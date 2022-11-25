Read full article on original website
Barry Bagels celebrates 50 years with 50 cent bagels
TOLEDO, Ohio — Barry Bagels has been in business for 50 years! To recognize this milestone, several Barry's locations will be celebrating their 50-year anniversary with a special discount on Tuesday, Nov. 29. All Barry Bagels locations (except the express locations in Toledo Hospital and Imagination Station) will be...
mlivingnews.com
Two New Infusion Centers Open in Toledo
Infusion Associates and Horizon Infusions have both recently opened to Toledoans with chronic or other conditions that need ongoing intravenous or injection therapies. Infusion treatments are prescribed medications that are injected directly into the vein. John Crawford, Director of Operations for Infusion Associates, explains why they opened a facility in...
COVID-19 cases on the rise in Northeast Ohio: Several counties once again have 'high' community spread
CLEVELAND — As we move into the holiday season and the weather gets colder, COVID-19 cases again appear to be on the rise in Northeast Ohio, and some residents are being urged to take further precautions. According to the CDC, Ashtabula, Erie, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, and Trumbull counties are...
WTOL-TV
Toledo Police Department declares Operation R.A.S.E.R. a success
Toledo police say 2022's final so-called "Toledo Enhancement Area Method" operation was a success. R.A.S.E.R stands for Reynolds Airport Safety Enforcement Response.
fcnews.org
Local students spread Christmas cheer
The seven members of the Pettisville FFA Toys for Cheer crew braved a cold, windy day to help collect over $1,200 from generous donors who drove into the parking lot at the ACE Hardware Plaza in Wauseon. Pictured, from left, are Ben Boger, Tyler Layton, Darrin Fenicle, Lily Wiemken, Caitie Girdham, Courtney Wiemken and Quinn Stickley. A parent supplied Santa hats for the afternoon shift. All FFA Chapters in Fulton County helped with the collection that day, Friday, Nov. 18.
WTOL-TV
By the numbers: Active warrants in the city of Toledo
There is a 1 in 50 chance of meeting a stranger with an active traffic violation warrant in Toledo. Based on police records, WTOL 11 breaks down warrants in Toledo.
bgindependentmedia.org
Food distribution set for Friday at First United Methodist Church
The next Food Distribution and Senior Food Box Program at First United Methodist Church, 1526 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, will be Friday, Dec. 2, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. There will be a drive-thru set up this month to distribute food. People are asked to remain in their vehicles in the church parking lot and wait for volunteer instructions. The pantry will not open early, so early line-ups are discouraged.
13abc.com
Tree branches knock out power in Toledo area
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Edison has reported various power outages today that have caused thousands of people to lose power. A spokesperson from Toledo Edison said there were tree branches that came in contact with the wires this morning and that caused the outage. Additionally, the spokesperson said all power was restored this afternoon.
13abc.com
Local non-profit donates a house and car to East Toledo woman
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s officially the giving season, and in the spirit of the holiday, local non-profit Homeboys Haven is pulling off one of its largest donations yet. The family-led group took time to gather Thanksgiving day to donate a car and a house to an East Toledo woman named Laurie Estrada.
13abc.com
City worker rescues a mother and her children from car submerged in flooded streets
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A worker with the City of Toledo rescued a woman and her children from her car submerged in water during Monday’s flooding from a water main break. The young mother’s car was totaled and a GoFundMe page has been created to help her with expenses.
Toledo City Council fires auditor Jaksetic
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo City Council voted Tuesday to fire suspended city auditor Jake Jaksetic during a special meeting. The motion to fire Jaksetic passed by a vote of 7-4. Council members Theresa Gadus, John Hobbs, Cerssandra McPherson and Katie Moline voted no. Council president Matt Cherry declined an...
Abandoned Michigan Farm Outside of Ann Arbor Was Site of Gruesome Murder
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This Michigan farm was the location of a gruesome murder, that took place back in the late 1960s. The farm may look familiar to you if you're...
13abc.com
Vehicle knocks down traffic light
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Just before 5 a.m., on Sunday Nov. 27, one vehicle crashed and knocked down a traffic light at the intersection of Evergreen and West Bancroft. The Toledo Police Department confirmed that the driver was transported to a local hospital for injuries, but no further details were provided.
Several vehicles hit by gunfire in Spieker Terrace parking lot, Toledo police investigating
TOLEDO, Ohio — An investigation is underway after shell casings and shot-up vehicles were found in a parking lot by Toledo police Sunday night. Officers responded to multiple ShotSpotter alerts at two adjacent locations in the 400 block of Spieker Terrace just before 11 p.m. Sunday, according to a report by Toledo police. Several shell casings were found in a parking lot at the location.
Pancreatic Cancer Awareness month | BG family tells their story so others know the signs
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Bovia family from Bowling Green is to hockey what turkey is to Thanksgiving; you can't have one without the other. On a Friday night during Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, the entire Bovia family was downtown at the Huntington Center for the Toledo Walleye's Hockey Fights Cancer Night.
wlen.com
Shooting in Adrian on November 22nd
Adrian, MI – The Adrian City Police just released information about a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. According to APD Chief Vince Emerick, officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired in the area of Church and Locust Streets in Adrian around 6 PM. As officers were responding, they were advised that a subject called that their friend was shot in the neck and face and that they were on their way to ProMedica Hickman Hospital.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG resident reports chasing off person breaking into vehicle
A resident of the 300 block of Liberty Street reportedly chased off a person breaking into his vehicle Tuesday around 3:50 a.m. Bowling Green Police Division was dispatched to the area and spoke to the resident who said he was sitting in his living room when he heard his car alarm go off. The resident said he ran outside and saw a man trying to get into the resident’s car.
WFMJ.com
Ohio, Michigan governors place wager on Ohio State vs. Michigan game
It's one of the biggest rivalries in all of college football and this year, even state governors are getting involved. Ohio Governor, Mike DeWine along with Michigan Governor, Gretchen Whitmer placed a friendly wager on the big game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines highlighting regional delicacies from both states.
fox2detroit.com
New Ford Bronco Sport owner told the SUV she was supposed to get now, is delayed until 2023 with recall
PLYMOUTH, Mich. (FOX 2) - There have been reports of about 20 SUVs catching fire after leaking fuel - leading to Ford Motor Company's latest recall. "End of the day, I don’t have a car to drive to work," said Nancy Williams. That’s unless Williams, of Canton, resorts to...
This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic
• There were two additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 reported in the five-county region in the last seven days, including one in Allen County and one in Van Wert County, ODH data show. • Allen County Public Health will continue offering updated COVID-19 boosters and influenza vaccines at its off-site...
