrols in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it is experiencing a higher volume of 9-1-1 calls. The department says a staff shortage is making it hard to answer all those calls quickly. However, a community patrol officer is taking some load off the agency by providing security for...
This is which type of Christmas tree will save you money
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The cost of Christmas across the board has increased. Just about everything is more expensive, and that includes the star of the show: the Christmas tree. Whether you prefer your tree real or fake, money is being spent -- and a lot of it. According to Nielsen research commissioned by the nonprofit American Christmas Tree Association last holiday season, U.S. households spent $984 million buying 21.6 million real trees and a whopping $1.01 billion purchasing 12.9 million artificial ones.
Waltonwood the experience you deserve!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We still have Fall for another month so let's soak up those delicious Fall flavors while we still can!. Chef Andy Fetzer from Waltonwood joined us today with some delicious Fall pastries, and he tells us "food is one of the great focuses at Waltonwood - the pastries range from cookies, to pies to cakes, parfaits, twisted tarts and more.
‘I’m not going where the trouble is’: Shoppers wary of safety on Black Friday
CHARLOTTE — After shopping was disrupted by shootings in a pair of North Carolina towns on Black Friday, safety was as much on the mind of shoppers as the deals were. “Whether it’s coming a little later or paying attention to where the police are or looking where crowds are, it’s something I didn’t pay attention to in the past, but now you pay a little bit more attention and you try to minimize your risk,” John Berghout told Channel 9 amid a day of shopping at the Carolina Premium Outlets.
Busy Thanksgiving holiday week travel wrapping up
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Millions of people packed their bags to travel for Thanksgiving weekend. As the holiday wraps up, you can expect to see more people on the roads and a busy airport. This year is projected to be the third busiest for Thanksgiving travel since AAA started tracking...
Duke Energy announces $500K grant for lineworker training at CPCC
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duke Energy announced it has awarded a $500,000 grant for a new lineworker training program at Central Piedmont Community College in Charlotte. The 16-week program is expected to create a group of skilled lineworkers capable of filling the demand for workers in communities across North Carolina and South Carolina. Duke Energy said the new lineworker training program at Central Piedmont Community College will launch in the spring of 2023.
North Carolina park ranger shot in the leg, authorities say
A park ranger is recovering in the hospital following a shooting Sunday night in north Charlotte, authorities confirm to Queen City News.
Meck County sheriff sued over concealed carry permit delays
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A lawsuit filed against the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office accuses Sheriff Garry McFadden of intentionally delaying the issuing of concealed carry handgun permits and gun-purchasing permits. Grass Roots North Carolina, Gun Owners of America and three citizens are suing McFadden, accusing him of obstructionism because...
CMPD releases results from operation targeting 'street takeover' groups
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Monday announced the results of its operation targeting "street takeover" groups in Charlotte, meaning groups in which people "take part in racing and other reckless driving acts." The results come after several CMPD divisions, including the Transportation Division, conducted stops across...
