CHARLOTTE — After shopping was disrupted by shootings in a pair of North Carolina towns on Black Friday, safety was as much on the mind of shoppers as the deals were. “Whether it’s coming a little later or paying attention to where the police are or looking where crowds are, it’s something I didn’t pay attention to in the past, but now you pay a little bit more attention and you try to minimize your risk,” John Berghout told Channel 9 amid a day of shopping at the Carolina Premium Outlets.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO